Anti-Semitic Hate Crimes Nearly Doubled in U.K. in 2018

After Muslims, Jews were the most-often targeted group during both 2018 and 2019 in the United Kingdom

A man carries a wooden Star of David as people attend a demonstration to protest against antisemitism, racism and nationalism in Berlin, Germany, October 13, 2019.
\ HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/ REUTERS

The number of religion-based hate crimes against Jews in England and Wales nearly doubled last year, according to a government report.

The data from a Home Office report published this week lists 1,326 anti-Semitic incidents in 2018, or 18 percent of the overall number of hate crimes — almost twice as many as the 672 anti-Semitic incidents recorded in the previous year.

The overall number of religion-oriented hate crimes rose by 31 percent, to 7,446 from 5,680, the Hate Crime, England and Wales, 2018-19 report shows. The proportion of anti-Semitic attacks also climbed 12 percent from 2017.

Muslims were the most targeted group in both years: The overall number of anti-Muslim attacks rose to 3,530 from 2,965, though the proportion dropped to 47 percent from 52 percent.

After Muslims, Jews were the most-often targeted group in both years.

The Home Office classifies hate crimes against Muslims and Jews as being based on their religion rather than ethnicity.

Muslims account for about 5 percent of the population in the United Kingdom, according to the Office for National Statistics, while Jews constitute about half a percent.

In both years, the combined number of attacks on Christians, Sikhs and Hindus was smaller than the tally of anti-Semitic attacks.

The report includes other forms of hate crimes, including those based on race and sexual orientation. The total number of all hate crimes recorded in 2018 was 103,379, a 17 percent rise over 2017.

