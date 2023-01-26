U.S. Second Gentleman Emhoff to Visit Poland, Germany for Holocaust Remembrance Day

WASHINGTON – Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a U.S. president or vice president, will travel to Poland and Germany on Thursday for an official visit to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

During the trip, Emhoff’s most significant international travel to date, he will be travelling on behalf of the administration with a premium focus placed on Holocaust education and remembrance and combatting global antisemitism.

Israel's Jewish Fundamentalists are in Power. Here's What You Should Know Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

The second gentleman will spend much of the visit focusing on honoring Holocaust victims while pushing back against Holocaust denial, distortion and disinformation and focusing on how to best educate future generations about the atrocities.

Emhoff, first and foremost, will be representing the Biden administration and expressing how the U.S. government is equally focused on combatting global and domestic antisemitism. His visit comes after U.S. President Joe Biden announced an interagency working group on countering antisemitism, consisting of more than 20 federal agencies.

The trip, however, carries an undeniable significance for Emhoff, personally and for the American and global Jewish community at large. His great-grandparents fled persecution from what is now Poland at the beginning of the 19th century.

“It’s not lost on us. That is a pretty incredible moment for him to return as an American Jew and as the first Jewish spouse of a president or vice president and work on these issues,” a senior U.S. official said.

“We’ll have more to say about the familial connections on the trip, but any American Jew has familial connections to those that perished. We’ll be discussing that more in length as we embark,” the official added.

U.S. antisemitism envoy Deborah Lipstadt, one of the world’s most preeminent Holocaust scholars, will accompany Emhoff where they will meet with European counterparts aimed at deepening ways at combatting antisemitism together.

The trip was designed to trace the trajectory of Jewish life both past and future, according to a senior U.S. official. He will visit the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Memorial and Museum on Friday, which serves as International Holocaust Remembrance Day to honor the anniversary of the concentration camp’s liberation.

“It’s hard to underestimate [what it will be like] walking past the crematoriums as the first Jewish spouse of a president or vice president,” the official said.

Emhoff will take an extended tour and participate in a candle-lighting and wreath-laying ceremony before attending a commemoration ceremony with other U.S. officials and Holocaust survivors. He will then attend a Shabbat dinner with members of Krakow’s Jewish community.

He will tour Oskar Schindler’s enamel factory museum where he will focus of the legacy of righteous gentiles, before hosting a roundtable with community leaders to hear directly from local experts, religious leaders and academics to promote tolerance and education.

Emhoff will also visit a UN refugee agency community center, where he will meet with Ukrainian refugees. A senior U.S. official said Emhoff hopes to hear directly from refugees to hear their stories and to bring their messages back to Washington.

The next day, Emhoff will tour Krakow’s historic Jewish Quarter, where he will meet with Jewish community leaders, before travelling to southern Poland where he will tour historic sites and learning about local Jewish history.

Open gallery view Holocaust memorial in Bucharest, 2009. Credit: AP

Emhoff will then depart for Berlin, where he and Lipstadt will convene a meeting with her counterparts from European and other countries. During the meeting, they will detail the Biden administration’s evolving action plan on combatting antisemitism while discussing European national and multilateral action plans to combat antisemitism.

He will then tour the Topography of Terror Museum and the Museum of Jewish Life before attending a dinner hosted by U.S. Ambassador to Germany Amy Gutmann (the daughter of a Jewish refugee from Germany) alongside German and local Jewish officials.

Emhoff will also convene a roundtable with Jewish, Muslim and Christian faith leaders discussing interfaith dialogue, where he will stress that antisemitism is not only a threat to Jews but often a precursor to other forms of hate.

He will conclude his trip by visiting a local synagogue and visiting a series of memorials related to Nazi history, including the Holocaust memorial, and will meet with German officials and several Holocaust survivors.

“Ultimately we hope the outcome of this to help advance our international efforts to combat antisemitism and inform and advance the work we’re doing here,” a senior U.S. official said.

Open gallery view Anti-Semitic graffiti Credit: Courtesy ABC News / The Forward

Emhoff’s visit comes amid spiking antisemitism, both within the U.S. and abroad, prompting comprehensive and interconnected international efforts to address the issue. Emhoff’s visit comes at a particularly fraught time for Jews in Europe.

“Populist politicians deploy antisemitic tropes to stir nationalist sentiment. Russia seeks to manipulate Holocaust history, using it a as a disinformation tool and a rallying cry to advance political objectives against neighboring states, including obviously Ukraine,” a senior U.S. official said.

“In parts of Europe, some legislators have introduced legislation banning non-medical circumcision or religious practice of animal slaughter that impede freedom of religion and threaten the viability of Jewish and Muslim communities,” the official added.

The trip is Emhoff’s latest endeavor at raising awareness over antisemitism, which has become perhaps the central tenet of his career in public life. He hosted a White House roundtable with leading U.S. Jewish officials last month over rising antisemitism, and met with students at Arizona State University and the House bipartisan task force on antisemitism just last week.

Beyond the task force’s weekly meetings, the White House is holding weekly listening sessions with Jewish leaders, academic, experts and business and tech leaders to inform its national strategy.