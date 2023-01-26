The French Jewish Children Who Went to Camp, but Never Came Back

“At this site at dawn on April 6, 1944, they appeared, making their way around the bend in the road. That cold light of a spring morning. A Gestapo car, and behind it two civilian trucks driven by local residents. After completing his ‘job,’ one of the local drivers said to his employer, ‘Today I did a dirty job.’” This description was given at the 1987 trial of the Nazi criminal Klaus Barbie, the “Butcher of Lyon.”

After a determined struggle by Nazi hunters Serge and Beate Klarsfeld, Barbie had been extradited to France. Barbie was infamous for his cruelty. In addition to the murder and torture of many prisoners, which he committed himself and with pleasure, he personally supervised the arrest and deportation of 44 Jewish children who were hidden under false names at a “summer camp” in the southwestern French town of Izieu.

Open gallery view A child's drawing from 1944 displayed in the exhibit. Credit: © Bibliothèque nationale de France

Barbie’s trial began in 1987, during which the case of the Izieu children was uncovered for the first time. Research conducted in cooperation with the Bibliothèque Nationale de France later found that archives from the Nuremberg trials contained files on the children, including a document signed by Barbie.

Immediately after the children’s arrest, Barbie rushed to report it to his superiors, including Alois Brunner, a close aide to Adolf Eichmann who was responsible for the mass deportations of Jews from France, Slovakia, Austria and Greece.

Open gallery view A drawing of 'Puss in Boots' made by one of the children at the camp. Credit: Bibliothèque nationale de France

In the margins of Barbie’s report, Brunner wrote: “Please continue with the normal procedure.” That normal procedure was to send the children to a death camp.

This month, to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27, Paris’ Museum of Jewish Art and History, in cooperation with France’s national library, is opening the exhibition “Remember Me: Words and Drawings of the Children of the Izieu House, 1943-1944.”

The exhibit includes close to 150 photographs, archival documents, and especially drawings on the transparent paper film used by the children to make magic lantern shows in the evenings at the camp.

“The children of Izieu came from everywhere,” says Dominique Vidaud, who administers La Maison d’Izieu, a memorial site and museum located in the original building . “There were children who had been born in Poland, but were for all intents and purposes French before the war; Austrian children who fled the Anschluss, children from Brussels and children from Algeria who had fled to France in 1939.

"Several had been sent to different camps but had been secretly freed by Sabine Zlatin, a nurse by profession who had been fired when it was discovered that she was Jewish," he says.

"The children’s parents had agreed to separate from them in the hope that they would be reunited after the war. Zlatin found a house for them in a village that overlooked the Jura Mountains. It was truly like a summer camp, in a magical place, close to the charming city of Annecy, an island of peace.”

La Maison d’Izieu was set up in 1994 at the initiative of then-President Francois Mitterrand, who was then in poor health and seeking to establish his legacy. He met with Zlatin and promised to recognize the site as a memorial, which it was at the start of the following year.

Mitterrand had angered many Jews more than once by refusing to accept French responsibility for its collaboration with its Nazi occupiers. However, in addition to La Maison d’Izieu, he declared the Gurs internment camp and the Vélodrome d’Hiver bicycle racing track in Paris – where thousands of Jews were held in miserable conditions before being deported to Nazi camps – as historic sites that acknowledge antisemitic crimes and collaboration.

Open gallery view Sabine Zlatin and her husband, Miron, in 1927, Credit: Maison d'Izieu, Sabine Zlatin estate

“The atrocity didn’t disappear,” says Vidaud. “After Mitterrand's death, the journalist Pierre Péan published a biography of the late president and didn’t spare him from condemnation of his behavior towards the fate of the Jews and his great friendship over the years with René Bousquet, a high-ranking official in the Vichy government. But Mitterrand did meet with Sabine Zlatin, the driving force of the Izieu children’s house, and was very impressed by her personality and her life’s work, and agreed to take it upon himself to establish a memorial at the site.”

