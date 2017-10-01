Tel Aviv's Architectural Brutalism: Ugly, Hated, but Glad to Be Gray
The city's planners didn't aim for the look to be pleasing, but rather to reflect the truth. A new book about Tel Aviv's Brutalist buildings seeks to raise awareness of the architectural values and the local context on which the city was built
“If you want me to show you the city in gray,” sang Naomi Shemer in 1966, referring to the Paris where she then lived. But her...
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now