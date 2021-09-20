Utter Destruction: Inside the Fight Over 'The Most Beautiful Jewish Cemetery in Europe'

When outrage is expressed over the desecration of Jewish graves, or worse, an entire Jewish cemetery, the culprits are usually antisemitic vandals. But in a twist, the biggest threat to some of Europe’s most beautiful Jewish cemeteries are well-intentioned ultra-Orthodox Jews, according to experts in preserving Jewish heritage and art.

These researchers are sounding the alarm about what they call irreversible damage to a Jewish cemetery in Sataniv, western Ukraine, which contains graves dating from the 16th century. The elaborate and intricately decorated tombstones are carved with Hebrew epitaphs, considered rare monuments of the artistic legacy of now-extinct Eastern European Jewish communities.

While relatively few relics of the once-numerous shtetls of this region survived hostile Cossacks, two world wars and decades of communist rule, the gravestones in Sataniv remained relatively undisturbed. So it’s a painful irony that Jews who say they have “rescued” the cemetery are the ones to mar them, the scholars say.

The group Agudas Ohalei Tzadikim (Tent of the Righteous) is led by Israel Meir Gabay. It has done restoration work in Jewish cemeteries across Eastern Europe for decades, beginning with the cemetery where Rabbi Nachman of Bratslav is buried in Uman, Ukraine, according to the group’s website.

The mission is to preserve and restore cemeteries, particularly where great rabbis and sages are buried. This goal serves the growing number of ultra-Orthodox Jews who make mass pilgrimages to these graves. The website contains a long list of countries where the group has been active, mainly in Europe but also in Asia and North America.

Prof. Ilia Rodov of the Department of Jewish Art at Bar-Ilan University, who has visited the Sataniv cemetery in the past, says he was horrified by recent photos of the place after its “restoration” by Gabay’s team. He says that in recent months the group has inflicted “harm that is impossible to reverse” by uprooting gravestones, moving them to different parts of the cemetery and planting them in concrete.

“This is vandalism, both historically and halakhically,” Rodov said, referring to Jewish law. “It shows utter disrespect for the dignity of the deceased.”

Not only academics are denouncing these efforts. Michael Schudrich, the chief rabbi of Poland, released a statement calling the group’s behavior a “complete breach of Jewish law and any semblance of decency.” Sataniv is only the latest example of other Jewish cemeteries that Gabay’s group “has desecrated in Europe, including Poland,” Schudrich said.

Agudas Ohalei Tzadikim has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Until recently in Eastern Europe, the group mostly fenced off cemeteries, removed overgrown vegetation, built ohelim – protective structures over rabbis – and placed toppled gravestones upright.

There is a long history of concerns that such projects, however well-intentioned, can do great damage when the work is unsupervised by experts familiar with the local Jewish history and culture, and when the efforts don’t follow accepted techniques for restoration.

In Prague it wouldn’t happen

Sataniv is viewed as a particularly alarming case because, according to photos and eyewitnesses, gravestones have been physically moved from the graves dug beneath them, forever breaking the link with the identification of the person. This appears to have been done in an effort to create straight lines of gravestones.

The stones have been roughly set in concrete bases to make them stand upright, in some cases obliterating the bottom lines of the epitaph and parts of the decorative carvings.

The damage is “irreversible – and that is what makes it so criminal and so sad,” said Boris Khaimovich, chief curator of the Museum of Jewish History in Russia, who documented the cemetery in painstaking detail in 1992 for Hebrew University’s Center for Jewish Art.

Khaimovich wrote on the website Jewish Heritage Europe, which first raised the alarm, that the actions at Sataniv were “unprecedented vandalism, barbarism, and unheard-of audacity.”

“The most beautiful Jewish cemetery in Ukraine, and perhaps in Europe, has been desecrated,” he wrote, adding that Gabay’s group “ripped old gravestones out of the ground like pulling teeth, leveled the surface of the earth, created ugly concrete foundations, and inserted tombstones into them in even rows with equal intervals between them, without any connection with their real location and real grave. If the relatives of the people buried here were alive, they would not know where to come to pray.”

Khaimovich pointed to similar destruction at the Medzhybizh cemetery, where, to build a structure around the grave of the sage Baal Shem Tov, dozens of the surrounding graves were destroyed by being moved and reset in a similar fashion.

