"The Bride of Istanbul." Courtesy of Viva channel

The Turks Are Back, and They've Got All of Israel Addicted

'The Bride of Istanbul' is much more than a TV soap opera

By
comments Print Subscribe now

In the five hours that passed from the time I asked to join the Israeli Facebook group “The Bride of Istanbul, for Addicts Only” until I found myself staring at mugs emblazoned with the image of Faruk Boran...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1