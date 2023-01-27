In Nuremberg, a Great Nazi Building Becomes a Buzzing Culture Center

NUREMBERG, Germany – The enormous building beside a lake looks neglected but is still impressive – a giant horseshoe with a 250-meter diameter. The bottom floor is a pillared portico, while each arm of the horseshoe adjoins a lower, wider building. Between them sits a courtyard.

It's the Nazi Party congress hall, Die Kongresshalle, one of the most important Nazi buildings left in Germany. It was part of the enormous party-rally grounds that the Nazis built in this historical city in northern Bavaria.

In 1935, when the cornerstone was laid, the Kongresshalle was set to become an expression of megalomania, a building holding up to 60,000 people and overshadowing the Colosseum in Rome. Hitler thought the Germans suffered from an inferiority complex, so buildings like this would boost the nation's confidence.

He and his personal architect, Albert Speer, aimed to put up several such buildings around the Reich, in addition to the “world capital” Germania that would go up where Berlin once was.

Open gallery view Hitler speaking at the site in 1935. Credit: AP

“Your husband is going to build buildings for me the likes of which haven’t been built for 4,000 years,” Hitler told Margarete Speer, the architect’s wife, when he met her shortly after the Nazis seized power in 1933. In the autumn of 1938 he added, “Even the pyramids will pale beside the concrete and stone giants I will build. I’m building for eternity, because we are the ultimate Germany.”

Of course, this vision failed. But Nuremberg was the city where it came closest to fruition. It's the city where the laws separating Jews from the rest of German society were passed in 1935. Nuremberg was a Nazi linchpin during the party’s 12-year reign, and it’s also where senior Nazis were put on trial in 1945 and 1946.

The war had prevented the Nazi government from completing its grandiose plans. Most buildings planned for the Party Rally Grounds were put up, but the Kongresshalle never got its planned glass roof, which would have been the largest of its kind in the world at the time.

The huge courtyard was supposed to become the space of the German Volksgemeinschaft listening to Hitler's annual speech. Prof. Stephan Trüby

Since World War II, the Kongresshalle has had a wide variety of tenants, even government agencies, while a research center to study the Nazi Party was built there.

But in recent months the municipality, led by its culture chief, Prof. Julia Lehner, has been spearheading a drastic change – renovating a large section of the horseshoe and adding a building to serve as a culture and leisure center, including studios for local artists. The crowning glory will be an opera house filling in for the existing one next to the city's historical center, which needs renovations expected to take around 13 years.

The plan’s first stage, for deciding on the location of the opera house, has already been completed. Eight architecture firms from a raft of countries were invited to submit bids, and two were approved – the German firm HSA and the Danish firm BIG, which boasts some of the most photogenic buildings around the world.

Both companies proposed a new building for the courtyard, and the idea was approved by the committee reviewing the bids, whose members included Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany. According to the committee, “the overall effect of the current inner courtyard will be insignificantly impaired,” while “the Kongresshalle's relevance for the culture of remembrance ... will be fully taken into account.”

Opponents found themselves in the minority. “I've always argued for an opera house outside the Kongresshalle,” says one committee member, Prof. Stephan Trüby, a professor of architecture and cultural theory at the University of Stuttgart and head of the university’s Institute for Principles of Modern Architecture. “I still think that putting the opera in the courtyard is problematic, mainly because of considerations of the politics of remembrance.

“The huge courtyard was supposed to become the space of the German Volksgemeinschaft listening to Hitler's annual speech,” Trüby notes, referring to the German “racial community.” “It's a historically loaded and also toxic space.” The building is now planned for the courtyard “mainly for pragmatic reasons like acoustics,” Trüby adds.

Open gallery view A rendition of the cube-constructed culture center in the courtyard of the Kongresshalle. Credit: Bjarke Ingels Group

Flamingo boats and Nazi remnants

As early as 1929, Hitler had decided to hold party rallies at a compound he would build in Nuremberg. And it’s no accident that he chose this city.

Nuremberg was the seat of medieval kings, and its old city was well preserved. It was built in the German tradition with wooden buildings, Gothic architecture and a wall. And following its renovation after it was bombed during the war, the city looks like scenery for a fairy-tale film once again.