Gabay and his cohorts “are primarily concerned with the development of funds and the creation of routes for pilgrims,” Khaimovich wrote. “They are absolutely not worried by the thought that by ostensibly ‘restoring,’ but actually destroying our monuments, they deprive us of our history and our cultural heritage, which miraculously survived centuries of turbulent history.”

Schudrich, who heads Poland’s Rabbinic Commission for Cemeteries in addition to his role as the country’s chief rabbi, said in a statement that “the fact that [Gabay] is a Jew does not give him permission to desecrate Jewish cemeteries; the fact that he is religious does not give him sanction to break Jewish law. Sataniv was a beautiful Jewish cemetery that survived all manner of persecution from non-Jews; what a tragedy that it has been so utterly desecrated by a Jew.”

Gabay’s organization offers a completely different narrative.

According to an article on the Ohel Tzadikim website, Gabay was determined to restore Sataniv for two decades. When he saw the site for the first time he felt that it had been “orphaned without protection for decades” and “horrifically abandoned.”

“The Sataniv cemetery is located on a steep hill,” Gabay has been quoted as saying. “When I was first there 20 years ago, I saw that the edge of the cemetery was collapsing.” He said there were “broken tombstones and visible bones,” with other graves “in danger of collapse,” including those of important rabbis, a situation that “required immediate rescue.”

Over the years, the group built stairs to access the graves on the hill and tents to protect others. Most recently, Gabay said, hundreds of graves received “sensitive and careful care” by being “placed on top of a concrete elevation with the respect they deserve.” The group said it had been widely praised for its “rescue of hundreds of graves that were in a state of disgrace.”

But Rodov charged that Gabay’s alleged rescue not only desecrated graves by relocating headstones, the cemetery’s history and heritage was destroyed by a project that radically altered its “historic appearance.”

“That cemetery had a certain look,” Rodov said. “The graves were placed along the slope of a hill. Now straight lines have been made with the cement and the stones lined up. It looks completely different. ... Let’s say they went to the historic cemetery in a place like Prague and uprooted the gravestones and lined them up in symmetrical rows. Such a thing would clearly be unacceptable – it’s the utter destruction of history.”

Rodov is also concerned about chemicals in cleaners and paint that could ultimately destroy the carvings he said were “rare examples of Jewish art.” Any cleaning or repainting process “requires attention and expertise,” something that Gabay’s group did not seek out, he said.

“I understand that the motives of these people are positive, and that there is a difference between vandals who come to destroy Jewish cemeteries and these people who come with good intentions,” Rodov said. “But even with good motives, without understanding or knowledge of the Jewish local culture and the way they preserve antiquities, with no coordination with a professional expert, it may eventually end up erasing the Jewish legacy of Ukraine.”

Dangerous free rein

Sataniv, like other cemeteries in Ukraine and Poland, is in a region where large Jewish communities existed for hundreds of years before being wiped out in the Holocaust. Very few Jews remain, and most are elderly. Some remaining cemeteries and synagogues are tended by Jewish and non-Jewish local volunteers, often with support from international Jewish organizations or national Jewish groups.

According to Rodov, Ukraine has a strong umbrella Jewish organization, but it’s not always aware of what’s going on everywhere throughout the country. Similarly, national authorities that are tasked with protecting antiquities are more active in large cities and don’t closely monitor events in far-flung areas.

Both national and local government officials in the country, Rodov said, are extremely reluctant to be seen as interfering in internal Jewish affairs, giving organizations like Gabay’s free rein.

“The officials don’t want to be accused of antisemitism. So when well-funded Orthodox Jews in religious garb come in and say they are coming to restore Jewish sites, they won’t stand in the way,” Rodov said.

“That creates a vacuum, a situation in which anyone with money can just go into a Jewish cemetery, hire some local workers and do whatever they like. Nobody will bother them – not the local government, not the national authorities, not the local Jewish community.”

Khaimovich, the curator at the Museum of Jewish History in Russia, says the situation is different elsewhere in Eastern Europe. In Poland, both the laws and enforcement are stronger, making it difficult for groups like Gabay’s to operate.

Both Rodov and Khaimovich said that by speaking out they hoped to spur the international Jewish community to urge local Jews and governments to be more vigilant to prevent another Sataniv from occurring.

“We may not have real power, but we can try to influence what is happening,” Rodov said. “We’re trying to raise awareness so that if someone sees this kind of thing happening in another Jewish cemetery, there will be a public outcry early on in the press in the academic community. Maybe this can help stop similar destruction in the future.”