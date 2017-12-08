The Faces of 50 Years of Occupation
50 images of Palestinians born in 1967 are on display in a new exhibition in Jaffa. The projects photographers included Israelis and Palestinians, which led to some fascinating encounters
A new exhibition in Jaffa has a strikingly simple idea: portrait shots of 50 Palestinians who were born in 1967, the year the Israeli occupation began. 50 Years showcases both rich and poor, political...
