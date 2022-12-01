The Most Talked About New Chef Restaurant in Tel Aviv Offers Michelin–worthy Food

If everything goes as planned, by the time you read this, chef Yossi Shitrit will not be in Israel. No, he’s not scouting for locations for a new restaurant, like other top Israeli chefs of his generation. He is doing an internship.

Despite his achievements as one of Israel’s leading chefs – formerly of Tel Aviv’s Kitchen Market and Mashya restaurants, currently running HIBA, a judge on the Game of Chefs reality show – he is now spending a few days as an apprentice at a three-Michelin-star restaurant in Belgium.

“Ten months ago, when I opened HIBA, I promised my team that I’d take a break from work, leave our kitchen and go visit another one. You never stop learning. There are areas that I still feel are my weak points,” he explains. “Why am I going there? Because I never stop aiming high, developing and improving, certainly continuing to dream of the one thing that hasn’t happened to me yet – getting a Michelin star.”

According to local news reports, the Michelin guide may be coming to Israel. Although its arrival is vague and distant, the announcement was enough to put people like Shitrit on their guard. The coveted star’s shadow hovers over our entire conversation.

Open gallery view A potato dish in several states of matter – from froth to liquid – which you can eat with a spoon like tiramisu, at HIBA. Credit: Asaf Karela

Shitrit believes that there are already some Israeli restaurants that deserve a star, and HIBA was opened with that in mind. “We invested seven million shekels ($2.9 million) in the restaurant, with the intuition and gut feeling that we deserve a Michelin star. I want to be the first to get one in Israel.” The only Israeli chefs to receive Michelin stars thus far – Assaf Granit and Gal Ben-Moshe – won them for restaurants located abroad.

Eating Shitrit’s delicious dishes, it’s clear that he deserves his star. In recent years, he has very quietly made a name for himself as chef whose every dish is a small work of art, presented with a virtuosity not just culinary, but also aesthetic. “Aesthetics is the most important thing for me,” he confesses, “but it will never come at the expense of taste. Each dish needs a story, needs to be creative while being visually spectacular. I have super delicious dishes that are really not aesthetic, so I took them off the menu.”

Hiba’s delectable 14-course meals include a titillating and gorgeous chirshi cracker, which in packs the flavor of the spicy North African pumpkin salad, usually served alongside couscous, into one bite; a conical eggplant zaalouk dish with caramelized onion foam; and a potato dish in several states of matter – from froth to liquid – which you can eat with a spoon like tiramisu.

We meet on a warm afternoon in mid-autumn, at the peak of preparations for a special dinner as part of the Israeli Cuisine Festival, established by culinary entrepreneurs Nirit Weiss and David Kichka. The festival, which is in its second year and sponsored by American Express, took place over the last two weeks. It aims to characterize and define the modern Israeli kitchen – something Shitrit grapples with often. “Local agriculture interests me a lot these days,” he says. “It’s my responsibility as a chef to leverage it.”

Open gallery view The interior of HIBA. 'I don’t want to be too global or to be too local,' says Shitrit. Credit: Amit Giron

“There will still be restaurants here if Michelin or the World’s 50 Best Restaurants don’t come,” he believes, “but there won’t be a culinary culture, there won’t be excellence. Why does the Maccabi Haifa [soccer team] keep striving to reach European competitions? In the end, everyone wants recognition.” He notes that the managing chef of Noma – a Danish restaurant considered to be the best in the world – “ate at my restaurant two weeks ago; other chefs with [Michelin] stars write to me that they’re interested in Israel. We have a responsibility to propel Israel’s food industry forward.”

'The week before it opened, I was suddenly scared that I wasn’t understood. For three years, people hadn’t eaten my food'

When did you start feeling this responsibility? Was it when you became a mentor on Game of Chefs?

“It was at Mashiya [a chef restaurant that opened in 2015], whose owners ‘forced’ me to do Israeli cuisine. For some people this means falafel or kabobs. I see it quite differently. First of all, it’s local cooking, speaking our daily language. It’s hard to say, but it seems like there isn’t an Israeli cuisine with one clear identity. It’s an amalgamation of many different things happening at a particular time with people who want to say something about this specific place. The statement should be personal, but connected to this place. For me, connecting to a specific place begins with raw materials. This is why I work with several local dairies and farmers who grow vegetables for me. It’s creating a mix of several components in one dish that you won’t find anywhere else. That’s Israeli.”

You take popular dishes and try to turn them into something else. Kubbeh hamusta with crab, for instance, or a shakshuka tartlet. Why?

“I also make onion foam and miso out of hummus. Because that’s my job, to take the familiar and change it. To take the flavors of this place where I live and blow your mind. At HIBA, after a bite called ‘fricassee,’ you get a bite called ‘shakshuka.’ Sure, these dishes didn’t originate here, but you can easily identify flavors of cumin and paprika, and other flavors associated with the Middle East. These bites have a connotation of ‘home,’ but not in the familiar sense. When I serve a shakshuka tartlet, customers say: ‘are you serious? This is shakshuka?’ I tell them to taste it and tell me what it reminds them of. They taste it and say ‘shakshuka.’ I’ve done my job.”

