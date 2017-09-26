 Rothschild Tower is a cut above the rest in Tel Aviv - Life & Culture - Haaretz.com
ROOM WITH A VIEW: Looking westward from Richard Meier's Rothschild Tower in Tel Aviv. Tomer Appelbaum

Rothschild Tower Is a Cut Above the Rest in Tel Aviv

Architect Richard Meier’s 39-story luxury residential tower on the corner of Rothschild and Allenby is a stunning success that considers the city’s residents as well as those living in the building

By
comments Print Subscribe now

A long time has elapsed since the Tel Aviv municipality decided, in the 1990s, that tall buildings would be built on the western...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1