Barbie’s trial was a turning point in France’s discussion about the fate of its Jews during the war. Until then, France had displayed a sort of apathy about the Jews. In 1985, with Barbie indicted and facing trial, the director Claude Lanzmann completed his monumental documentary “Shoah,” which made a huge impression worldwide.

Another turning point came with a July 1995 speech by President Jacques Chirac, Mitterrand’s successor, in which he acknowledged France’s responsibility for collaborating with the Germans. The address was given at the Vélodrome d’Hiver, from where some 13,000 Jews were sent to their deaths. Around the same time, Health Minister Simone Veil spoke for the first time about surviving Auschwitz, where she lost her mother, and about her father and brother, who were murdered in Latvia.

Open gallery view A picture by one of the children in the camp. Credit: Bibliothèque nationale de France

‘Here they will live in peace’

At the time when Zlatin was searching for a refuge for Jewish children, Germany was not yet occupying southern France, which was divided between the collaborationist Vichy government and Italian occupation. Izieu fell in the Italian occupation zone. In May 1943, a house at the entrance to Izieu was turned into a “children’s home,” a way station for Jews being smuggled into Switzerland.

“The deputy police chief, himself a member of the underground, promised Sabine Zlatin and her husband Miron that ‘here they will live in peace,’ and that is how they lived for a year,” says Vidaud.

Conditions at the “children’s homes” were minimal – the place was heated by wood stoves and there was no running water. In the winter, the counselors heated water in pails to bathe the children, and in the summer they bathed in the Rhone River. They played on the terrace, and in the evenings they sang together. The children ate well thanks to coupons they received from the deputy police chief, and the older children tended a vegetable garden.

Open gallery view Credit: Bibliothèque nationale de France, Sabine Zlatin collection

Zlatin organized plays, singing competitions, poetry readings, and writing and drawing workshops. The official name of the house was the Izieu Camp for Refugees, without any signs of German or yellow Star of David. Only at night could the sobbing of the children separated from their parents be heard.

Léon Reifman, a medical student, came to the home to set up a clinic for sick children. When he was forced to flee from the authorities, his sister Sarah replaced him. The Zlatins also hired Gabrielle Perrier, a 21-year-old student teacher who supervised the children’s studies. She organized a classroom on the ground floor and brought books and a blackboard.

Officially, there were no Jews at the camp. Before they were taken from their parents, the children were taught that they were never to mention their origins. Only a few survived their arrest on April 6: The older ones who were away at classes in the local high school. They weren’t at the house when Barbie arrived with his police, and later said that after their return that they had thought they were the only Jews there.

Between May 1943 and the arrests supervised by Barbie on April 6, 1944, a total of 106 children aged 6 -16 found refuge in the house.

Open gallery view The first photographic documentation of the house, in 1946. Credit: Fonds Marie-Antoinette Cojean

“Forty-four children from La Maison d’Izieu, as well as seven counselors present there, were sent to the camps and murdered, all except one counselor who managed to survive Auschwitz,” says Vidaud.

Sabine Zlatin was aware of the danger after the Wehrmacht seized control of the area from the Italians in the aftermath of the fall of the Fascist regime there in the summer of 1943. When Barbie arrived to make the arrests, she was in Montpellier, arranging to move the children to safe hiding places. When she returned, she managed to rescue some of the drawings, writings, notebooks and other testimony to what had just been destroyed. They are now displayed in the “Remember Me” exhibition.

Philippe Dehan, the house’s cook, was behind the idea of the magic lantern, which used thin paper to make “movies.” The joint project involved writing scripts, detailed drawings of scenes from the stories, and narration by the children at the time of the showing.

Open gallery view A sketch from 1944 displayed in the exhibit. Credit: Bibliothèque nationale de France

The stories were based on well-known children’s books, including “The Wonderful Adventures of Nils” by Selma Lagerlöf and “Puss in Boots” by Charles Perrault. But the art also reveals the sense of persecution the children felt in the face of the antisemitic threats, separation from their parents, loneliness and the loss of the entire world that they knew.

After Mitterrand and Chirac, President Francois Hollande dedicated in 2015 a special building for the study of the Izieu children’s stories. Some 35,000 children visit every year.