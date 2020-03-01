Broadway Hit 'Chicago' Comes to Jerusalem

ROXIE MUSIC: The energetic musical “Chicago” comes to Jerusalem this week in Starcatcher’s production of the Broadway hit. Director Yaeli Greenblatt told Haaretz that “Chicago” is a personal favorite of hers, but also that the timing of the show, which runs from Thursday through March 21, is significant. “The themes are relevant today in terms of an obsession with celebrities or the media as a fake thing you can’t trust and corruption in the justice system,” Greenblatt, whose father is from New York, told Haaretz. While in this election year people are even more preoccupied with these issues, she noted the beauty of the show is that “we get to think about them in a setting that’s fun and beautiful and sparkly.” The principal members of the cast are Rachel Wagner Rosenzweig, Adva Sabag, Alon Aviv, Howie Metz and Shlomit Leah Kovalski. For tickets, call 02-620-3463.

OK TO BE KOOKY: The Stage, the English-language performing arts company, is presenting the third iteration of “Miscast” in three performances next Saturday night and March 10. “Miscast 3” is different from its two predecessors, according to co-producer Ayelet Shuber. “It’s much like a Purim theme when we dress up and be somebody else,” Shuber, who was born in Israel but raised in Argentina and then lived in Miami and New York, told Haaretz about the comedic musical revue. “Tom Idelson, the director, came up with the songs and concepts based on the talents of the individual performers. The theme of the show is that the cast members perform songs you normally wouldn’t expect, “so it’s a little kooky,” she added. Her co-producer is Judy Bailey. For tickets, visit thestagetlv.com

WALTZING FOR CHARITY: Hadassah-Israel’s Modi’in chapter will present “The Wonderful World of Waltzes,” a musical evening of singing and dancing in the aisles next Thursday at Yad L’Banim. Pianists Sandra Cohen and Jochanan de Graaf perform a selection of piano duets. Jeff Shron, guest vocalist, will be singing selections from popular musicals. The event will benefit the Rehabilitation Center for Soldiers and Victims of Terror-Hadassah Hospital, Mt. Scopus, and is dedicated to the recovery of soldier Nathaniel Felber. Cohen is a graduate of the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York. De Graaf, a drug research scientist by profession, studied piano and musicology in the Netherlands. Rabbi Shron, is a trained cantor. “Last year’s concert was standing room only, so we encourage everyone to reserve tickets early,” said Rose Scharlat, co-president of the chapter. For reservations, call Marilyn Libman at 058-430-1099 or Gail Sanders at 08-644-2292.

Rank and File was compiledby Steven Klein.

Have an idea about an item for Rank and File? Email us at:column@haaretz.co.il