For the Nazis, the new Rally Grounds were supposed to be a continuation of the glorious First Reich, the Holy Roman Empire that lasted roughly a millennium until 1806. So in 1933, Hitler asked Speer to design a compound that would cover 15 square kilometers (5.8 square miles).

I arrived at Nuremberg and its Rally Grounds for a visit with Israeli-born photographer and documentary filmmaker Gilad Baram, who for the last year and a half has been closely following the Kongresshalle and other Nazi vestiges in the city. He and his crew have documented the various residents of the site – which functions as a kind of gateway to the compound – and recently evictions as well, in the run-up to the construction project.

“This is the first time since I moved to Germany a decade ago that I've dealt with Germany as a subject; until now all my cinematic work was related to Israel,” says Baram, whose films include the award-winning “Koudelka Shooting Holy Land” on the legendary Czech photographer Josef Koudelka, and “Disappeared,” a collaboration with artist Adam Kaplan that was nominated for the Documentary Forum Prize in Israel.

Open gallery view Hitler speaking at Zeppelin Field in 1935, and how the site looks today. Credit: AP, Dana Arieli

“The change comes from the realization that at this stage, I’m a part of contemporary German society,” Baram says. “I’m a part of a new Jewish voice in Germany comprised mainly of former Israelis. They’ve gradually formed a political identity in a country they immigrated to and where they feel the need to express their voice, side by side with the very dominant voice of the old Jewish communities.”

The idea for the new film came up during a random visit to Nuremberg. Baram quickly realized that the compound’s buildings, history and fate were a fascinating representation of German society. So he joined forces with composer and artist Bnaya Halperin-Kaddari, who often explores the relationship between architecture, space and music. He also has been living in Germany for a decade.

They’ve given their new film the temporary title “Making Good Again,” a literal and somewhat ironic translation of the German word Wiedergutmachung, an allusion to the 1952 Reparations Agreement between Germany and the young State of Israel.

Open gallery view Flamingo boats on the lake near the Kongresshalle. Credit: Courtesy Gilad Baram

Now, in the giant compound that takes two days to tour, Baram detailed to me the führer’s megalomaniac vision – the Great Avenue, for instance. “The road is paved with granite stones that seem to show Nazi soldiers the length of each step,” Baram says. The avenue is 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) long, 40 meters wide, and was designed to accommodate over 100,000 people.

Every year they hold the national German Shepherd contest at a place that was used for the giant marches of SS squads. Gilad Baram

Then there’s Zeppelin Field, composed of a speaker’s tribune, a parade ground, and stands that today are largely covered in foliage. Leni Riefenstahl made this space famous in her 1935 propaganda film “Triumph of the Will,” but it’s probably even more known for two other images.

The first is the “Cathedral of Light,” the Nazis’ 152 pillars of light that soared to the sky. The other image is the demolition of the giant golden swastika above the speaker’s tribune after the Allies took over in 1945.

About 20 of these sites can be found in the compound, some built before the Nazis rose to power – like Luitpold Hall, which was erected in 1906 and evokes fascist architecture in Rome. The Nazis added a monumental front and used the building for party congresses. Also, near Zeppelin Field is a stadium the Nazis used for Hitler Youth conventions and the Nazi Party’s rally week. It was renovated after the war and today is the home of the FC Nuremberg soccer club.

Next to each site, a sign tells of its past, and in between there are trails, benches, lawns and trees replete with meticulous Bavarian grooming.

And if you like, you can sail on one of the pink flamingo boats in the nearby lake, and dine in a traditional Bavarian restaurant as the Kongresshalle towers majestically in the background. “Even the city’s amusement park comes here twice a year,” Baram says when we run into a trampoline-for-hire – just in case you feel like a bounce against the backdrop of a former Nazi military parade ground.

The Kongresshalle is a unique memorial: a commemoration of the Nazis’ failure and Germany’s loss in the war. Gilad Baram

Open gallery view The Documentation Center at the Nazi Party Rally Grounds in Nuremberg, which is being renovated and expanded. Credit: C. Popp/Shutterstock

The whole compound is now basically a place for sports, recreation and other activities, whether formal or informal. “Every year, for example, they hold the national German Shepherd contest at Zeppelin Field,” Baram says. “It’s hard to ignore the irony, to say the least, in having an event like this at a place that was used for the giant marches of SS squads.”

