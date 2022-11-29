From Queerness to the Palestinians, Scholars Brings New Perspectives on S.Y. Agnon

In his first year in Eretz Yisrael – then Ottoman Palestine – at age 21, Shmuel Yosef Czaczkes changed his surname to Agnon. He had just published his first story, “Forsaken Wives,” where he first introduced the theme of agunot – women denied a religious Jewish divorce, which continued to occupy his mind and work for many years.

“Agnon comes from a religious Eastern European background, where gender polarization is very pronounced,” says Dr. Oreet Meital, a literary scholar and the director of the Agnon House in Jerusalem. “Agnon was no great feminist, but we know that he was very troubled by the phenomenon of agunot, which is a feminine issue, after all. In the books of religious Jewish responsa in his library, we see that he often hand-wrote notes regarding [the phenomenon]. There is no doubt that the issue greatly bothered him.”

I do not hate them, save one thing I do ask: Not to see their faces S.Y. Agnon

Agnon was born in 1887 in Polish Galicia (within Austria-Hungary) and died in Jerusalem in 1970. He was a religious Jew and, naturally, researchers have found a host of halakhic influences in his literature – Torah scholars, Talmud, Hasidism, Kabbalah. Precisely because he did not center gender in his work, Meital says, his sympathy with the “feminine” aspect of the Jewish experience is deeply meaningful. “Oftentimes, the most important aspect isn't the one that's centered," she says. "Sometimes, aspects that are on the margins teach us just as much, and lead us to even more interesting places.”

Open gallery view The Agnon House, a National Heritage Site in Jerusalem. Credit: Vitali Friedland

Omri (Hannah) Ben Yehuda, a scholar of modern Jewish literature teaching in Berlin, is even more decisive. “Agnon is the must researched author in Hebrew literature, even more so than [Haim Nahman] Bialik,” she says, “and there are no queer readings of him in this research, just as there's no mention of the Palestinians or of Mizrahim. There are almost no cultural studies on his works, and nothing addressing masculinity."

In "A City and the Fullness Thereof," a collection of Agnon's Galician hometown of Buczacz, Ben Yehuda notes the character of Devorah the cantor, "who not only has a masculine occupation, she also wears men’s clothing and, in fact, constitutes a sort of man-woman.”

A queer reading of Agnon, says Ben Yehuda, herself in the process of gender transition, is not intended to turn the author into something that he is not, or force LGBTQ themes upon him. “But as a multi-voiced author who left a vast corpus behind, the matter of queerness has to be there. Shira, Agnon’s most erotic protagonist, is characterized by a masculine eros and has hints of fetish and BDSM, Berlin-style sexuality. A story titled ‘Vanished’ features a German noblewoman who abducts a Jewish youth, a former soldier making his way back home from the war. She handcuffs him and puts women’s clothing on him. The protagonist of 'In the Prime of Her Life' is an adolescent girl whose sexuality is still fluid.”

Open gallery view A photograph from the Agnon House in Jerusalem. Credit: Baruch Gian

Ben Yehuda also finds queer sexuality in a seminal scene from "Only Yesterday," considered by many to be Agnon’s finest novel. It features protagonist Isaac Kumer and a flirting, obsequious dog who represents, to him, his own flawed concept of masculinity.

Seeing himself in the dog, as a man who is passive and eager to please, causes Isaac to carve the word “crazy” on the animal's skin, as a way to engrave his own “femininity.” In the pseudo-erotic game between them, the dog tries to get closer and closer to Isaac. Endowed by Agnon with the gift of speech, the animal calls Isaac, a painter by trade, “the brush holder” – a phallic image present, of course, in the protagonist’s consciousness.

“This entire encounter centers on the pleasant touch of the dripping paintbrush,” Ben Yehuda says. “For the religious sages, putting a brush in a tube was a euphemism, a clean way to refer to anal intercourse. Yeshiva students who read it now will get the meaning instantly, but somehow Agnon’s greatest scholars, all of whom know the Jewish canon well, wrote nothing about this.”

A guest came to settle

The “For Far and Near” festival, which ran both in-person and online last week at the Agnon House in Jerusalem, focused on some of the more overlooked aspects of Agnon's work, and of literature in general. The event, held in conjunction with the Truman Institute, was defined as an “international festival of peace and conflict resolution,” and concerned war and peace through a literary lens, political poetry as love poetry, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the feminist struggle and other topics.

The list of participants included noted American writer Vivian Gornick, who spoke about feminism in writing; Indian-American author Jhumpa Lahiri, who discussed translation and conflict; and Matti Friedman, author of "Who By Fire," a book documenting Leonard Cohen’s experiences during the Yom Kippur War.

