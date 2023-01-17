New Exhibit Shatters Myths About Jewish Life in Displaced Persons Camps
Displaced persons camps after the war featured orchestras, choruses, plays, language classes, vocational training and lectures – as life also flourished literally in the form of the highest birthrate in the world at the time
Dolls made by children. A handmade set of Shabbat candlesticks. An announcement of an upcoming chess tournament. A poster urging survivors to submit testimonies about atrocities they had suffered or witnessed.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER
Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
Already signed up? LOG IN
In the News
Paid by IFCJ