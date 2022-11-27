Meeting the Greatest Turkish Director of Our Time in a Tent in the Israeli Desert

The mini-drama happened at dawn, one Wednesday a few weeks ago. Eyal Shiray, founder and director of the Arava International Film Festival, was awakened by an urgent phone call informing him that the guest of honor was stuck at the Istanbul airport. Filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan – regarded as one of the most talented people in the world of cinema today – had discovered at the last minute that his special travel visa was no longer valid.

The retrospective of his work at the festival in the Israeli desert was already underway, a master class with him was scheduled for the coming weekend, but the plane took off without him. Ceylan was still stuck at passport control in Istanbul.

Shiray frantically started making phone calls, trying to find someone who could help out; probably because it was so early in the morning, no one picked up. The one person who eventually answered his distress call, Shiray reported some hours later with relief, was Culture and Sport Minister Chili Tropper. Then the Foreign Ministry got into the act too, an official letter was quickly dispatched to the airport in Istanbul, and Ceylan was able to board another flight to Israel.

By that same evening, the 63-year-old director/screenwriter/photographer had made it to Zukim, a community in the southern Negev. He sat with his wife and son (who did not have visa problems) at one of the tables in the visitors’ tent, not far from the screening area that’s set up outdoors every year for the festival – which has since ended.

A giant screen, bleachers with comforters, couches and cushions, loads of twinkling stars above and five of his films being shown to hundreds of people at one of the most fun cultural events in the country – yet amid the festive atmosphere, Ceylan appeared irritated. He forced a polite smile when we are introduced, but when he heard that two hours of the following day’s schedule had been set aside for this interview, he was taken aback. It’s too much, he said immediately, and suggested that the time frame be greatly reduced. It’s obvious that if it were up to him, he would gladly have forgone the conversation altogether.

An interviewee with zero desire to cooperate isn’t the most welcome prospect for an interviewer. But everything had changed by the next morning, when Ceylan showed up for breakfast with a big smile. Which was not entirely surprising: Just try to stay annoyed when you’re surrounded by all this beauty – a majestic, biblical landscape and canyon, with dramatically looming walls that bear stark witness to the drama that has gone on here for thousands of years.

“It actually kind of resembles Cappadocia,” Ceylan said, referring to the region whose nature and landscapes often feature in his movies. “On the way here, I saw landscapes that really remind me of that part of Turkey, with all the canyons. But what really impresses me here is actually the sound. Often, that’s something that impresses me before the view. We’re sitting here and we can hear sounds coming from very far away. Someone is talking, somebody else is calling out far – you can hear everything. In the city this isn’t possible. There you only hear voices that are close by, but here these distant voices give you a sense of infinity.”

‘A nightmare for everyone’

Ceylan’s films sometimes have a feeling of infinity about them too, in a slightly different way. They always offer magnificent cinematography and a cinematic language that completely draws a viewer in, while also having an existential aura about them that inevitably prompts contemplation of one’s place in the universe. But his most recent films were also long. Very long. Quite unwieldly for the age of Netflix and TikTok. His 2011 masterpiece, “Once Upon a Time in Anatolia,” clocked in at 157 minutes. “Winter Sleep,” which came three years later (and won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival) broke records with a running time of 196 minutes. And “The Wild Pear Tree,” his most recent work, from 2018, was only slightly shorter, at 188 minutes.

“It is hard sometimes to watch such long films, I’m aware of that, but the pace of life in this era doesn’t suit my soul, so what I film is a kind of an outcry against it,” he said. “I make movies the way that I see the world. And luckily there are still people who are interested in films of this kind. They are a minority, of course, but what can I do? This is my pace.”

Your insistence on not shortening your films seems like an act of defiance.

“Yes, of course. [Creating such long films] is a challenge for me. And challenges are something that motivate me. I need a challenge when I’m making a film. And if I feel that I’m swimming against the tide, it gives me satisfaction, it motivates me, it gives me energy to do the film. Of course, I’m constantly being advised to shorten them, but fortunately no one’s been able to force me to do that, because I have agreements that protect me. Nonetheless, they are always advising me to do this.

“In an agreement I signed with my French producer, for instance, there is even a clause that says that if the film I make is longer than X minutes, he will pay me less. But I was actually the one who proposed this clause, so I would feel freer. Because this way, if I end up making a very long film, at least he’ll see one advantage in it.”

In all his films, the pace is slow, the cinematography is breathtaking and the action is limited, but the human conflicts that come to the surface demand that the protagonists grapple with profound emotional dilemmas.

What was the time limit that was set in that clause of your contract?

