Landmark Report Finds U.K. Student Union Created ‘Hostile Environment’ for Jews

The National Union of Students (NUS) in the U.K. failed to adequately combat antisemitism over the course of more than a decade, an independent investigation found.

“Many Jewish students who have chosen to interact with NUS have found it a hostile environment,” wrote barrister Rebecca Tuck, who was commissioned by the NUS in April after 20 ex-presidents of the student body approached its trustees encouraging them to address concerns of antisemitism.

The report – which was based on interviews with 46 groups and individuals – looks into eight high-profile cases of antisemitism in the NUS and finds that all but one involved “classic antisemitic tropes,” or “references to Hitler or Nazism” in discussions of Israel, but also criticized failures to deal with complaints and carry out past recommendations.

It notes that regardless of specific opinions about Israel-Palestine, students faced discrimination due to “assumptions made about them because they were Jewish” and “suffered harassment” as a result.

The union issued an apology to Jewish students and vowed to implement its recommendations, which included an advisory panel to oversee the implementation, bringing in external facilitators when holding discussions of Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement and introducing Union of Jewish Students-run training on antisemitism.

“It is a truly difficult read for all of us, but we welcome the clarity it brings to enable us to act with confidence to tackle antisemitism head on. Let us be clear, there is no place for antisemitism within NUS, and we are committed to ensuring that Jewish students feel safe and welcome in every corner of our movement,” its statement said.

Some examples offered by the report were a proposal for a "final solution" in discussing removing Jewish representation from an anti-racism panel and an NUS delegate tweeting that "Jewish Zionist pigs are literally scum."

In light of the allegations, the British government suspended engagement with the NUS last year.

Higher Education Minister Robert Halfon welcomed the “shocking but sobering report,” but said that he will “be taking time to review the report fully and consider the next steps.”

President Joel Rosen of the Union of Jewish Students, the main group representing the 8,500 Jewish students in the U.K., said that “This landmark report sets out in granular detail how NUS has failed generations of Jewish students. It is a searing indictment of anti-Jewish racism at the heart of student politics. It confirms that Jewish students faced harassment and discrimination and that complaints of antisemitism were dismissed and disregarded.

“It is vital that this report is translated into meaningful and immediate action. All eleven recommendations in the report should be implemented. We now need to see a fundamental change within NUS’ culture and Jewish students will judge them on their actions,” he added.

While the report notes that the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement (BDS) is not inherently antisemitic, it says that “Jews… feel that advocacy against Israel is, on occasion, accompanied by antisemitism.”

The report posits that while far-right antisemitism is “easily identifiable as being ‘antisemitic’ and is generally condemned by student leaders and indeed all ‘anti-racists,’” antisemitism related to Israel-Palestine, “where many antisemitism complaints in NUS have arisen.”

The report was welcomed almost unanimously by Jewish groups in the U.K., including the Board of Deputies and the Jewish Leadership Council. However, Palestinian organizations also criticized the report.

Ben Jamal, the director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, said the report was "as bad as feared in endorsing the conflation of antisemitism with legitimate advocacy for Palestinian rights.”

British Palestine Committee’s Director Sara Husseini, meanwhile, decried the exclusion of Palestinian voices and said that “British Palestinians up and down the country will be left feeling utterly betrayed. What could have been an opportunity for the NUS to robustly assert both the importance of addressing antisemitism and the rights of the Palestinian people, as part of the same overarching commitment to anti-racism, has been squandered.”

“It is hard to imagine another context in which a group subjected to ongoing colonialism, oppression, and apartheid would be effectively told that their lives, rights, and experiences are up for ‘debate’,” she added.

Emily Hilton, the U.K. director of the Diaspora Alliance, an organization of progressive Jews dedicated to combatting antisemitism and its misuse, told Haaretz that “the report highlights some concerning incidents of antisemitism and poor handling by the NUS. Antisemitism remains a real problem in British society that deserves long term efforts towards accountability and repair. Jewish students and staff deserve to feel safe on campus.”

“However, it is profoundly disappointing that a report that devotes so much attention to Israel-Palestine and Palestinian activism on campus failed to incorporate the perspectives of Palestinian students or activists. The report also relies heavily on evidence from proponents of both ‘new antisemitism’ and the IHRA definition – both of which aim to silence speech critical of Israel under the guise of combating antisemitism. This calls into question the seriousness and credibility of this report.

“NUS and universities must address antisemitism in a way that ensures that addressing anti-Jewish bigotry is not put in tension or competition with other human rights campaigns – including advocacy for Palestinian rights.”