One interesting panel was devoted to Agnon’s story "From Foe to Friend," composed of Prof. Haviva Pedaya, Israeli-Palestinian director Rana Abu Fraiha and journalist and director Ron Cahlili. This is an allegorical story, partly based on Agnon’s life, presenting his view on the question of the Jewish right to the country and relations between Jews and Palestinians. The narrator, a stand-in for Agnon, seeks to move to the yet-to-be-established Talpiot neighborhood – as Agnon himself had done. There he meets the local King of Winds, who thwarts all his attempts to put down roots.

Open gallery view American writer Vivian Gornick, known for her writings on feminism. Credit: Mitchell Bach

Scholars have presented a myriad of interpretations over the years for the book's struggle between man and the winds, but Cahlili is certain: “This is a political story that, through today's lens, can be read as a settler's guidebook. The narrator desires to live in Talpiot, but the 'evil wind' ruling the place drives him away, and thus begins an escalation in which the protagonist tries to take over this Talpiot just because he feels like it.

And it’s important to emphasize that he's not coming to visit, he’s coming to settle. First he pitches a tent, but the wind knocks it down. Then he builds a shack, and the wind destroys that, too. Finally, he builds a stone house, and the evil wind can't even cope with that. The message is, what you can’t achieve by force, achieve by more force. It doesn't matter that I just got here, it's what I want, and I'm in charge."

Like most immigrants of the second wave of Aliyah, Agnon regarded the Arab residents in the land of Israel with colonialist paternalism. During the 1929 riots, Agnon and his wife Esther left their apartment in Talpiot and fled to her sister’s home in Haifa. In their absence, they discovered that rioters had entered the home, damaged the property and manuscripts in it and rendered the apartment uninhabitable.

A letter he sent to his close friend and publisher Zalman Schocken reveals the author’s feelings toward the Arabs following this incident, which could have suited today’s Religious Zionism platform: “Since the riots, my attitude toward the Arabs has changed,” Agnon wrote. “I do not hate them, save one thing I do ask: Not to see their faces. In my humble opinion, we must now create a large ghetto of half a million Jews and more, for if we do not, we are lost, God forbid.”

Open gallery view Journalist and documentary director Ron Cahlili. 'I have no expectation that Agnon will tell my story as well' Credit: Daniel Chechik

Agnon gave further voice to this position in two parables published in the November 1930 issue of “Moznaim” magazine, under the title “Midrash Zuta” (“Minor Exegesis”). They are presented as "Parashot," or weekly Torah potions, one called “Parashat and the wolf dwelled with the lamb,” the other “Parashat unblemished yearling lambs.” The wolf represents the Arabs of the country and the lambs represent its Jews.

The parables were viewed as Agnon’s critique of the appeasement approach of “Brit Shalom,” a movement influenced by the writings of Ahad Ha’am that was started by Jewish intellectuals in the mid-1920s. The members of the movement, some of them personal friends of Agnon, sought to forge relations with the local Arabs based on the idea that Jews were coming to a land with an Arab majority.

They supported the establishment of a binational autonomy in which Jews and Arabs would enjoy full equality. The Revisionist Zionist thinker Ze'ev Jabotinsky referred to them as “comical figures.”

Agnon, Cahlili says, was never labeled as a right-winger, although he was highly influenced by the thought of Rabbi Zvi Yehuda Kook, one of the fathers of the concept of a Greater Israel. “The letter he sent to Schoken echoes the same message that appears in 'From Foe to Friend.'

The wind representing the Arabs is wild, uncompromising, formless, is an intangible force. This is a very political text, organized instructions for settling the entirety of the Land of Israel, truly a messianic text. There is no dialogue with the newly-arrived Jew, no option for discourse. The message is that 'I have the right to live where I want. I’m in charge and I’ll take it by force.'”

The hollowed characterization of the local Arabs begs the question of another lacuna in Agnon’s work, Jews of Middle Eastern extraction – but here Cahlili gives the author a pass. “It’s like [former Culture Minister] Miri Regev’s claim that Meir Shalev didn’t write about Mizrahim. He didn’t know Mizrahim. If I were to write a story about a development town in the 1960s, I wouldn’t have included any Ashkenazim in it at all.

"As a teen, the town is the center of the world to you, and I would have probably left out the rest of Israel as well. Kids of my generation only met Ashkenazim if they were sent to live in Kibbutzim, or later in the army. Agnon comes from Galicia, at a certain point moves to Germany, his entire experience is completely Ashkenazi. I have no demand, in the name of identity politics, that Agnon also mention Jojo from Yeruham. I have no expectation that he’ll tell my story as well. And if he had even tried to tell my story, it would probably have come out like Sallah Shabati, Allah help us," he says, referring to an Israeli movie that features a bumbling Mizrahi stereotype.