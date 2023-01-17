Why Is It So Hard to Become Jewish?

Besides being the wife of former Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Lihi Lapid is known in her own right as a writer and disability rights advocate. She also recently attracted an unfortunate rumor, and found herself the target of a type of hit job whose sting can only really be understood within the Jewish community.

Chaim Malespin, a leader in Israel's Messianic community – that is, people who incorporate Jewish elements into a Christian belief system – claimed in a widely circulated video that Lihi Lapid is a “confirmed believer” in the divinity of Jesus. Suddenly, Lapid’s Wikipedia page, as well as her personal website, were edited to say that she is a Christian. Rabbi Tovia Singer, an Orthodox rabbi whose work focuses on countering Christian proselytizers like Malespin, furthered the claim that Lapid is a Christian in another video.

In response to Singer’s accusations, Lapid threatened to file a defamation suit. She also asked for restitution in the form of 100,000 shekels, a public apology, and the video’s removal. In a lengthy Instagram post, she shared that she is the great-granddaughter of the former Chief Rabbi of Tel Aviv Moshe Avigdor Amiel. Amiel was a committed Zionist who left his post as the Chief Rabbi of Antwerp to help settle what is now Israel.

“I sued Rabbi Singer so that no one will question my Jewishness," she wrote, adding that her Jewishness and her Zionism comprise her identity.

Soon after, Yair Lapid's predecessor Naftali Bennett filed a defamation suit against Rabbi Ronen Shaulov, who had spread the rumor that his American-born mother, Myrna Bennett, was a Christian who underwent a Reform conversion to Judaism. Myrna's parents were Jewish immigrants who fled pogroms in Poland. As she told an Israeli radio station: "My life is very interesting. Suddenly, I stopped being Jewish."

Two things strike me about these incidents. One, despite their status as consummate insiders – with close family who held the highest post in Israeli politics, storied Jewish roots and, in Lihi’s case, a tens of thousands of social media followers – they are still not insulated from suspicions that they don’t “really” belong in the Jewish community.

Two, as the strength of both responses demonstrate, the cruelest and maybe most frightening thing one member of the Jewish community can do to another is to question that person’s Jewish status.

Membership in the Jewish people is a type of citizenship. One needs an official Jewish status to achieve important milestones, like getting married, making aliyah, joining a synagogue, and sending children to a Jewish school. When a person is devoted to being Jewish, calling that person a fraud is effectively invalidating that person’s lifetime commitments and legacy.

Lapid understands what such a threat means, and so she posted a clarification of her own identity and brought a lawsuit. Her focus is also on Singer, her fellow Jew, rather than her Messianic “accuser.”

If someone with Lapid’s level of privilege can be threatened with the negation of her own Jewish identity, how much more vulnerable, then, are the thousands of other people whose Jewish status can be considered uncertain?

A lot may change for this group as a result of the new Israeli government’s ascension to power. One issue in particular concerns a proposed change to Israel’s Law of Return, which codifies Israel’s responsibility as a safe haven for any Jew. Ultra-Orthodox parties within the new government are calling for an end to the law's “grandchild clause,” which entitles someone with at least one Jewish grandparent to make aliyah. This clause would be struck down in favor of a more stringent understanding of who is a Jew.

With the planned amendments to the Law of Return, people who have completed non-Orthodox conversions would also be excluded from the aliyah requirements. Conversion to Judaism is supposed to permanently resolve the question of someone’s “citizenship” in the Jewish community. But the lack of acceptance of some denominations’ conversions and the primacy of the Chief Rabbinate in Israel have created a situation whereby many people can’t simply state that they are Jewish in their own community.

In liberal circles, the conversation surrounding conversion typically suggests that all conversions, across all denominations, should be accepted. In a perfect world they would indeed be accepted, and for social and non-ritual purposes, there is no good reason to exclude a person who converted outside Orthodox auspices.

But Orthodox norms set the tone for the rest of the community, and we cannot ignore this reality. If we know that Orthodox conversions serve as the basic common denominator by settling the matter of a person’s Jewish status for everyone, once and for all, shouldn’t we be making that process accessible to the people who need it?

Some say no, because they believe the Orthodox conversion process only “works” for those who can promise a lifetime of full and complete Orthodox observance. But that isn’t true. There is no delineated conversion process in the Torah, and halakhic opinions diverge on this subject.

A notably liberal opinion about conversion actually comes from a former Sephardic chief rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Ben-Zion Meir Hai Uziel. Rabbi Uziel held that an Orthodox conversion could be completed even if the person undergoing it would not fulfill all the mitzvot after the process was finished. Thanks to his role as chief rabbi during the earliest years of Israel’s existence, he was acutely aware of the primacy of peoplehood and togetherness over perfectionism.

People often shy away from pursuing an Orthodox conversion out of fear they won’t meet all of the behavioral requirements to complete it. Orthodox Rabbi Hyim Shafner of Kesher Israel in Washington, D.C., who supervised my own conversion, understands this problem well.

He explains, “Certainly, the process we often ask converts to undergo is above and beyond the requirements of halakha. Indeed, if we make things too hard, we flirt with violating the many times the Torah warns us not to make life hard for the convert. And this, according to some opinions, includes even people in the process of conversion.”

Rabbi Shafner also directed me to the Talmud, where it states in Yevamot 47b, “And they do not overwhelm the potential convert, and they are not exacting with them about the details of the mitzvot…they inform the potential convert of some of the lenient mitzvot and some of the stringent mitzvot…If the potential convert accepts upon themselves all of these…then they convert the person immediately.”

In the realm of conversion, knowledge, commitment, and sincerity should be prioritized more so than the perfectionistic observance of all of the many laws a person is accepting upon oneself. Keeping all of the mitzvot is a worthy aspiration for the entire community, but converts should not be held to a higher standard than the rest of the Jewish people when it comes to fulfilling those obligations.

Isn’t it better to have more “imperfectly” Jewish people receive official Jewish “citizenship” than to continue a system by which so many people cannot claim Jewish status in their own community?

Which brings me back to Lihi Lapid and Jesus. If someone like Lapid has to worry about her perceived authenticity as a Jew, then we have a real problem. With all these conspiracy theories, quoting Jesus seems like a bad idea. Yet I’m finding it hard to resist saying: Let he who has kept every single mitzvah cast the first stone.

