The Unexpected Story of the Vienna House Hosting Israel's Ambassador

In 1946, Emmy Wottitz returned to Vienna from a concentration camp and requested that a house be returned to her sister Anny Wottitz-Moller and her brother-in-law, Jewish industrialist Hans Moller.

It wasn't just any house. To begin with, it was in the city's 18th District, on the edge of the Vienna Woods. Moreover, it was a classic by the Austrian architect Adolf Loos, which the family abandoned after the Anschluss with Nazi Germany in March 1938.

Margarethe Friesacher, the wife of the Nazi Johann Friesacher, was living in the house. She managed to convince the authorities that the place needed renovations, so she received approval to rent the home for another 10 years if she paid for interior improvements.

Open gallery view The Moller House in Vienna, the third property owned by the State of Israel abroad. Credit: Albertina Museum Vienna

But when the house was awarded to Moller in restitution in 1946, Friesacher refused to move out until 1949. When Moller tried to evict her that year, he had to repurchase the property for an exorbitant 40,000 Austrian schillings to pay for the renovation and taxes.

By then, Moller was living in Israel, in Kiryat Ata near Haifa, and managing a textile factory there. He offered Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion to give the house in Vienna to the State of Israel if the government paid the debts on the property. Ben-Gurion accepted.

According to a document found in the Israel State Archives, the 13-room house was the third property abroad owned by the newly founded state. In the '50s the Israeli consul in Austria moved into the house, where to this day the Israeli ambassador lives.

Open gallery view The Moller House: quiet and functional white, as seen here in 1927. Credit: Albertina Museum Vienna

Moller and his two residences – in Vienna and Kiryat Ata – are now at the center of a new exhibition at the Architect’s House Gallery in Jaffa, titled “Loos is Moller.” That name is a play on “less is more,” a term famously used by the German-American architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, a successor of Loos and the last director of the Bauhaus School in Germany, which the Nazis shuttered in 1933.

The exhibition in Jaffa was curated by architect Limor Yossifon Goldman, who's now the curator for the whole gallery. At first, Yossifon Goldman sought to use illustrations to depict the house in Vienna and express Loos’ design principles.

She turned to Romanian-born illustrator Ana Popescu, who took a stroll through the Vienna neighborhood that's home to the Moller House. That saunter now continues as a virtual stroll inside the house and its magnificent garden. Some of the documentation was found in archives and books; the rest was provided by a former Israeli ambassador to Austria, Talya Lador-Fresher.

Loos was ahead of his time and then some. He argued that ornamentation in buildings wasted manpower and materials.

Open gallery view Adolf Loos. He was impressed by Chicago.

In the exhibition, Popescu's impressions come to life in the form of 28 works. We see details from the neighborhood from different periods at various times of the day, buoyed by the distinct visual language of the illustrator, who deftly employs light and shadow.

Popescu’s highlighting of an eclectic, colorful batch of houses isolates the Moller House as unique in its surroundings: quiet and functional white. But once inside you notice the color and outstanding details like the wood paneling and lighting fixtures.

Yossifon Goldman, the architect and curator, realized that the story was bigger than the house in Vienna. She discovered that Moller's house in Kiryat Ata was based on Loos’ principles. It's where Amnon Moller – Moller’s son from his second marriage – lives today.

From here the exhibition developed into an Austro-Israeli multidisciplinary effort; a number of angles expand the story with the help of experts in a number of disciplines. They were asked to create based on Loos' writings and architectural principles; the result is an exhibition that explores personal, national, architectural, historical and contemporary issues.

Hitler’s postcards

Loos, the son of a stonemason, was born in the city of Brno – today in the Czech Republic – in 1870. He studied in Dresden, Germany, and in 1893 visited the world's fair in Chicago.

Open gallery view The Ata textile plant, which was demolished in the 1980s. Credit: Zoltan Kluger/GPO

He couldn’t find work as an architect but was familiar with the pioneering achievements of the Chicago school of architecture. He knew about the first skyscrapers and the famous 1892 article by Louis Sullivan, “Ornament in Architecture.” That essay influenced Loos’ famous response 16 years later, “Ornament and Crime,” which assailed the excessive use of ornament in architecture.

