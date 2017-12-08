Rima Abu Ayesha, who volunteers for the human rights organization B'Tselem. Her image is in "50 Years" at the Jaffa Art Salon. Yael Bartana

The Faces of 50 Years of Occupation

50 images of Palestinians born in 1967 are on display in a new exhibition in Jaffa. The projects photographers included Israelis and Palestinians, which led to some fascinating encounters

By
comments Print Subscribe now

A new exhibition in Jaffa has a strikingly simple idea: portrait shots of 50 Palestinians who were born in 1967, the year the Israeli occupation began. 50 Years showcases both rich and poor, political...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1