Prof. Dana Arieli has photographed and filmed Nuremberg and other former Nazi sites since 1991, when she began writing her Ph.D. on Nazi architecture. She has made 33 trips to over 80 sites throughout Germany.

“When I first got there, the Nazi Party Rally Grounds didn’t even show up on tourist maps,” Arieli says. “Unlike today, no tram headed there. People I asked didn’t even understand what I was looking for, but I had original Nazi maps.”

Open gallery view Another rendition of the Kongresshalle with the planned culture center. Credit: Hilmer Sattler Architekten

She says no discussion took place about the remnants. “The culture of remembrance in Germany, and definitely in Nuremberg, developed at a completely different pace, much faster, after the reunification [of Germany in 1990],” Arieli says. “Even Berlin, which today is considered the bastion of addressing its Nazi past, was still divided and torn apart. Nuremberg attracted a different audience, people who know the history of Nazism.”

Arieli says that in recent years she has been interested in such “dark tourism,” or, as she puts it: “people who aren’t intimidated by the dark side of history and have been dealing with it for decades, before shows like ‘Chernobyl’ came along. When I visited Nuremberg again in 2009, things were totally different. The Documentation Center was already built and had a permanent exhibit. The entire compound had become more active.”

D.C. on steroids

Wandering through the Kongresshalle – designed by architects Ludwig and Franz Ruff, father-and-son Nuremberg natives – is like visiting a neoclassical Washington-type compound on steroids.

First there’s the huge portico in front, while the abandoned inner courtyard seems like a magnificent waste. The experience is different from visiting the stadium that was built for the 1936 Berlin Olympics. In Nuremberg, the place illustrates the failure of the Nazi megalomania through the mere fact that construction was never finished.

Trüby says it would be a victory for Hitler and his disciples if the Kongresshalle became a Roman Forum of the 20th century.

Never finished but never abandoned. Warehouses put equipment there, and the police had cars towed there, some of them belonging to neo-Nazi militias. Artistic and cultural events were held there, while the place hosted municipal offices, among them the Nuremberg chief archaeologist’s office, which Baram documents in his film.

Corporate tenants have included the mail order company Quelle, there between 1972 and 2006. Its founder, Gustav Schickedanz, was a Nazi Party member.

There have also been attempts to repurpose the building. In the ‘60s, one idea was a soccer stadium; in the ‘80s, others considered a shopping mall. A book that discusses the Kongresshalle says the repurposing plans triggered moral questions, which, along with financial problems, got these projects canceled.

In the ‘90s, deconstructivist Austrian architect Günter Domenig won the bidding to design the site’s Documentation Center. He planned a spear-shaped structure cutting through the Nazi hall into the open space.

Still, the new structure can’t erode the massive impression the Kongresshalle makes. The Documentation Center and its exhibit opened in 2001; it’s currently being renovated and expanded in a project due for completion in 2025. In the meantime, a temporary exhibition is being held in another part of the Kongresshalle.

In Arieli’s Hebrew-language book “The Nazi Phantom,” she mentions a conversation she had with Dr. Eckart Dietzfelbinger, a founder of the Documentation Center. They talked about plans in the ‘80s and early ‘90s for the Great Avenue, which needed renovating.

“Not everyone agreed that all of it had to be renovated,” Dietzfelbinger told Arieli. “Eventually, they came to a compromise. The renovations were done between 1990 and 1995, it cost 15 million marks [around 7.7 million euros based on the 1999 conversion], and today the place looks just like it looked originally.

The thought of Wagner’s ‘Ride of the Valkyries’ at the heart of the Nazi Kongresshalle in Nuremberg is jarring to me. Prof. Dana Arieli

Open gallery view Hitler at the site in Nuremberg. Credit: AP

“Some people both inside and outside Nuremberg were angered by this. They couldn’t understand it. The renovations were enormously expensive because each stone that was brought here weighed 400 kilograms [882 pounds], so this required complex logistics.”

