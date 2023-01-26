The French Jewish Children Who Went to Camp, but Never Came Back

“At this site at dawn on April 6, 1944, they appeared, making their way around the bend in the road. That cold light of a spring morning. A Gestapo car, and behind it two civilian trucks driven by local residents. After completing his ‘job,’ one of the local drivers said to his employer, ‘Today I did a dirty job.’” This description was given at the 1987 trial of the Nazi criminal Klaus Barbie, the “Butcher of Lyon.”