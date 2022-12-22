Why the Truth About Israel’s Haredi Pioneers Remains Hidden in Archives

At first sight, the flickering black-and-white scenes look familiar: Jewish pioneers, first on an agricultural training course somewhere back in Poland and then farming in the promised land. It seems like any other documentary on the early days of the Zionist movement. There they are, piling up hay, pulling a plough and building a watchtower. And for good measure, there’s the guard on horseback with his rifle, riding to the Jezreel Valley horizon. We’ve seen it all before.

But look closer at the fragments of footage that arrived a year ago at the Israel Film Archive – a copy of the originals that were discovered in the Ukrainian National Archive – and God knows how they got there to begin with.

These are not regular Zionist pioneers. They’re all wearing black yarmulkes and talith katan over their clothes as they work. And then you see them taking a break for prayers in the field. When they stop to eat, they first do netilat yadayim (hand washing) in the river. There’s a devout labor group working in construction in Tel Aviv.

In the few seconds where you see women working as well, they are totally separate from the men and chastely clothed.

There are rabbis as well, including one of the most renowned Hasidic leaders in Poland, Rabbi David Bornstein – the Sochatchover Rebbe – along with other senior leaders of the Agudat Yisrael party, on a ship carrying new religious immigrants to British Mandatory Palestine.

The footage, which the archive’s researchers believe was filmed in 1935 and may have originally been from a few different sources, seems to have in part at least been produced for fund-raising purposes. Wealthy Haredi Jews in Europe were expected to finance not only those studying Torah in Eretz Yisrael, but also those working the land.

These unique scenes showing ultra-Orthodox pioneers were screened for the first time this week as part of the Jerusalem Jewish Film Festival. There’s a reason why we’ve never seen these pictures before, and it’s not just because this particular film lay in a Ukrainian archive for so long.

The old Israeli establishment had little interest in showing pioneers who did not conform to the secular Zionist image. And the Haredi community, which after the Holocaust intensified its self-imposed isolation from the world, didn’t want to confront an image that deviated from its new ideal model: The Haredi Jew who cuts himself off from the outside world and devotes his life to Torah scholarship.

In their focus on rebuilding a lost world that had been destroyed in the Holocaust, they didn’t want anyone to realize it was a new model, and that in their previous world there was nothing strange about Haredi men and women building an agricultural community in Zion.

There’s nothing new here, of course, for serious historians. The large majority of Haredi rabbis in Eastern Europe strenuously opposed the predominantly secular Zionist movement. But that didn’t mean they all agreed that their followers needed to remain meekly in exile, awaiting the messiah.

Some did, but there were some Haredi rabbis – including very senior ones like the Gerrer Rebbe Avraham Mordechai Alter – who actively encouraged their followers to emigrate to Palestine. Agudat Yisrael in those days included rabbis who were in favor of cooperating with the Zionists in establishing kibbutzim and moshavim in the then-remote regions, as well as building cooperatives in Tel Aviv. In fact, in those days, it had its main headquarters in Tel Aviv rather than alongside the Haredi “old Yishuv” in Jerusalem.

Why has the memory of these pioneering Haredim not endured? Could it be because the trauma of the Holocaust is so different for the ultra-Orthodox community than for the rest of the Jewish people?

They not only lost so many of their members, but also the physical centers of Haredi life: the yeshivot and the halls of the Hasidic courts. And it goes beyond the buildings and institutions. Since many of the rabbis advised their followers not to emigrate, neither to the godless false paradise of America or to the heretical, would-be-Zionist state in Palestine, out of fear for their spiritual well-being, it was impossible to admit that those rabbis had been wrong.

Open gallery view Ultra-Orthodox visitors looking at a display of Nazi flags at Yad Vashem's Holocaust History Museum. Many of the community's leaders told their congregants not to emigrate to the United States or British Mandatory Palestine before World War II. Credit: REUTERS

In the aftermath of the Holocaust, the remaining Haredi leaders were forced to contend with the fact that they had ended up in America or Israel anyway. Rebuilding their communities in communist Eastern Europe was not an option. But recognizing that some of the rabbis had been right in advocating emigration and a certain level of cooperation with the Zionists would mean accepting that there was room for debate on these matters. And there could be no room for debate with so few of their members left and still prepared to listen to them.

It’s easy to forget, with the Haredim already numbering over a million in Israel – and the fastest-growing Jewish community in North America and Britain as well – just how tenuous their future was just 70 years ago. When they were a handful of survivors struggling to rebuild in foreign Israeli and American environs. How worried the rabbis were that a young Haredi generation would prefer the temptations of capitalism or the pride in a new Jewish sovereignty. Indeed, many left in those years, not least because they had serious questions over where both God and their rabbis were in Auschwitz.

The only option was to double down on cutting themselves off from the outside world and shutting down the debate. Those holy rabbis, most of whom were murdered and the handful who had come through, were infallible. Their authority was unquestionable. And while most Hasidic leaders had always been more enterprising and open, the more austere and ideological non-Hasidic “Lithuanians” insisted on a new narrative – that believing Jews had always sought to spend their entire lives in study. The internal differences haven’t gone away. But in the interests of self-preservation, the Hasidim have accepted the Lithuanian narrative as well.

It’s fascinating to watch those 1930s images of Haredim working in the fields and building farms in the same week as representatives of the ultra-Orthodox parties signed coalition agreements with Benjamin Netanyahu. These guaranteed higher levels of funding for schools where secular subjects are not taught and increasing stipends for tens of thousands of Torah scholars who don’t work.

It’s a reminder that despite their claims of perpetuating a system of belief and worship that has “remained unchanged for thousands of years,” Haredi ideology is constantly evolving. And just as less than a century ago there were rabbis and Hasidim who believed in being part of the wider society and workforce, there are those within the community who still believe that today – even if their rabbis and politicians are doing them a disservice by denying it.