Are there really people who say, ‘are you serious? This is shakshuka?’

“Some people do, but I don’t get worked up over it since I know they don’t understand me. I used to get mad. Ninety percent of the customers who come to HIBA understand that I relate to food artistically. For example, I serve a fish dish with khoresh sabzi stew, which I learned from my Persian neighbor Miriam, who makes it with a lot of herbs, lemon, meat and beans. I took the dish in an entirely different direction.”

Indeed, the khoresh sabzi at HIBA is actually a layer of scrambled pasta that hides a stew. The dish’s parts coalesce into the classical Persian dish – just from Shitrit’s point of view.

Open gallery view Yossi Shitrit at his latest restaurant, HIBA. 'I first and foremost want to make tasty food. Am I allowed to draw some inspiration from my environment in preparing it? Of course I am.' Credit: Hanan Asur

The matter of his Mizrahi origins feels like an irrelevant conversation topic for Shitrit, who is surprised every time it resurfaces. “As soon as people hear the name ‘Yossi Shitrit,’ they think of a Moroccan chef. There’s always a customer who thinks that if he comes to a place called HIBA [glow or radiance in the Moroccan dialect], he’s at a Moroccan restaurant. He says, ‘Shitrit, where’s the spicy sauce? Bring me some spicy sauce. You call this Moroccan?’ It drives me nuts.

“Don’t label me. Yossi Shitrit doesn’t run a Moroccan restaurant. I first and foremost want to make tasty food. Am I allowed to draw some inspiration from my environment in preparing it? Of course I am. Ultimately, everyone is shaped by their birthplace, and that’s something I tried to introduce at HIBA, including things I ate at my mother’s and at a neighbor’s in Ma’alot.”

Mashya was presented as an Israeli-Moroccan restaurant with the chef’s personal touch, but HIBA? Isn’t it obvious that it’s a celebrity chef restaurant?

“This time, more customers understand that this is a chef restaurant with a personal touch. There is a big difference between Mashya and HIBA. Mashya was larger-scale, with 200 diners a night, with a menu with choices, with noise and loud music. HIBA is more personal, with just 13 tables. It’s almost like a museum... HIBA is my place for interpretation, for a statement, for imagination.”

Indescribable suffering

Shitrit, who is 45, was born and raised in the northern city of Ma’alot-Tarshiha. He has two children and is married to Naama Katz: “She’s my mentor, the one who’s been holding my hand since I was about 16.” They live in Hod Hasharon.

At the age of 16, when he wanted to get his driver’s license, he started working in a kitchen. He’s never left. After serving in the military as a cook, he started working at Aluma in the Galilee – “The only gourmet restaurant in the area at the time,” he says. “They paired me with a chef who studied classical French cuisine in France. That’s where I decided that this is what I wanted to do in life.”

Open gallery view Chef Raphi Cohen of the now defunct Raphael. 'It wasn’t until Raphi fought over me that I realized that I’m worth something.' Credit: Daniel Tchetchik

He went on to study cooking in France, at a school established by chef Gaston Lenotre. When he returned to Israel, he worked for chef Erez Komarovsky at Lehem Erez in Herzliya. From there, with glowing recommendations from the chef, he got to the prestigious Artichoke restaurant in Tel Aviv, working as a sous-chef under Ronen Dovrat Bloch. At the same time, he was sought by Raphi Cohen of Raphael. “It wasn’t until Raphi fought with Ronen over me that I realized that I’m worth something,” he says. Cohen succeeded in his mission, and Shitrit became his sous-chef.

Shitrit’s next stage was to open his own restaurant in 2005. The Violet, a French restaurant in the Sharon area, stayed in business for five years. “Tel Aviv was too tough of a city,” he says. “People looked like enemies there. I wanted a small restaurant among the orchards and cypresses. We sacrificed our lives there, Naama and I. I had no life other than the restaurant. I was just 28 then, and like every young chef, I was egotistical and a know-it-all, but I made so many mistakes.”

And then it closed.

“In the end, I wanted it to close already. It was a year after the recession, and we were in the restaurant’s death throes. That’s where my journey began. That’s where I took the stage by myself for the first time. It was a rite of passage. In the five years Violet was open, I had maybe one week of joy. The rest of the time was an unending nightmare. Indescribable suffering. I was constantly threatened by my workers, suppliers and customers. But you can’t grow without hitting rock bottom. I remember myself crying, cursing myself, hating the day I was born.”

Has that happened at any other point in your career?

“Not at the same intensity. It came back during the first season of Game of Chefs. During the first auditions, Assaf Granit carried me on his back; I was simply in shock, I couldn’t say a word. He talked to me at the end of each day until I left. There was also terrible anxiety when I started at Kitchen Market, since they brought me in to save the place. And now, with the opening of HIBA, it came back.”

Open gallery view Israeli chef Assaf Granit. 'He carried me on his back.' Credit: Noam Parsiman

After he closed Violet at the end of 2010, he was recruited to Kitchen Market, a young market restaurant at the Tel Aviv port. After Shitrit joined Kitchen Market, it became one of the best restaurants in Tel Aviv.

