IN PHOTOS: U.S. Jews Protest Netanyahu Government Outside Israeli Embassy in Washington DC

'The American Jewish community and our American political leaders need to recognize and acknowledge this is a different day and it can't be the same old responses' a protest organizer said

Protestors outside the Israeli embassy in Washington DC on Monday
Protestors outside the Israeli embassy in Washington DC on MondayCredit: Gili Getz
Ben Samuels
WASHINGTON - Dozens of liberal American Jews on Monday demonstrated outside the Israel Embassy in Washington against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new far-right coalition, warning of the dangers it poses for U.S. Jewry, the two-state solution and Israeli democracy.

Organized by Americans for Peace Now, the protest was largely meant to support similar protests in Israel organized by its sister organization Peace Now.

Protestor with Peace Now shirt at the demonstration on MondayCredit: Gili Getz

"Our role here, similar to so many in the human rights world in Israel who are speaking out against the people in this government, is to speak out against the policies of the government and the actions they have already taken," APN CEO Hadar Susskind said, highlighting decisions already made regarding legalizing outposts, the Temple Mount, Masafer Yatta and the Temple Mount.

"The American Jewish community and our American political leaders need to recognize and acknowledge this is a different day and it can't be the same old responses. It's a new year. It's a new government. We need new responses," Susskind added.

Hadar Susskind CEO of Americans for Peace Now addressing the crowd outside the Israeli Embassy n Washnigton on MondayCredit: Gili Getz

Rabbi Esther Lederman, the Union for Reform Judaism's Director of Congregational Innovation and Leadership, added that she found comments concerning the Law of Return particularly alarming.

"The attacks made against Reform and Conservative conversions that could threaten the identity and the status of Jews who either want to make aliyah from North America. We need to let them know that we can't be ignored, that these movements are growing in Israel," she said, adding that "the vast majority of North American Jews support the values of religious freedom, pluralism and equality."

Rabbi Esther Lederman, the Union for Reform Judaism's Director of Congregational Innovation and Leadership addresses the protestors.Credit: Gili Getz

Protestors expressing their support for the LGBTQ community outside the Israeli embassy in Washington on MondayCredit: Gili Getz

Abby Stein, a leading transgender activist who was raised in a Hasidic community, "I've spoken with many trans people who are afraid. It's never been perfect, but now there are people in the government who are openly and clearly saying their mission is to make us disappear." Stein said.

Abby Stein, author and leading transgender activist who was raised in a Hasidic community, speaking to the crowd outside the Israeli embassy in WashingtonCredit: Gili Getz