Loos was ahead of his time and then some. He argued that ornamentation in buildings wasted manpower and materials; it required harsh physical labor for the benefit of a very small class. His list of clients wasn't very long, but his principles spawned a school of design that housed the masses.

I told the ambassador that every Austrian who understands anything about culture will want to come to the house. Prof. Micha Levin

Beginning in 1910, he began developing the idea of a space plan. As he put it, “My architecture is not conceived in plans, but in spaces (cubes). I do not design floor plans, facades, sections. I design spaces. For me, there is no ground floor, first floor etc. ... For me, there are only contiguous, continual spaces, rooms, anterooms, terraces etc.

“Stories merge and spaces relate to each other. Every space requires a different height: the dining room is surely higher than the pantry, thus the ceilings are set at different levels. To join these spaces in such a way that the rise and fall are not only unobservable but also practical, in this I see what is for others the great secret, although it is for me a great matter of course.”

Accordingly, Loos all but eliminated corridors. The first house where this idea was implemented was the Steiner House in Vienna in a suburb near Schönbrunn Palace; the area is home to around 10 of Loos’ buildings. He reached his pinnacle with the Moller House in Vienna and the Villa Müller in Prague, which is open to the public.

Open gallery view Hans Moller, the industrialist who's part of the Austria-Israel link. Credit: Anna Riwkinn-Brick

Loos had a great influence on the architecture of what would become the State of Israel – many of his letters were translated and published here, and architects who escaped Europe expressed his ideas in residential buildings. The Moller House also reflected the relationship between Loos and his Jewish clients.

“The number of modern buildings designed for Jews was out of proportion,” said Lador-Fresher, the former ambassador to Austria. “This stemmed in part from the Jews having new money and needing new buildings. So it's not surprising that they connected to new movements in art and culture and adopted them.”

Among Loos' famous clients were Emanuel Aufricht and Leopold Goldman, the owners of the men’s clothing company Goldman & Salatsch, which had an upper-middle-class clientele. Loos designed the Looshaus building in Vienna for them, which today is a bank.

The building is located on Michaelerplatz in the center of the city across from the palace of Emperor Franz Joseph. The building was known for its lack of ornamentation. When Adolf Hitler, as a struggling artist, painted postcards of the square, he left out the new and clean building and painted instead the Baroque building that stood there before. It appears he knew about the Jewish owners.

“When you tell Austrians that you live in a house by Adolf Loos, you immediately become taller,” Lador-Fresher said. “I also connected with architecture and realized that there was an asset here that I could use. I understood that the story of the Moller family tells the story of the Jewish community and shows that the Jews had good taste.”

Open gallery view The front of the Moller House in Vienna today. Credit: Talya Lador-Fresher

The rules for maintaining the house are very un-Israeli. The building is designated “for strict conservation” – no accretions or changes inside. You can't even bang in a nail without permission form the authorities. Micha Levin, a professor of architecture and art, visited the place in the '90s.

“It was hard for them to host in the house. The ambassadors wanted to move to a contemporary and spacious building designed for their exact needs,” Levin said. “They said, ‘What do we need this trouble for?’ I told the ambassador that it was the other way around: Every Austrian who understands anything about culture will want to come to the house.”

Architect Heidi Schatzl says the home in Kiryat Ata is a local translation of Loos’ “utopia of the Viennese icon of modernism.”

An arrangement by the Austrian landscape architect and artist Heidi Schatzl appears in the exhibition at the Architects’ House Gallery; one subject is Viennese Modernism in Haifa. She presents a work that combines the house in Vienna with the one in Kiryat Ata. On a gallery wall is an enlargement of the photo “The Girl,” a reproduction split into small squares. One tile is a picture from the private archive of David Friesacher, the grandson of the Nazi Johann Friesacher.