There he met a group of restaurateurs with whom he opened a restaurant and bar called Onza at Jaffa’s flea market in 2014. A year later they opened Mashya, which garnered praise and a few awards. Almost three years after he left, Shitrit opened his chef restaurant in January 2022, just like in his dreams, with 13 tables for 40 diners.

He came to HIBA as a mature chef with a cohesive culinary language, to which he added some Nordic components, but even an experienced chef hits roadblocks. Shitrit pauses for a moment, asking: “You ate there in its first week, right?” I confirm, and even tell him that I didn’t really enjoy it. “We definitely weren’t good at the beginning,” he agrees. “I was stressed and trying too hard. I wanted to be something I wasn’t. Why Denmark? Why Nordic? What’s going on here?”

Among the initial issues was the embarrassing decision to welcome diners with applause from the staff, as is done in the famed Noma restaurant. This has stopped, “because there were people who had a hard time with that,” admits Shitrit.

Open gallery view Inside HIBA. Shitrit came to HIBA as a mature chef with a cohesive culinary language. Credit: Asaf Karela

Did the switch at HIBA occur along the way?

“Yes. I don’t want to be too global or to be too local. I want to do what I feel like doing. There will always be local touches and things I learned and tasted around the world. But I want to deliver it the way I want to.”

The turning point, he says, came after he decided to change the way he presents the tasting meal. “One day a taxi came to take me somewhere and I asked the driver to swing by HIBA. I went down to the restaurant and yelled at the whole team: no more family-style, we’re not serving like this anymore. I turned around and walked away. They were in shock. From that moment, HIBA got on the right track. People were expecting an enchanted personal journey, and they didn’t start getting that until that moment. Since then, I’ve been galloping full speed ahead.”

Did it frighten you?

“The week before it opened, I was suddenly scared that I wasn’t understood. For three years, people hadn’t eaten my food. That’s a long time. I was busy building HIBA for three years. I invested in every little detail. I stopped construction several times until it was perfect. I had the time to go to a carver of wooden spoons and sit with him until I got the result I wanted, or to a ceramist who made the plates. In hiring staff, I felt like I was setting up a military reconnaissance unit, not a restaurant. I conducted the longest, deepest and most meticulous research I could.”

Wasn’t there financial pressure that whole time?

“There always is, but even when you’re a salaried chef, there’s pressure within and without. There are mornings when I say, that’s it, I want some quiet; and then I get a message that HIBA won a prize for the most beautiful restaurant in the world in 2022 [by the Dutch fashion magazine Frame], and you say to yourself, here are some signs that you’re on the right track.”

Are you upset that, when HIBA opened, people were talking about how expensive it was, rather than the food?

“Not at all. I don’t need to apologize for that. In Israel, people talk about the price without examining the quality or what you get. In the past year, all of Tel Aviv has gotten more expensive. Today, 450 shekels ($131) for a 14-course-meal is the best value for money in town. I wish things were cheaper here. I didn’t just come up with a price because I want to take 450 shekels from you, we did a lot of calculations. People say it’s highway robbery, but our costs are insane. Ultimately, the public has a choice. You want a celebrity chef restaurant – it has a price. From what I can tell, there are plenty of people with money who are ready to spend even more. The proof is also in the big restaurants that are really going strong.”

Open gallery view Inside Mashya, which garnered praise and a few awards. Credit: David Bachar

Speaking of strong, what’s your waiting list like?

“We’re booked two months ahead, but that’s just because we only allow reservations up to two months ahead of time. I don’t think it’s fair to let the customer wait more than that, and it’s not healthy for you as a chef and a restaurateur to have such a long waiting list. That creates insane expectations that you can’t always live up to.”

Speaking of unmet expectations – a few weeks ago, a customer at HIBA sent a dish back to the kitchen, saying he didn’t like it. Until then, no one had ever sent back a dish from the tasting menu. “I was in shock,” Shitrit says. The matter of sending dishes back sparked a lot of discussion on the sixth season of Game of Chefs. The six chefs on the program unanimously declared that, as diners, they would not send dishes back “unless there was something spoiled in them.” Unsurprisingly, a social media storm ensued.

It is his participation on the show – which came after chef Meir Adoni left the program – has propelled Shitrit into the public eye. “It changed my life,” he said. There, he plays the “good cop” of the judges’ panel.

Don’t you feel like being more rebellious sometimes? Like not always being the national sweetheart who takes selfies with customers?

“I stopped being rebellious at age 17. I’ve already shouted out everything I had to shout about. Now I say what I want to say through food. You could say that these days, I only defy convention when it comes to food. As a person, I’ve always been someone who tries to avoid being provocative.”

Tell me, with all the Michelin meals that you’ve experienced, what was the best meal you’ve eaten this year?

“Last Friday, at my parents’ house in Ma’alot. Fish patties that my mom made, to me, is the most delicious thing in the world. My mother cooks with a lot of soul and creativity. There’s a lot of art in her food. Maybe that’s where I get it from.”