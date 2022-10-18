In a studio portrait taken at the turn of the twentieth century, Mathilde Politizer gazes at us, posing in traditional dress. The image, complete with dramatic painted Alpine backdrop, shows Politizer, who was born in 1881 into a middle-class Jewish family in Vienna, in the guise of an Austrian peasant. In another image, she is dressed as a cosmopolitan lady in a park.

In commercial studio photographs like these, subjects often played with image and costume. The elegantly framed photographs were intended to create a lasting image of their subject. And, often preserved in family collections for decades, they can be charged with significance.

They bring the dead back to life – on vacation, at family celebrations and in portraits, where the subjects leave an image of themselves for the future to remember them by.

For Jewish families affected by Nazi persecution and the Holocaust such as Politzer’s, images depicting the lives of relatives in the pre-Holocaust era – individuals who were later murdered or uprooted – have particular power.

Open gallery view Mathilde Eisner (née Politzer), captioned 23 August 1911, Innichen. Credit: The Wiener Holocaust Library

In the Wiener Holocaust Library’s new exhibition, "'There was a time…’ Jewish Family Photographs Before 1939," currently on display in London, photographs from the library's collections of papers relating to the lives of Jewish refugees to Britain are the focus. These personal and quotidian images, some of them dating back to before the First World War, were generally taken by or for middle-class Jewish families. Photography was a new and expanding pastime for the middle classes in this era, and the images give the modern viewer insights into the lives and identities of the long-established and often very assimilated Jewish communities of Germany and Austria.

Some images can suggest the subjects’ political leanings or national and social identities, and point to the patriotism of many Jews in Germany.

In a studio portrait probably taken at when he joined the German Army in 1914, Ludwig Neumann, the son of a business owner from Essen, exudes confidence and pride while posing in his cavalry uniform.

Open gallery view Ludwig Neumann as soldier in the First World War. Credit: The Wiener Holocaust Library

Ernst Kamm, who also served in the German army during the First World War, seems to have very much considered his identity to be that of a German gentleman, as he produced a large number of images of himself in the regalia of a German national shooting sports club.

These, like Mathilde Politizer’s Tyrolian portrait, were printed as photo postcards, with a pre-formatted space to add a message and an address on the back to send and share photographs with family and friends.

Open gallery view Portrait of Ernst Kamm in hunting regalia, 1929. Credit: The Wiener Holocaust Library

Later, in the 1920s and 1930s, snapshot photography was a new innovation. Images could be relatively easily and cheaply made by amateurs with lightweight cameras, which allowed for the creation of more relaxed and spontaneous shots.

Mathilde Politizer’s daughter, Elisabeth Eisner, appears in two settings – country and city – similar to her mother decades previously, but the images are blurry and informal, taken outdoors by friends rather than in a studio. Politizer’s portrait had been taken as a souvenir in South Tyrol, and Eisner’s pictures were taken in June 1938, also on an excursion, but this time to just outside of Vienna, where she lived. By this point, the Germans had taken over Austria, and travel for Jews was becoming more difficult.

Open gallery view Elisabeth Eisner, June 1938 near Mauer, Vienna. Credit: The Wiener Holocaust Library

Eisner’s photographs do not reference the increasingly threatening situation faced by Germany and Austria’s Jews, but Helen Thilo’s photo album, documenting a trip to Brandenberg in 1936, records the growing persecution. Amidst images of scenic views and light-hearted moments between friends, one photograph depicts an antisemitic sign: "Die Juden im Luftkurort Fürstenberg nicht erwünscht!" ("Jews are not welcome in the Fürstenberg health resort!").

Open gallery view Photo album by Helen Thilo, documenting an antisemitic sign during a trip to Brandenburg in 1936. Credit: The Wiener Holocaust Library

Thilo’s response was defiant, as she has sarcastically captioned this the "Die erste Begrüssung!" ("The first greeting!"). Eisner and Thilo’s photographs both show Jews embracing their homelands and their landscapes. These images record Jews asserting their belonging to their countries, and implicitly resisting Nazi efforts to exclude them from their nations and their societies.

Open gallery view Photo album by Helen Thilo, documenting a trip to Brandenburg in 1936. Credit: The Wiener Holocaust Library

Other images from the period demonstrate an overt pride in Jewish identity amid persecution and discrimination. A photograph of a Jewish Austrian swimming team in the late 1920s was one of the only photographs that Hubert Nassau kept when he embarked on a frantic escape from Vienna in 1939 to England. It shows Nassau as part of the four-man Hakoah relay team that had just won a race.

Hakoah – Hebrew for "the strength" – was a Jewish sports club in part inspired by Max Nordau’s concept of "muscular Judaism," the idea that Jews should embrace physical fitness and strength. Decades later, Nassau wrote a short essay in the Hakoah News reflecting on the moment the image captures: "We, the Jews, whom the others accuse of dreading water and being dirty, we have won the Championship."

Open gallery view Hubert Nassau's photograph of the Jewish 'Hakoah' swimming team in Austria, circa 1920s Credit: Hubert Nassau / The Wiener Holocaust Library

A copy of this image includes an inscription from Nassau written in 1952 to a former teammate: "To remember happy days, which were not really happy at all." The photographs in the exhibition have been carefully preserved and then donated to our archives over recent decades, and the images provide a physical record of how the subjects wished to be seen and remembered.

Open gallery view Photograph of Dorothea Jacoby (née Salinger) c.1911. Credit: ES WAR EIMMAL / The Wiener Holocaust Library

An elegant photo-postcard of Dorothea Jacoby (née Salinger), taken around 1911 by her husband, depicts her with the same poise and grace of an Ingres portrait. At a later date, someone has added a caption to the reverse of the photograph says: "ES WAR EINMAL…!", a phrase typically translated as "Once upon a time…."

The Nazis deported Jacoby with her husband and son to Auschwitz in 1943, where they were murdered. Her daughter, Henny, escaped to Britain from Czechoslovakia in 1938 with this photograph, which enshrines her mother’s living memory and that of a proudly German and Austrian Jewish culture that was comprehensively extinguished.

Helen Lewandowski is Assistant Curator at the Wiener Holocaust Library and am Associate Lecturer at the Courtauld Institute of Art

Dr Barbara Warnock is Senior Curator and Head of Education at The Wiener Holocaust Library

The Wiener Holocaust Library’s exhibition, "'There was a time…’ Jewish Family Photographs Before 1939," featuring 100 never-before-seen portraits and snapshots from 12 Jewish families in the 1890s through the 1930s, is on show until November 4th