In a photo from 1946, his mother is still a small child, eating an apple from a tree in the house’s yard. In the background is the impressive window that Loos designed for the Mollers.

Open gallery view Amnon and Nava Moller in their living room in the house in Kiryat Ata. Credit: Mayan Toledano

According to the text of the exhibition, some believe that the apple is akin to the forbidden fruit that led to Adam and Eve's expulsion from the Garden of Eden – perhaps also referring to the cruel fate of the Moller family and Vienna's Jewish community. The exhibition features pictures of the two houses and models of the homes, as well as documents including a 1946 newspaper article that defends the delay in returning the house to the Mollers.

A symbol and a paradigm

Schatzl’s exhibit continues with photos showing Moller’s house in Kiryat Ata. The Israeli part of the story begins with a chapter that doesn't appear in the exhibition. Moller’s cousin, Erich Moller, immigrated to Israel in 1923. In the early '30s, Erich Moller began to fulfill his dream – building a textile factory at Kfar Ata, the village that became Kiryat Ata.

He convinced his uncle – and Hans Moller’s father – Hugo, to help him in business and immigrate to British Palestine. The factory was built in 1934 and Hans immigrated four years later. In 1948, after a spat, Erich left the Ata textile factory and founded the Moller textile factory in Nahariya further north.

The Moller House in Kiryat Ata sits in a beautiful dense grove adorned by 15 buildings in an otherwise rundown Israeli city. It can be reached by a narrow and partially paved road that winds through the Kiryat Binyamin neighborhood.

Hans Moller’s house was designed by architect Eugen Székely, a Budapest-born Jew who grew up and studied in Graz, Austria, until he moved to Haifa in 1935. Székely met Moller, his main client, four years later. He designed the Ata factory, which was demolished in the '80s, Moller’s house and other buildings for workers that are designated for preservation.

Open gallery view The house in Kiryat Ata near Haifa that's based on Loos' principles. Credit: Mayan Toledano

Schatzl says the home of Hans and Zipora Moller in Kiryat Ata is a local translation of Loos’ “utopia of the Viennese icon of modernism” from 1927 that belonged to Hans and Anny. The outside of the house is stone, but inside the Loos idea of levels and Austrian materialism gains pace.

Director and artist Mayan Toledano also makes a contribution to the exhibition. Toledano, who was born in Kiryat Ata, documents the house via photos of the family and a video interview with the people who live there today: Amnon and Nava Moller. Clips from a rare historical film of the Moller House in Vienna with Adolf Loos, as well as Hans and Anny Moller, are projected on another wall in the gallery.

Hans Moller died in 1962 at age 67. The newspaper Davar wrote: “Some people saw him as stubborn. And some who saw him as an industrialist from birth and even before. But everyone admits that his actions made him a symbol and a paradigm. Often he was the first to come to the factory and the last to leave.”

Moller was also a founder of Israel's Liberal Party. The factory, which deteriorated even before his death, was eventually closed. The building was later demolished.

An installation of clothing items from the Ata Textile Company – “Then & Now” – is also part of the exhibition. In 2016, the company was resurrected in a bid “to return the values to the clothes we wear,” Yossifon Goldman wrote.

“The clothes are meant to serve people, to create a dialogue with the earth ... and to allow the presence of the original Ata and the new Ata. The installation shows the relevance of the new Ata inspired by past garments, and through them, we reveal the values of architect Adolf Loos that remain relevant even today,” she added.

“The new Ata presents its evolution while preserving Ata's original style and values – change of purpose from apron to dress. Material change – from a polyester shirt to a cotton shirt. Change of manufacturing process and going full circle – from Bermuda shorts out of cotton to Bermuda shorts out of remnants of recycled jeans.”

She hopes the story will reach a broad Austrian and Israeli audience. As Yossifon Goldman put it, “This is an exhibition whose point of departure is a personal story, but it shows how the contexts between Europe and Israel, through aliyah, are infinite and find expression in a culture and architecture they can continue to serve as a source of inspiration.”