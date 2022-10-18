Haaretz - back to home page
Israeli Musical Prayer Phenomenon Hits NYC Synagogue

Israeli star David Broza's grandiose show, which includes a choir and jazz musicians, is performed on the stage of Temple Emanu-El every Friday night. So why are some rabbis unhappy about it?

Haim Handwerker
On the stage at Temple Emanu-El, on New York’s Fifth Avenue, David Broza is singing with closed eyes, loudly, almost booming: “Hear O Israel, the Lord is our God, the Lord alone.” He is appearing on this Friday night, the eve of Shabbat, before a thousand young Americans.

