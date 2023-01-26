The Artist Who Survived Auschwitz Thought Israel Was 'Worse Than the Concentration Camp'

In the spring of 1947, a ship carrying Jews who had been imprisoned by the British in Cyprus docked in Haifa. The future painter Pinchas Burstein, better known by the name he later adopted, Maryan, disembarked alone. After being questioned as to where he was from and where he was headed, he underwent a short physical checkup, after which he received an identity card stating that his vocation was “handicapped.” He received this designation because his leg had been amputated in a displaced persons camp in Europe after he had been shot during the death march from Auschwitz.