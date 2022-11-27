How Do You Cope With Regrets? Listen to a Neurotic Jewish Podcaster

In 1993, a young kid named Melanie made a video recording of a Billy Ray Cyrus TV special. The push of that VCR button became the greatest regret of her life, since it taped over the sole copy of an interview her father – a G.I. wounded during the Vietnam War – had given to CBS Evening News’ Walter Cronkite. Melanie had been racked with guilt ever since. Until, that is, this year.

She wrote to the “Heavyweight” podcast hosted by Jonathan Goldstein, and together they set out to locate another copy. Other than the search itself, Melanie got a chance to speak to her father about the war. “It was just never discussed, so it becomes kind of an unraveling of that kind of mysterious history,” Goldstein says in an interview.

Goldstein gave his listeners a perfect gift for Rosh Hashanah: a new season of “Heavyweight,” which is one of the 50 most streamed podcasts on Spotify (the only place where it’s available). The podcast, produced by Gimlet Productions, is now in its seventh season and the latest, the host assures us, will again focus on personal journeys in which his subjects are seeking closure.

Open gallery view "Heavyweight" host Jonathan Goldstein. Credit: Ahmed Klink, courtesy of Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity

Each episode consists of conversations between Goldstein and his subject, as well as other recordings related to the story. But the real moments of magic happen in-between, during the narrative segments which serve to showcase Goldstein’s storytelling ability.

A neurotic, 53-year-old Jewish Canadian (his family moved to Montreal from Brooklyn when he was 4), Goldstein started his audio career at Canada’s public broadcaster before going on to work on the prestigious radio program “This American Life” under the greatest podcaster of them all, Ira Glass (“Ira was allowing me the space to just write funny stories about myself; he had faith that I could do that,” Goldstein recounts).

He also wrote several books, but today is fully invested in his podcast and raising his young son, Augie. He insisted on holding our conversation without video as he walked the streets of Minneapolis, loyal to the medium he has been working in for 30 years.

How did you hit on the idea for the podcast?

“My friend Alex [Blumberg] was starting his company, Gimlet, and he was encouraging of my trying to do something new – when you just dream of whatever you want to do without any concerns for money or staff or whatever. ‘Jonathan Goldstein walks into a building’ was one of the ideas, where I would just knock on doors and go into buildings and see what’s going on.”

That’s creepy.

“Yeah, I would just be like ‘What’s up here?’ Another idea was him giving me an envelope that would have tickets to someplace I wouldn’t know, and I’d just go to the airport. I mean, it would be like [U.S. reality TV show] ‘Naked and Afraid,’ except not the naked part, just the afraid.

“Before I got really into radio and I was doing more print stuff, I did have an editor who sent me off to cover a story in the Arizona desert. It was this Memorial Day weekend where it was billed as the most illegal weekend in America, where everybody shows up with a dune buggy and they all have drag races in the desert and do all kinds of drugs, and everyone brings firearms. They sent me on that assignment just because they thought it would be funny to put me in that situation.”

Actually, it does sound funny.

“Yeah. So I think eventually I arrived at the premise for the show: it was sort of staring me in the face the whole time, I guess. If you looked at the common denominator among all the various stories that drew me in, they usually had to do with some form of regret, some form of unresolved issue going into the past.”

Cultural watershed moment

Goldstein’s friends and family were the stars of the first season of “Heavyweight.” “In the second season, we opened it up for everybody – to the public who listened for the first season. And they were sort of treating me like an expert and I kinda had to fill that role, even though I didn’t really feel like much of an expert. I couldn’t even say what the expertise was for the field I’d created: confronting moments from your past? You do it theoretically in a therapist’s office: I guess there are ways it can feel like therapy, but I think there’s also a way in which it isn’t.”

In the second season, you have a person who suffered a serious cycling accident confronting the person who hit him, and in that case you do get help from a professional.

“Often the primary concern going in is: Can I make the situation worse? I guess there’s always that possibility, but when it feels like it’s a strong possibility or a distinct possibility, then I sometimes don’t do it. But in this case, it felt like it was really worth doing. I felt I could really bring something positive to both people involved in the crash – but then I felt Iike I was in over my head, so I recruited a professional.”

In an episode from 2019, Goldstein helps a friend from high school, Marie-Claude, complete her high school math exam. She had gotten along fine without it for 30 years, but then she wanted to get a real estate license so she has to take the exam.

It seemed to be working fine initially, but then for an entire year Marie-Claude refused to take Goldstein’s calls and wanted to avoid accepting the help she had sought from him. Goldstein says this episode is one that moved his listeners the most, with many writing in to say it revealed something about themselves, too.

Open gallery view Ira Glass. “Ira had faith that I could do that,” Goldstein recounts. Credit: JESSE MICHENER

“Sometimes we get emails that are just so raw, and it does feel like it’s a subject better suited to the therapist’s office. So, we do have to think about what’s going to make people uncomfortable, sure, but up to a certain point.”

There are episodes in which Goldstein places himself at the heart of the story. In one from the first season, for example, he meets up again with his first girlfriend, Galit, who broke his heart. In another, he spends a few nights at his parents’ home and confronts his mother about how she had raised him. This revelatory episode had the effect of bringing his listeners even closer to him.

When people listen to your stories, it feels like you’re genuinely putting yourself out there, naked, in front of the audience.

“Just afraid, not naked.”

Is it something you feel you have to do? Are you comfortable with it?

“Yes. I started with these personal stories in ‘This American Life.’ With all the stories you describe – in particular, the one about my mother – I remember having a conversation with my wife, Emily, where I was debating whether to do this story about my mother. There wasn’t another story that was that personal for me, and her argument for my doing it, even though it made me uncomfortable, was that I should have some skin in the game. That if I’m going to be asking people to be vulnerable and expose themselves in various ways, then it would be an act of good faith to do it somewhat myself, even though I’m the one controlling the narrative.”

How does someone as sensitive and fearful succeed in taking such a big responsibility over people’s lives? Some of these stories are the most painful moments in their lives.

“Sometimes you can awkwardly stumble your way through something, and that’s all you really have to do. You just have to create a forum for certain conversations to take place. I describe myself as a kind of emotional rodeo clown. I throw myself into the fray and it gives them a kind of common experience; it gives them a chance to kind of laugh at me because I’m the one who’s pushing it and they don’t have to push it. But I can push it just enough to get them to a place where they can talk without me having to push anymore.”

Do you listen to other podcasts? And why do you think this medium become so popular?

“I think ‘Serial’ was a huge cultural watershed moment. The reason I was drawn to it is the same reason other people were drawn to it, which is that it’s a cheap medium, it’s a direct medium, it’s intimate. At the time I got into it, it felt like ‘This American Life’ was the only place really doing that kind of thing, and ‘Radiolab.’ It was called audio documentary, which didn’t feel like a very exciting moniker.

“It’s a little bit of a catch-all the word ‘podcast,’ because there are podcasts like ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ that are two people talking for three hours. But then a podcast can also be something like a documentary that could take a really long time to produce and that requires a lot of editing and a lot of writing structure. So I guess I like both kinds. I don’t get as much time to listen as I would like because I’m working on my own things.”

Do you have any tips for podcast fans who want to make one of their own?

“Find something that you really love. The people will feel that. Also, if you’re lucky, finding a team that you also love and trust, and that is smarter than you, really doesn’t hurt.”