The Trailblazing Pediatrician Who Saved Her Jewish Students From the Nazis

Budapest, fall, 1943: Gizella Pollak, 18, sat listening to a lecture on child psychology. Later that day, inspired by the work of somatic bodywork pioneer Elsa Gindler, Pollak and 23 classmates at the Seminary for Mothers and Educators lay on the floor and tuned into their bodies. Later still, they practiced bathing underprivileged babies.

Although she was Jewish and the Nazis were on Hungary’s doorstep, Pollak always said 1943 was the best year of her life. The reason: Emmi Pikler, the trailblazing Jewish pediatrician and the seminary’s organizer and main lecturer.

Pikler’s efforts weren’t limited to the classroom, though. While the Nazis murdered some 565,000 of Hungary’s 900,000 Jews, the charismatic Pikler used her connections in high places and the communist underground to save her students and others after the Nazis invaded Hungary.

Thousands of families around the world – including several hundred in Israel – follow Pikler’s child-rearing ideas through articles, classes and online forums. But few know that in addition to being a brilliant pediatrician and educator, Emmi Pikler was a hero who saved lives during the Holocaust.

Quite how many is unknown, with an archivist at the Hungarian Jewish Museum and Archives noting that it would be impossible to pinpoint a precise number. However, the consensus among survivors is that Pikler made sure all of her Jewish students were either spirited out of the country or hidden.

Pikler’s daughter, psychologist Anna Tardos, 91, said she had been too young at the time to recall precise details of her mother’s wartime activities. But “I know she had rich Christian patients who did everything they could for her.”

Pollak became Yardena Avi-Dor after she immigrated to what was then Mandatory Palestine and later married (for simplicity’s sake, she is referred to as Avi-Dor in this article).

She recounted in an informal interview in 2016 (four years before her death) that Pikler “was in demand as a doctor, especially by government ministers, the aristocracy, lawmakers, all the big Nazis. She was famous: a doctor ‘from Germany’ [her mother tongue was German] with new methods. She was able to place her students as nannies with false papers in Christian homes – including my friend Asznat (Lulu) Sternberg, who worked in the home of a government official whose daughter had been Emmi’s patient.

"It was a big household with many servants. Everyone suspected Lulu was Jewish, but didn’t dare say a word," Avi-Dor said.

Sternberg’s son, Michael, said his mother – who eventually immigrated to Canada – “was expected to make friends with the maids. She was uncomfortable because her family had had servants of their own. She worried she might be discovered. Her apprehensions increased when she showed a picture of her future husband to other servants and one said, ‘Oh, he looks kind of Jewish.’”

Sternberg’s daughter, Annie, recalled her mother saying how she got into trouble when, influenced by her studies with Pikler, she let the children climb trees.

Avi-Dor and her fellow Zionist youth movement members provided many of the forged documents Pikler used.

“The boys disguised themselves as drivers or warehouse workers and stole blank documents from the Interior Ministry storehouse,” Avi-Dor explained. “We girls had big packages of certificates that we filled out, on which we put the Jewish National Fund stamp. The police didn’t check that carefully.

“The smarter girls stood in line behind a person asking for forms to declare a death at the Interior Ministry and listened for the name,” she added. “It takes time to issue a death certificate and, meanwhile, they requested that person’s birth certificate in another department.”

Pikler had other ways of obtaining false documents. Avi-Dor recalled how a farmer from near the Czech border brought a non-Jewish girl’s fourth-grade report card to the home of Pikler student Hadassah Hantos (née Edit Singer) saying, “Emmi sent me.”

“Hadassah was blond and didn’t look Jewish,” Avi-Dor said. “Emmi instructed that should she be stopped on the street, she should say she lost her birth certificate and show the report card. She was to forget her name and assume the name on the report card.”

Life-changing experience

Pikler and her family were in danger as well. Anna Tardos, who was 12 at the time, recalls the day the Nazis entered Budapest, on March 19, 1944.

“I remember crossing Margaret Bridge when they sent us home from school and soldiers came, but they weren’t marching because one is not supposed to march on bridges,” Tardos said. “I went home and saw tears in my mother’s eyes. She was scared they would collect political prisoners’ families.” Pikler’s husband, György, was a political prisoner from 1936-1945.

Two former patients provided Pikler’s family and her husband’s parents with false documents. Anna moved in and helped care for the children in one family and Pikler posed as a live-in governess with the second family. By October 1944, Pikler had arranged for her daughter to join her. “I wasn’t allowed to call her Mommy,” Tardos recalled.

Avi-Dor escaped with other youth movement members in June 1944 through Romania, where she encountered and helped a young teen whom Pikler had saved through her contacts with the communist underground. Ten of her classmates also made it to Israel.

At a recent ceremony at Kibbutz Hazorea in northern Israel, in which Avi-Dor posthumously received the “Jewish Rescuers Citation” along with 200 others, President Isaac Herzog bemoaned the fact that while non-Jews who saved Jews during the Holocaust are honored as Righteous Among the Nations, Israel has no designation for Jews who saved fellow Jews.

More than 60 years after attending Pikler’s government-authorized seminary –founded by Buda Chief Rabbi Dr. Imre Benoschofsky in 1940 in response to the government’s almost total ban on Jewish high school graduates attending university – Avi-Dor, widowed, white-haired and walking with a cane when interviewed in 2016, was still able to vividly recall her experience there.

“We had no hope, no horizons,” she said. “But every one of us remembers it as the happiest year of our lives. Emmi Pikler turned our worldview on its head. She had a personal relationship with each of us. I wasn’t the only one who had a stern, punishing mother – and suddenly we could breathe, we got respect. She gave us back our childhood confidence.”

Open gallery view Emmi Pikler's daughter, Anna Tardos. “I know she had rich Christian patients who did everything they could for her,” she recalls. Credit: Ruth Mason

Legacy lives on

After the war ended, Pikler – who was born in Vienna as Emilie Reich, but grew up in the Hungarian capital – founded Lóczy, a Budapest home for orphaned babies and those whose parents could not care for them. There, she implemented, studied and documented her progressive ideas: the importance of a pleasurable attachment to a primary caregiver, and freedom for babies to play and move as they please.

A 1972 World Health Organization-funded study found these babies developed into normative adults – an unusual outcome for children who grew up in orphanages at the time.

Pikler’s books and ideas on child-rearing continue to influence people around the world. The infants’ home closed in 2011 and today Lóczy is a day-care and research and training center based on Pikler’s philosophy.

Emmi Pikler died in 1984, but her legacy lives on through thousands of early childhood professionals and parents who flock to Lóczy for training, and in the children and grandchildren of the Jews she saved.