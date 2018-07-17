British Rabbis Call Out Labour Party for Redefining anti-Semitism

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's Labour Party, speaks at the launch of their local election campaign, in London, April 9, 2018.

A group of more than 60 rabbis hailing from Britain have written a joint letter condemning the UK’s Labour Party, claiming that the party has “chosen to ignore the Jewish community,” ahead of a party meeting on its code of conduct against anti-Semitism.

Writing to the Guardian, the group, decried the “insulting and arrogant way” the Labour Party was looking to amend the code of conduct, which had previously used an internationally accepted definition of anti-Semitism.

“Antisemitism within sections of the Labour party has become so severe and widespread that we must speak out with one Jewish voice,” the letter said.

“The Labour party’s leadership has chosen to ignore those who understand antisemitism the best, the Jewish community. By claiming to know what’s good for our community, the Labour party’s leadership have chosen to act in the most insulting and arrogant way.”

Some of the signatories of the letter include Rabbi Harvey Belovski, vice-chair of the United Synagogue’s rabbinical council, Rabbi Laura Janner-Klausner, leaders of the Reform movement, Rabbi Danny Rich, leader of the Liberal movement, and Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg, leader of the Masorti movement.

The letter was an initiative of the Jewish Labour Movement, and claim that the 68 rabbis in the letter represent more than 30,000 Jewish households in the UK.

The letter was unusual, in that it contained a co-sign from Rabbi Avraham Pinter, a Hasidic rabbi from northern London, as ultra-Orthodox rabbis rarely are willing to share a platform with progressive, female rabbis. This shows the importance of the letter and the seriousness with which the British Jewish community is taking the Labour Party’s meeting on anti-Semitism.

The letter states that it is “not the Labour party’s place to rewrite a definition of antisemitism,” pointing out that the full definition set out by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) had been accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service, the Scottish parliament, the Welsh assembly and 124 local authorities.

In its new code of conduct, Labour has agreed to adopt the IHRA working definition of antisemitism, but is more selective in what it constitutes as anti-Semitism. Now, it is not anti-Semitic, in Labour’s eyes, to accuse Jewish citizens of being more loyal to Israel than their homeland, to claim that the formation of Israel is a racist endeavor, or to compare the actions of Israel to those of the Nazis.

Labour argues that those examples are already covered by a wider, newer code of conduct, and denies attempting to redefine anti-Semitism.

“This Code of Conduct is not a new definition of antisemitism and does not seek to re-define antisemitism,” said a spokesperson from the Labour Party.

“The Code adopts the IHRA definition and contextualizes and adds to the working examples to produce practical guidelines that a political party can apply in disciplinary cases. They are the most detailed and comprehensive guidelines on antisemitism adopted by any political party in this country.

“There will continue to be discussion and dialogue with Jewish communal organizations, rabbis and synagogues about the Code of Conduct and fighting antisemitism.”