“Two and a half hours. If the movie is longer, he pays me less.”

Have you ever agreed to shorten one of your movies?

“No, never. It is my privilege that I have always been able to preserve my artistic freedom. And that has happened because I started making movies not in order to make money. I did it only because I didn’t have anything else to do, and my motivation was purely artistic. If not for that, I wouldn’t be able to make movies that run over three hours. And in the world as it is today, this is a very hard thing: The festivals hate it, the audience doesn’t like it, and the same goes for the festival judges, the sales companies, the distributors. It’s a nightmare for everyone.”

A nightmare for everyone, you say, but still your movies win lots of prizes and much acclaim. For years, they won nearly every possible prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

“Fortunately, there’s a minority that likes them. And you have to remember that the number of minutes doesn’t always reflect the true length of a film as a person experiences it. Sometimes, if you don’t like it, a 90-minute film can feel longer than three hours, but when you’re watching a movie you love, you don’t want it to end. My first films were shorter, but more people got up and left the theater in the middle. Now they’re longer, around three hours, but I think their pace is quicker. And fewer people are getting up and leaving in the middle.”

When you start working on a new project, is there a moment where you stop and think: What can I do to get more people to see this movie?

“Never. I never think about the audience in the beginning.”

Don’t you want more people to see your movies?

“Sure I do, but I don’t do anything about it,” he said, smiling. “The truth is that I don’t even like promoting my movies. When other people do, I have no problem with it, but I’m embarrassed to do it. I’ve never told one person to go see my movie, and I never ask people what they thought about my movie. Everyone can decide for themselves what they want to see. I’m not too fond of doing interviews either.”

Why is that?

“Because I feel that I don’t have anything to say. I don’t like to talk a lot. In real life, I prefer to just listen. That’s basically why I left my last film distribution company. We no longer work together because they didn’t like the fact that I wasn’t willing to do a lot of interviews. They wanted me to do more interviews, and I refused, and then we parted ways.”

Seeing the magic

Our conversation took place in a large tent that was part of the festival compound. We faced each other on couches made of straw, a small rickety wooden table between us. The morning chill was starting to dissipate and a few flies were buzzing around. While we talked, Ceylan kept shedding layers. He took off his dark safari jacket, then his sunglasses, while sprawling on the couch, but he kept the black scarf around his neck. He speaks decent English, but for a brief television interview scheduled for later on, he requested an interpreter. He is even less fond of filmed interviews than of those with the written press, he said.

In recent years, Ceylan’s name has appeared on most lists of “the best directors in contemporary cinema” that are drawn up by various media outlets. He is a regular guest at the Cannes Film Festival, where he premieres his work; typically, he walks away with one prestigious prize or another. He is a sought-after guest at international festivals. His close friend Alberto Barbera, director of the Venice International Film Festival, was the one who recommended that he attend this unique festival in the Arava desert.

In addition to the festival's tribute to Ceylan, there is a photography exhibit of his entitled “Climates” at the Ashush Gallery in Zukim, on through January 2023. It is a series of panoramic photographs, most of which present a human figure against a dramatic natural backdrop, a scene that’s very reminiscent of his movies. The photographs blend emotions, light, facial expressions and movement to create powerful two-dimensional images.

Ceylan began his professional career as a stills photographer. He was born in Istanbul and grew up in the nearby countryside. As a child, art was not a presence in his life. It was only when he was 15, when a neighbor gave him a book about photography as a birthday present, that the spark ignited. He began taking pictures and loved to spend hours in the darkroom, seeing the magic happen right before his eyes. He became totally enchanted.

Another book that had a big influence on him was “Roman,” the autobiography of director Roman Polanski, which Ceylan happened upon while he was doing his compulsory service in the Turkish army. He enrolled in engineering school, but had other dreams: When he graduated and realized he had no interest in being an engineer, he decided to give filmmaking a chance.

He didn’t know anyone in the industry, hadn’t studied filmmaking in any formal way and had to forge his own path. After he agreed to act in a friend’s short film, he bought the camera with which the movie had been shot and learned how to use it. He enlisted his parents to act in his first movie, got a friend to help him with the camera work – and that is how he made his first film, “Cocoon,” in 1995. To Ceylan’s great surprise, he was invited to show it at Cannes.

Open gallery view A scene from “Once Upon a Time in Anatolia” (2011), by filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan. Credit: Courtesy

He filmed his next three movies the same way – with a crew of just five people and a very low budget. One of them, “Distant,” won the top jury prize at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival. That enabled him to raise more money for his next project and to hire a real crew. For his next movie, “Climates” (2006), he decided to challenge himself by putting himself and his wife in front of the camera. They played a couple whose crumbling relationship is the heart of the plot.

