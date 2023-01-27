Biden Marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day by Vowing 'Never Again'

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday will mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day by vowing to honor the six million Jews killed by the Nazis, promising to uphold the oath of ‘never again.’

“As we join nations around the world in bearing witness to this dark chapter in our shared history, we also honor survivors and their stories - pledging to always remember, and to keep faith with that sacred vow: ‘never again,’” reads the statement, which also acknowledges the Roma and Sinti, Slavs, people with disabilities, LGBTQ+ individuals and political dissidents who were also killed.

“’Never again’” was a promise my father first instilled in me at our family dinner table, educating me and my siblings about the horrors of the Shoah. It’s a lesson I’ve passed on to my own children and grandchildren by taking them to Dachau to understand for themselves the depths of this evil—and the complicity of those who knew what was happening, yet said nothing,” Biden states.

He also reiterates how observing neo-Nazis and white nationalists demonstrating in 2017, “spewing the same antisemitic bile we heard in the 1930s in Europe,” drove him to challenge U.S. President Donald Trump for the presidency.

“Sadly, we have seen over and over again that hate never goes away. It only hides—waiting to reemerge whenever it is given just a little bit of oxygen,” Biden continues, directly acknowledging the spiking antisemitism that has caused such significant concern among the American-Jewish community.

“Today, across our country, we are seeing swastikas on cars, antisemitic banners on bridges, verbal and physical attacks against Jewish businesses and Jewish Americans – even Holocaust denialism. It’s vile. It goes against everything we value as Americans. And each of us must speak out against this poison. Together, we must affirm, over and over, that hate has no safe harbor in America,” he states.

Biden then details the steps his administration has undertaken, including last year’s first-ever White House summit on combatting hate-fueled violence and his appointment of Deborah Lipstadt, the first-ever special envoy to combat antisemitism at an ambassadorial level.

Further, the Biden administration secured the largest ever increase in funding for the physical security of non-profits, including synagogues and Jewish Community Centers.

Biden added that Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a U.S. president or vice president, will mark the day at a commemoration ceremony at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during his trip to Poland and Berlin, aimed at coordinating international efforts to combat antisemitism.

“On International Holocaust Remembrance Day and every day, the United States stands with Holocaust victims, their families, and their descendants. We remember. We honor their stories. We will face down the hate and the lies that carry in them the terrifying echoes of one of the worst chapters in human history. And for generations to come, we will continue to defend our foundational values as a nation—freedom, equality, and dignity for all human beings,” Biden’s statement concludes.

Open gallery view Holocaust historian Prof. Deborah Lipstadt, 2019. Credit: Olivier Fitoussi

The statement comes weeks after Biden announced an interagency working group on countering antisemitism, consisting of more than 20 federal agencies. Beyond the task force’s weekly meetings, the White House is holding weekly listening sessions with Jewish leaders, academic experts and business and tech leaders to inform its national strategy.

This year’s commemoration comes amid spiking antisemitism in recent months following Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover. Most notably, antisemitic conspiracy theories platformed by celebrities like Kanye West and Kyrie Irving, and Donald Trump’s association with avowed Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes have dominated headlines.

U.S. Jewish groups, meanwhile, are sounding the alarm on the effects of American Jews' sense of safety, one year after a hostage standoff at a Texas synagogue continues to have reverberations throughout the Jewish community. Biden recently told U.S. Jewish leaders that he recognizes the community's fear, insisting that "silence is complicity" and that antisemitism will have no safe harbor in America.