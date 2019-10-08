Olivier Fitoussi

In Photos: Traditional Yom Kippur Kaparot Ritual, as Captured in Jerusalem

The Kaparot ceremony is held on the eve of the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement

Kaparot is a custom connected to Yom Kippur, where white chickens are waved over a person's head and then slaughtered as a symbolic gesture of atonement. The slaughtered chickens are then donated to the poor.

It is believed that one transfers one's sins from the past year into the chicken.

The Kaparot ceremony is held before the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, which starts on Tuesday. Jews traditionally observe this holy day with a 25-hour period of fasting and intensive prayer

Olivier Fitoussi
Olivier Fitoussi
Olivier Fitoussi
Olivier Fitoussi
Olivier Fitoussi
Olivier Fitoussi
Olivier Fitoussi
Olivier Fitoussi

