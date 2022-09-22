Israel's Borders Like You've Never Seen Them Before

Hi Daniel, how did your latest project start? Does it have a working title?

Hi. I’ve been confronting the topic of borders in several aspects of my life, and never really confronted the borders of the country in my work. I feel that this is a such a charged time locally and globally that my own confrontation with borders in my personal life and the nationalist aspect just kind of merged and I gravitated to start this project.

The working title for now is “Natural Settings.” On one hand these borders are of course a product of human decisions and architecture but on the other this behavior too is part of human nature. The name is based on this contradiction, with the intention of raising the question of what is natural.

Open gallery view The way of the Monasteries. Credit: Daniel Tchetchik

Where have you taken photos so far?

I’ve been to the border with Gaza a few times and in the vicinity of that range, touched a bit on the Jordan Valley and up north as well. Still a lot of work to be done though.

Open gallery view Lebanon border. Credit: Daniel Tchetchik

Were you surprised by anything you saw?

I grew up in many places, some outside of Israel, so I guess I can still say I’m astounded by the reality here, I can’t say I saw anything that didn’t surprise me. If I have to say, one thing that stood out is how close the Hamas outpost is to the border with Israel. Close enough to shout out a friendly conversation.

Open gallery view Burned tree, the day after, border with Gaza. Credit: Daniel Tchetchik

How is this project connected to projects you’ve done in the past?

Love this question. This work contains within it almost all the aesthetics I’ve worked with in the past decade or more. Black-and-white, color, analog, digital, the formats coinciding with the shapes of the barriers (usually squares and rectangles) so there is both a visual and an aesthetic connection here. In my series “Sunburn” (2015), which deals with the local climate and heat, I also tested the limits of different formats within a series. I hope I’m taking a step forward this time while still bringing a lot of the ingredients from my past works.

Open gallery view Ein Jones border of Jordan and Syria. Credit: Daniel Tchetchik

You used some manipulations, such as a photo negative, can you tell us about that?

I am using several formats and processes in the work. Many of them make a connection between analog practices and army surveillance use. After I saw a video the army released of a missile being intercepted and its similarity to the black-and-white negative it really inspired me to search for different ways to present this story. From there I went on to testing infrared cameras, which are also used for army surveillance.

Open gallery view Gaza border. Credit: Daniel Tchetchik

Your works are often simultaneously abstract and political. What makes you choose this path?

I always search for different ways to tell a story, especially ones that have been covered heavily. Take for instance my series about refugees coming from Africa to Europe (“Dark Waters”). There are no people in the works, only photographs of the sea that they have crossed. Here too I am searching for a portal that enables people to stop and think and not only jump to their automatic political reaction. I believe, or hope to believe, that if the image is more abstract and a bit “off the beaten path” of the obvious view, if you will, maybe the knee-jerk reaction will be less profound and a wider dialogue will present itself.

Open gallery view The Jordan Valley as seen in an infrared image. Credit: Daniel Tchetchik

What’s next for this project?

Just understanding it better. For now I am creating pieces of a puzzle that I don’t know what will be the final result. Searching for different locations, testing more formats, understanding the physical and metaphorical aspects of this complex topic and how to present it in an original and thought-provoking manner.