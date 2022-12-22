Yeshiva University Battle Over LGBTQ Student Club Edges Closer to U.S. Supreme Court

A New York appeals court found in favor of a Yeshiva University LGBTQ student club last week, in a legal showdown that is both highlighting Modern Orthodox tensions over homosexuality and placing the Jewish institution at the heart of America’s culture wars.

Only one more appeal court now stands between the dispute reaching the U.S. Supreme Court, where it could become a landmark case. Yeshiva University is represented by a legal team backed by Becket Law – a well-known conservative, anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ organization.

The First Department of the New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, rejected the university’s claim that it was a religious institution protected by the First Amendment and should therefore be able to discriminate by refusing to recognize the YU Pride Alliance.

The university, which has remained tight-lipped throughout the legal battle, issued a short statement after the ruling. Spokesperson Hanan Eisenman said only that YU had been “disappointed in the court’s ruling and will continue on appeal to defend against the claim that we are not a religious institution.”

Katie Rosenfeld, attorney for the YU Pride Alliance, welcomed the decision, which she said “affirmed that Yeshiva University cannot discriminate against its LGBTQ+ students by continuing its refusal to recognize the YU Pride Alliance and the trial court’s ruling that YU must comply with the New York City Human Rights Law.

“We hope that the university will accept the Pride Alliance’s invitation to resolve the lawsuit by finally recognizing an authentic, student-run, mutually acceptable LGBTQ undergraduate student club that operates like all other clubs at YU,” she said in a statement.

The legal battles began with a discrimination suit filed by the YU Pride Alliance against the university in April 2021. Under the NYC human rights law, only a “religious corporation” can discriminate, the suit argued – and as an officially nonsectarian institution, Yeshiva University did not qualify as such.

After a New York trial court judge ruled in the club’s favor last June, the university requested permission from the U.S. Supreme Court that it not be made to recognize the LGBTQ club until the end of the legal process. The justices decided in a 5-4 vote in September that the university must first go through the state courts before it in turn can consider the case – and that the university would have to recognize the YU Pride Alliance in the meantime.

Following the Supreme Court vote and as the new academic year began, the university took two major steps.

The first was to suspend the activities of all student clubs, announcing that “the university will hold off on all undergraduate club activities while it immediately takes steps to follow the road map provided by the U.S. Supreme Court to protect YU’s religious freedom.”

The second was to announce the opening of its own LGBTQ group, Kol Israel Areivim, as a “traditional Orthodox alternative to YU Pride Alliance.” This, it said, was designed for “students striving to live authentic Torah lives” and was “animated by a personalized love for all its students and a profound sense of responsibility for their spiritual and mental well-being.”

The university described Kol Israel Areivim as a club where “students may gather, share their experiences, host events and support one another while benefiting from the full resources of the Yeshiva community – all within the framework of halakha.”

In the appellate court last week, the university’s attorney said the new club was formed to send a message to the Pride Alliance plaintiffs that “the university cares about their needs and [to] feel invited and welcome.”

Pride Alliance attorney Rosenfeld told Haaretz this week that the university “wants to have it both ways. They want to say that they love LGBT students, but they don’t want to grant them the same rights that they give to all other students. You can’t give people second-class status and say that you love them. It doesn’t ring true,” she says.

Rosenfeld argued in the appeal court that the YU initiative was not the same as allowing a club organized by the LGBT students themselves to exist, and that Kol Israel Areivim was essentially nonexistent and no students were consulted when it was organized.

“There is no existing club,” Rosenfeld says, calling the new creation a public relations effort.

“I can assure you that there is no LGBT club at the university; there is no LGBT student club on campus; there is no club created by students, led by students for students,” she says.

The university distinguishes between the two clubs by noting that the YU Pride Alliance is tied to a national movement that “promotes activities that conflict with Torah laws and values” – presumably because of the word “pride” in the title.

Open gallery view Organizers gearing up for demonstrations outside Yeshiva University, New York, September 15, 2019. Credit: Danielle Ziri

Technical, and emotional

While the debate is highly emotional, the core of the dispute is a technical one: whether Yeshiva University can both formally define itself as a nondenominational and nonsectarian institution, yet allow its religious affiliation to protect it from adhering to regulations applied to such institutions for religious reasons.

“You can’t have it both ways, and yet it seems you are attempting to have it both ways,” a member of the panel of judges told Eric Baxter, the Becket Law attorney who represented Yeshiva University during oral arguments in the appeal.

The judges pointed to applications for federal grants in which the university was defined as nonsectarian, noting that this was “the issue we are grappling with.”

Yeshiva University has vowed to keep fighting. Losing the case, it declared on its website, would mean the school “would become subject to the full scope of the New York law at issue, which also prohibits religious decision-making. Yeshiva could then face challenges, like any secular school, for its religion-based decisions such as maintaining sex-segregated campuses, preserving its synagogues and houses of study exclusively for Jewish worship, and its rabbinic hiring practices for those who teach its Torah courses.”

The consequences of the court rulings “are deleterious to the very fabric of our educational institution, with potential consequences way beyond Yeshiva. We therefore must continue to defend Yeshiva against the claim that it is not a religious institution and protect our ability to make our own decisions about internal religious matters, now and in the future,” it added.

Behind Yeshiva University are the resources of Becket Law (previously known as the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty), which Rosenfeld describes as having “roots in far-right Christian conservative circles.” It successfully represented Hobby Lobby in a 2014 case that resulted in a key decision signaling the Supreme Court’s pivot toward defending “religious liberty” for a private company.

Ilyse Hogue, a former chairwoman of NARAL Pro-Choice America, has previously noted that some of Becket Law’s endowment “is contributed through dark money groups such as Donors Trust and Donors Capital Fund – organizations designed to conceal donors’ identities.”

The fund reportedly receives money from Leonard Leo, the conservative activist who, according to ProPublica, is “spending millions of dollars to influence some of the Supreme Court’s most consequential recent cases.”

The Yeshiva University case may become one of them in the near future.