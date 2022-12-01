Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

The Most Talked About New Chef Restaurant in Tel Aviv Offers Michelin–worthy Food

Yossi Shitrit's HIBA serves shakshuka tartlets and kubbeh hamusta with crab — and has a two–month waiting list. Now the celebrity chef and reality show judge is doing the unexpected: an internship abroad

Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Israeli chef Yossi Shitrit. 'Today, 450 shekels ($131) for a 14-course-meal is the best value for money in town.'
Israeli chef Yossi Shitrit. 'Today, 450 shekels ($131) for a 14-course-meal is the best value for money in town.'Credit: Hanan Asur
Rotem Maimon
Rotem Maimon
A potato dish in several states of matter – from froth to liquid – which you can eat with a spoon like tiramisu, at HIBA.Credit: Asaf Karela
The interior of HIBA. 'I don’t want to be too global or to be too local,' says Shitrit.Credit: Amit Giron
Yossi Shitrit at his latest restaurant, HIBA. 'I first and foremost want to make tasty food. Am I allowed to draw some inspiration from my environment in preparing it? Of course I am.'Credit: Hanan Asur
Chef Raphi Cohen of the now defunct Raphael. 'It wasn’t until Raphi fought over me that I realized that I’m worth something.'Credit: Daniel Tchetchik
Israeli chef Assaf Granit. 'He carried me on his back.'Credit: Noam Parsiman
Inside HIBA. Shitrit came to HIBA as a mature chef with a cohesive culinary language.Credit: Asaf Karela
Inside Mashya, which garnered praise and a few awards.Credit: David Bachar

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism