Never-before-seen Photographs of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising Emerge

This year, the public will get to view a never-before-seen piece of history: the sole known documentation of the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising that is not propaganda photos taken by the Nazis.

The photographs were taken by Leszek Grzwaczewski, a Polish firefighter who served in the unit that doused the flames the Germans had lit while quashing the revolt. Last month, Grzwaczewski's family found film negatives in their home containing 48 pictures, 33 of which documented the ghetto. Twelve of them had been submitted in the past to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and to the Jewish Historical Institute in Warsaw; the remaining 21 photos had never been made public.

Open gallery view Warsaw Ghetto building on fire. Some of the photos are blurry and seem as if they were taken hastily and covertly. Credit: Z. L. Grzywaczewski / z archiwum rodzinnego Macieja Grzywaczewskiego, syna Leszka Grzywaczewskiego / zdjęcie z negatywu: Muzeum POLIN

Seven of the photos were revealed on Sunday, in a cover story for the Polish edition of “Newsweek.” The rest will be displayed for the first time in April, in an exhibition to be held at the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw marking the 80th anniversary of the revolt.

The pictures show smoke billowing over the ghetto, its streets and its courtyards. They also depict burned-out buildings and the Polish firemen who had been dispatched by the Germans to put out the blaze. One of the photos captures Jews who had been arrested by the Germans and are being deported, to their deaths. The photos are low-quality; some of them are blurry and seem as if they were taken hastily and covertly.

Open gallery view The film negatives found by the Grzwaczewski's family in their home, containing 48 pictures Credit: Maciek Jazwiecki/Polin Museum

Professor Havi Dreifuss, a historian at Tel Aviv University and Yad Vashem who researches the uprising, tells Haaretz that this was “a gut-wrenching discovery.”

Aside from his service as a firefighter, Grzwaczewski was also an amateur photographer. The then-23-year-old served in the ghetto for four weeks, likely between April 21 and May 15th 1943 – throughout the entire ghetto uprising. His son Maciej located the photos as part of an investigation of the Polin museum, which is researching heretofore-unknown materials that documented the ghetto revolt.

Open gallery view Polish firefighters inside the ghetto. Credit: Z. L. Grzywaczewski/Archiwum rod

Until now, the only known photos that document the revolt are 50 photographs taken by the Germans, which were included in the Stroop Report – an official document prepared by the commander assigned to quash the revolt in the immediate aftermath.

“The photographs that have come to light reveal another significant perspective on the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising and its brutal suppression,” says Dreifuss. “Along with the Germans fighting the resistance movement and the dispatch of the Jews to concentration camps, the burning of the buildings with the people inside them – including men, women and children – was part of the fight against the remaining Jews of the ghetto.”

Open gallery view Polish firefighters during the uprising. Credit: Z. L. Grzywaczewski / z archiwum rodzinnego Macieja Grzywaczewskiego, syna Leszka Grzywaczewskiego / zdjęcie z negatywu: Muzeum POLIN

In a journal in which Grzwaczewski documented his experience, he wrote: “The photographs of the people being dragged out [from the bunkers] will stay with me for the rest of my life. Their faces, unconscious… hungry, frightened, filthy, worn-out figures… So many people, who had been shot, some of them still alive, falling on the corpses of others who had been liquidated.” A year after witnessing these events, he fought against the Nazis in the Polish Warsaw Uprising. He died in 1993.

Open gallery view Fire in the ghetto during the uprising. Credit: Z. L. Grzywaczewski / z archiwum rodzinnego Macieja Grzywaczewskiego, syna Leszka Grzywaczewskiego / zdjęcie z negatywu: Muzeum POLIN

The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising began with the liquidation of the ghetto on April 19th, 1943, and continued for approximately one month. Hundreds of armed Jewish fighters from the Jewish Combat Organization (ZOB) led by Mordechai Anielewitz and the Jewish Military Union (ZZW) headed by and Paweł Frenkiel participated in the revolt.

Tens of thousands of residents of the ghetto took part in the revolt as well, albeit more passively, by hiding and making it more difficult for the Germans to locate and deport them. At the height of the revolt, a group of rebels succeeded in flying a Zionist flag alongside the flag of Poland from one of the rooftops. Although several Nazi soldiers were killed by Jewish gunfire, the uprising was cruelly suppressed by setting fire to the ghetto.