The cost of building the opera house at the Kongresshalle is much greater: 244 million euros. As usual for architecture projects of this size around Germany, the budget will come from the city, the state and the federal government.

According to Andreas Schade, Lehner’s assistant at the municipality, the idea for the project gelled when Nuremberg competed to be a European Capital of Culture for 2025. Nuremberg didn’t win, but the city proceeded with the plan, both because it needed affordable space for artists and a fill-in for the opera house downtown.

Because 150 spaces for artists had to be installed, in addition to rooms for the opera’s administration, the decision was made to add another building. Danish firm BIG won on the strength of its iconic stacks of cubes; the opera house is in one of the larger cubes. The second winner, German firm HSA, proposed something similar, even if less spectacular.

Losers in the bidding didn’t put the opera in the inner courtyard. Norwegian firm Snohetta, for example, proposed a terrace-laced building in the area surrounding the Kongresshalle. Stuttgart-based LRO proposed a tower-like structure outside the horseshoe next to the Documentation Center.

The committee preferred the inner courtyard. BIG actually also planned an element that would be a kind of architectural rendition of Richard Wagner’s “The Master-Singers of Nuremberg.” The Nazis made use of that opera; for example, it was played in Hitler’s presence after the 1933 election, six weeks after the Nazis took power. Riefenstahl also used it in “Triumph of the Will.”

Open gallery view A Nuremberg-based American football team at Zeppelin Field. Credit: Courtesy Gilad Baram and Nowhere Films

That same year, the opera was played at a Nazi Party rally at Nuremberg’s opera house, performed by an ensemble chosen by Hitler himself. Trüby, a member of the committee, says he was taken aback by BIG’s proposal. “Its naivety really shocked me – obviously they didn’t know that this was Hitler’s favorite Wagner opera.”

When Trüby first heard of the idea to move the opera to the Kongresshalle, he “couldn’t believe it,” he says. “Like many people, I thought that simply leaving the site as is – with the Documentation Center of the Nazi Party Rally Grounds and a few additional low-key uses – was probably the best idea.”

Trüby says it would be a victory for Hitler and his disciples if the Kongresshalle became a Roman Forum of the 20th century. He says he supported the plan in principle because of its potential to overcome what he calls “faux pas uses” like the parking lot where the police put the neo-Nazis’ vehicles and the company once owned by a Nazi.

I think the project’s planning was like a hijacking, with no proper procedure for sharing with the public. Artist Christof Popp

Arieli agrees with Trüby. “The thought of Wagner’s ‘Ride of the Valkyries’ at the heart of the Nazi Kongresshalle in Nuremberg is even more jarring to me,” she says.

As Baram puts it, “Unlike many monuments that have been built in Germany in memory of the Nazis’ victims ... the Nazi Kongresshalle is a unique memorial: a commemoration of the Nazis’ failure and Germany’s loss in the war. The impact when you enter the Kongresshalle’s inner courtyard is wrenching. For me it was a very uncomfortable and mainly a confusing experience when I found myself awestruck at the grandiosity of the structure, fully knowing that this is exactly what Hitler and Speer wanted to instill.

“At second glance, though, this impressive and threatening giant reveals itself – exposed, empty, neglected and falling apart. When I spoke with one of the gardeners who every spring weeds the inner courtyard, I learned that there’s a word for such a building in German – Rohbau, a raw structure, one that never fulfilled its destiny, a kind of architectural golem. Any intervention in the courtyard will eliminate the possibility of experiencing this duality and understanding the meaning of the building today.”

In a poll, more than 60 percent of Germans said their grandparents weren't directly involved in the war, an unlikely figure.

Still, this issue isn’t particularly interesting to locals and the German media, and there is hardly a public discussion on the issue. An opposition group called Baulust operates in the city, but the municipality ignores it.

“I don’t think that there’s some evil person leading the changes at the compound. I think they’re operating out of naivety; they’re sure they’re respecting the memory of the place and think that their project will make it better,” says artist Christof Popp of Baulust.

“But I think the project’s planning was like a hijacking, with no proper procedure for sharing with the public. I don’t understand why the issue is so rarely discussed. I ask myself this question about the people of Nuremberg and the architecture firms that are comfortable taking part in the planning.”

