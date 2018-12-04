Oops: In Hanukkah Message, Catholic News Service Tweets Image of Romans Sacking Jerusalem

An image of the Arch of Titus in Rome. Roman forces commanded by Titus captured and destroyed Jerusalem in 70 C.E. during the Jewish revolt against Roman rule which began in 66.

We know they meant well.

Catholic News Service, a news agency covering the Catholic church, made a little faux pas in making its Hanukkah greetings on Sunday night. The news agency illustrated their well-intentioned tweet with a photograph of the famous relief on the Arch of Titus depicting the Roman sacking of Jerusalem.

Catholic news service uses photo of the Arch of Titus, which commemorates the defeat of the Jews after the destruction of the temple in Jerusalem, to wish the Jewish people a happy #Hanukkah. 😬😳 pic.twitter.com/zuJ8irBJyM — StandWithUs Israel (@standwithusintl) December 3, 2018

The relief features a depiction of Roman soldiers carrying off the menorah of the Second Temple. Unproven rumors have long held that the menorah is currently hidden in the archives of Catholic church in the Vatican.

The Catholic news agency likely selected the image because of the presence of the temple menorah, which is replicated on the seal of the State of Israel, and is a symbol of the holiday of Hanukkah. The use of the full image by a Catholic news site, however, drew amusement from some, and anger from others.

The agency removed the image later that evening. “Earlier today, wishing people a happy Hanukkah, we posted a photo that offended many of our followers,” the agency wrote. “The tweet has been removed and we apologize for any offense caused.”

They did not provide any hint as to the whereabouts of the missing Second Temple menorah.

Sunday we inadvertently posted an offensive photo. We were sloppy in our tweeting; people were right to be offended. The person who posted the tweet now fully understands the implications of the picture. We apologize again. — Catholic News Service (@CatholicNewsSvc) December 3, 2018