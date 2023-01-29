These Anonymous Antisemitic Postcards Saved the Life of a German Jew

Up until 1933, Yakov Feibelman had a wonderful life. He was a successful businessman who owned a factory for aluminum foil. He lived in a large house in the center of the Old City of Memmingen, in southern Germany, together with his wife, children, parents and a servant. He was a member of the city council and had his own car. He would take his family on vacation to the lake in the summer and on ski trips in the winter.

But when the Nazis came to power 90 years ago next week, everything changed. Concrete evidence of this remains in the hands of his granddaughter, Amira Korin, a 75-year-old retiree who worked as a guidance counselor. The collection of postcards she has at her home in Herzliya provides rare documentation of how her grandfather’s life was turned upside down.

“Sometime around 1934, he began getting hate postcards in the mail from an unknown source,” she said. This week, she showed them to Haaretz in advance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27.

Open gallery view One of the Nazi postcards. Credit: Feibelman family collection

Every postcard contained newspaper clippings with venomous headlines or articles from Der Stürmer, the antisemitic weekly that became a symbol of Nazi propaganda. Some included antisemitic cartoons or drawings of a swastika.

The anonymous correspondent also added his own comments – “cursed Jew,” “your end will come,” “get out,” “the rats are abandoning the ship,” “the Jews are our calamity,” and “anyone who buys from a Jew is a traitor.” And he hurled various accusations, claiming, for instance, that the Jews crucified Jesus and dodged the draft in World War I.

Feibelman didn’t ignore these warnings, which preceded World War II and the “final solution” of annihilating the Jews by several years. In early 1935, he told his wife Irma that they had to leave.

He sold his factory and his house – at a loss, according to his granddaughter – and moved to British Mandatory Palestine with his family. They initially lived in Tel Aviv’s Nahalat Yitzhak neighborhood, where they had a farm, but soon realized that they weren’t cut out for that life and moved to an apartment on Hayarkon Street.

Open gallery view Amira Korin, at home in Herzliya. 'Sometime around 1934, he began getting hate postcards in the mail from an unknown source.' Credit: Tomer Applebaum

After his daughter Maria married a man named Yair Shohat, the young couple lived with her parents, which was where Amira was born in 1948. She was named after Amiram Shohat, Yair’s brother, who was lost at sea during a Palmach operation in 1941.

“My grandfather and grandmother came to Israel with furniture, houseware, photo albums and these postcards,” Korin said. Feibelman insisted on keeping all of them. Perhaps he understood that they had historical value as evidence of the incitement that preceded the Holocaust. Or perhaps he intended to try to find the sender and sue him.

The collection includes around 70 postcards. The family donated some of them to the Yad Vashem Holocaust remembrance center, and they can be viewed at the institute’s online archive. The rest are still at Korin’s home.

“The postcards are evidence of the early psychological warfare conducted by people guided by the system,” said her husband, Hilik. “They are strong evidence that could be used against Holocaust deniers, as well as a historical source that documents the entire process, from the moment the hatred erupted until the Holocaust.”

Open gallery view The Feibelmans in Tel Aviv. Credit: Feibelman family collection

One postcard, for instance, reads, “People can see you’re Jewish, don’t think you’ve managed to assimilate.” On another, the sender wrote, “Jewish swindler, we’re preparing for your departure. I hope the tax office comes.”

Recently, German historians also became interested in the postcards. They contacted Korin, examined all the postcards and did thorough research into the family. The result was an exhibition called “Feibelman Must Go” that is currently touring Germany, along with a book of the same name that documents the family’s history through the postcards.

Feibelman, who died in 1972, refused to set foot in his homeland ever again. “He didn’t want to hear about it and didn’t want any connection with them,” Amira said, referring to the Germans.

Open gallery view Every postcard contained newspaper clippings with venomous headlines or articles from Der Stürmer, the antisemitic weekly that became a symbol of Nazi propaganda. Credit: Feibelman family collection

But she is more open to such contact. This past summer, she and her husband were invited to the opening of the exhibition in Memmingen. They were very moved by the great interest Germans have shown in her family’s story.

They also visited her grandfather’s house, which is now being renovated. “I walked through the living room and saw the floor, which hadn’t been replaced since those days,” she said. “This is where my mother played.”

This week, they returned to Germany to participate in a ceremony placing stolpersteine, or stumbling stones – plaques commemorating victims of the Holocaust that are set into the pavement – at the entrance to the home her grandfather left because of the hate mail he received. The name of a man who wanted to leave Germany and never return will now be memorialized there forever. A circle has been closed.