Open gallery view Gilad Baram with his team at the Kongresshalle trying to find out what the locals really think. Credit: Lukas Jantschek

Popp says he wanted to raise the issue last November at a conference at the Documentation Center, but the group wasn’t invited. “They wouldn’t let us have a dialogue,” he says. “We were told that this wasn’t the conference’s subject and that there was no open discussion. They didn’t bring in people who think differently.”

What do local people think about the compound and the planned changes? Baram and Halperin-Kaddari address this in “Making Good Again.” In a short clip they showed me, Baram and translator Lisa Landenberger interview people who work at the compound – gardeners, construction workers, amateur athletes exercising there. Most of them view the structures as historical monuments with no relation to contemporary Germany. And these workers and athletes aren’t very interested in the changes taking place.

For instance, an elderly man arrives to play hockey in front of the tribune where Hitler spoke. “I really love coming here,” he says. “It’s very nice here. I don’t know any other big place to play like this.”

When asked if he’s bothered by Hitler’s tribune behind him, he replies: “I don’t see it. A century from now it’ll be gone. Stones are falling off and there’s not enough money to fix it. It’s only stones; it has nothing to do with bad people.”

Can it be that a significant cultural institution like the opera house will dim the fascist gleam of this place? Bnaya Halperin-Kaddari

A gardener in his 40s says it’s completely normal for him to work there. “Our generation wasn’t there. It’s not our fault.”

Baram says he wasn’t surprised by these responses. “A few years ago, an article was published in Germany asking people about their grandparents’ involvement in war,” he says. “More than 60 percent said they weren’t directly involved in the war. Obviously, this figure is far from the truth. What’s going on in Nuremberg now reflects the change of Germany’s perception of itself, a gradual change that started nearly two decades ago.”

Open gallery view Gilad Baram, left, and Bnaya Halperin-Kaddari. “The first-hand testimony has nearly disappeared,” Halperin-Kaddari says. Credit: Magnus Bjern

Still, he admits that some responses surprised him. “They knew I was Israeli and Jewish, and for many of them it wasn’t a problem to declare to the camera that they’re willing to let go of the past and that the place needs change.” Baram says.

“Interestingly, but maybe also predictably, the responses we got were differentiated by class. While blue-collar people were very direct and honest, the responses we got from academics, historians and archaeologists, for example, were much more thought-through and careful.”

As Arieli puts it, “If, after the Wall’s collapse in 1989, there was a willingness to address the Nazi past and invest funds in this, and for at least two decades the culture of remembrance dictated a constant ruminating about the past, the picture is more complex today,” she says.

“I think a gap was created between the cultural trendsetters – curators, art museums, artists, creators, academic researchers – and the general public. And similarly, in many societies, a declining interest in history is evident. In that sense, the crisis in the humanities isn’t just an academic issue.”

Now Baram and Halperin-Kaddari are promoting their film and are raising funds to keep shooting for another two years. They say we’re in a unique point in history: The last people alive when these buildings were put up are dying, whether the victims, the murderers or the ones who stood idly by. “The first-hand testimony has nearly disappeared, so what remains are different kinds of testimony,” Halperin-Kaddari says.

Regarding the Kongresshalle project, he adds: “It’s possible that what we have here is an attempt at exorcism, a sort of culture-wash or normalization of this charged area.

“Can it be that a significant cultural institution like the opera house will dim the fascist gleam of this place? That’s an option, but of course there are other options too. The opera house project raises many questions, like what will be its social and cultural significance, especially regarding the German culture of remembrance.

“There’s this attitude of ‘we will professionalize the culture of remembrance, claim collective responsibility, and that way we won’t have to deal with what granddad did.’ By taking a look at the Kongresshalle’s transformation, our film challenges this.”

Baram adds: “The Nuremberg case is a fascinating test case that somehow stayed under the radar until now, both in the German national aspect and certainly internationally. I think that whatever they do here, there’s no magic formula.

“If they ruin it, people will say it’s erasure. If they preserve it, people will say it’s glorification. Everything will draw criticism, and that’s why the big question isn’t just what to do but also how to do it. And maybe we should continue asking: ‘Why even do it at all?’”