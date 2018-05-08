Israel's then-Prime Minister Ehud Olmert speaking during a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of Moscow's Choral Synagogue, October 2006. At one time, KGB agents were the main "congregants." Alexander Natruskin / REUTERS

The Days When Moscow’s Main Synagogue Was Crawling With KGB Agents

Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt has served as the Russian capital’s chief rabbi for 25 years, overseeing what he calls a ‘crazy’ time for the country’s 1 million Jews. He reflects on his spell serving the community and the unusual circumstances he's encountered

By
comments

MOSCOW – Before the Iron Curtain fell, as a young man in his mid-twenties, Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt came to the Russian capital, eager to serve a large community of Jews who knew next to nothing about being...