“I did it once, and that was the last time,” he explained. “It was an experiment. I didn’t want to finish writing the screenplay but to go by intuition instead, to see how it would work, and most of the dialogue in that film was improvised.”

Palme d'Or win

Ceylan went on to work with professional actors, and left the improvisations behind. His career boomed again in 2008, with the release of “Three Monkeys,” about a politician who tries to hide his involvement in a hit-and-run accident, only to watch his own family collapse under the burden of lies and silence. That movie earned him the best director prize at Cannes. Three years later came “Once Upon a Time in Anatolia,” about a police investigation into a murder in a small Turkish town. That was the work that cemented Ceylan’s status as one of Europe’s top filmmakers. The 157 minutes of mesmerizing beauty won him the top Jury Prize at Cannes, in 2011.

“Winter’s Sleep,” which won the Palme d’Or, came out in 2014. It tells the story of a former theater actor who runs a small hotel with his wife and sees their relationship fall apart. His most recent film, “The Wild Pear Tree” (2018), follows a writer who returns to his childhood village and struggles to publish his first book.

In all Ceylan’s films, the pace is slow, the cinematography is breathtaking and the action is limited, but the human conflicts that come to the surface demand that the protagonists grapple with profound emotional dilemmas.

One night at the festival they showed your first film and your last film – “Cocoon” and then right afterward “The Wild Pear Tree” – and it was interesting to see the difference. The first one is short and without any words at all, and the second is very long, with tons of dialogue. Where did that change come from?

“I can’t explain it, but it’s true that my earlier films had less dialogue and this gradually changed; I started to write more dialogue. On the other hand, one day I might suddenly go the other way and make a film with very little dialogue. There’s no telling what will be. It’s something that I do instinctively. When I wrote ‘The Wild Pear Tree,’ I read Dostoevsky’s ‘The Possessed,’ which has a lot of dialogue, conversations with God, and I wondered if that could work on screen. Philosophical dialogue in film is a dangerous thing, you know, but I wanted to try, it was a challenge and I love challenges when I’m making movies. But when there’s a lot of dialogue, you have to compromise on cinematic values.

Open gallery view Turkish filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan at the Arava International Film Festival in November. Credit: Edward Kaprov

"To make the dialogues work, you have to make more cuts per scene, for instance, so they will work better. But that can hurt the style a bit, which is also very important to me. Right now, I’m finishing up my next film. It also has a lot of dialogue and is also quite long.”

How long?

“It will be my longest movie yet. Actually, it’s three hours and 17 minutes, one minute longer than ‘Winter’s Sleep.’”

You’re putting your audience to the test.

“I like doing that. I love movies that don’t go easy on you because I believe it expands your vision. And I also know that some movies I didn’t like the first time around, became some of my favorites later. Because I believe that our vision has to be challenged in order to be expanded, I’m not afraid to be boring. I like to pressure the audience in a way, to provoke it. Such as with a lot of dialogue, or with long scenes. If I can find a way to challenge them, I’ll do it.”

What is your next film about?

“It’s about a teacher in eastern Turkey. It’s got a lot of snow. It’s called ‘On Dry Grass.’”

Almost all your movies win prizes. Often the most prestigious prizes. Is that something that still matters to you?

“Yes, of course, but only to a certain extent. You know there are splendid directors who have never received important awards. So you have to look at it as a kind of game, which is very often influenced by random occurrences. The Palme d’Or, for example. If the jury panel would have been a little different in 2014, they would have given the prize to another film. So, it’s not genuinely important. Then again, it does help you to promote projects, to sell your film.

"But the important thing is to understand that it’s not really important, that it’s just part of the game. [Winning a prize] doesn’t mean you made the best movie. If you understand that, then it’s okay.

“An artist needs to always remain a student, to recognize that he knows nothing. I told you: I feel that I don’t have anything important to say, and that’s why I don’t like to be interviewed. And I don’t want to make movies about things that I know, I prefer to make them about the things that I don’t know. To me, what’s important is the unknown. Which is why, for me, making movies is like an investigation of my own soul, of existential anxieties.

“If you’re going to start making movies for the festivals – that’s a problem. If you remain faithful to your path, the festivals can help you. That is: They use you, and you use them. But when you go back to making movies, you need to go back to it like a kid, to start from zero. And these prizes, like the Palme d’Or, they’re kind of like fireworks. They spread vast light for a few moments, but immediately afterward everything seems darker. Because after there is so much light, the world feels darker.”