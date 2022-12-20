Why Observant Jews Can’t Turn on the Light on Shabbat. Or Can They?

On Friday, before Sabbath begins at sunset, many observant Jews set timers throughout their home to automatically turn their lights on and off as needed. This is because it is universally accepted that flipping a light switch on the Sabbath is forbidden. But why is this so? The Bible says nothing about the use of electricity: it had yet to be invented. So who decided that using electricity on the Sabbath was not allowed, and why?

The Bible commands Jews that “the seventh day is a sabbath unto the LORD thy God, in it thou shalt not do any manner of work” (Exodus 20:9), but what constitutes “any manner of work” is not clearly defined. The Bible only provides a few examples here and there: Lighting a fire on the Sabbath is a no-no (Exodus 35:3), so too are gathering firewood (Numbers 15:32-35), working a field (Exodus 34:21), carrying goods (Jeremiah 17:21-22), making wine, and loading goods and selling them (Nehemiah 13:15-18). But is that all?

Jews in later generations obviously did not think so, and all other manner of actions were deemed banned on the Sabbath, though it turns out Jews in different times and places seemed to have not agreed on what these were exactly. For example, the author of the Book of Jubilees, probably writing in the 2nd century B.C.E., provided his list of banned activities: sex, commerce, drawing water from a well, transporting goods, cooking, traveling, feeding animals, lighting fire, riding, sailing, and killing or beating man or beast (50:8-17). While many of these are still in force today, sex isn’t. In fact, according to rabbinic teaching, it is encouraged (Mishneh Torah, Shabbat 30:14).

The Judaism that made it to the modern era was not the Judaism of the Book of Jubilees: it is Rabbinic Judaism, and as such it draws its rules and regulations from the rabbinic legal codes of antiquity, especially the Mishnah and the Babylonian Talmud. It is from the Mishnah that we get the authoritative list of actions that are included in “any manner of work” – 39 of them. This list was devised by the rabbis through Midrash. The practitioners, and especially the second century C.E. Rabbi Akiva, believed that every word and letter in the Bible was chosen by God and was imbued with coded meaning. It was up to them to decipher this code in order to answer religious questions, questions like what exactly is meant by “any manner of work.”

The answer to this question was found in Exodus 35 where it says “Six days shall work be done, but on the seventh day there shall be to you a holy day, a sabbath of solemn rest to the LORD; whosoever doeth any work therein shall be put to death” (Exodus 35:2). The rabbis noticed that this verse was virtually identical to a verse already appearing four chapters earlier (Exodus 31:15).

So, they reasoned, God hadn’t placed this verse there to simply convey the basic information that doing work on the Sabbath should be punished by death. That had already been established. God had decided to repeat the verse here as a coded message. Specifically, it was placed before a long section which described the “work” done by the Israelites when erecting the Tabernacle, the mobile temple used during their desert sojourn. Clearly, they reasoned, this was God’s way of telling Jews that the work done to erect the Tabernacle is the work that one must not do on the Sabbath.

The process of analogy

The list of 39 types of work they came up with are those involved in the making of the showbread (sowing, plowing, mowing, gathering sheaves, thrashing, winnowing, sifting grain, grinding, sieving, kneading, and baking), the priestly garments (shearing, washing, carding, dying, spinning, warping, shooting threads, weaving, cutting, tying, untying, spinning, sewing, and tearing), the holy scrolls (hunting, slaughtering, skinning, curing hides, singing hides, tanning, cutting hides, writing, and erasing), and the Tabernacle itself (building, demolishing, lighting a fire, extinguishing a fire, hammering, and carrying something from one place to another).

Later generations of rabbis decided that this list was not sufficient and added more activities that they deemed as in some way analogous to the original 39. For example, the Talmud tells us that cheese making is forbidden because it is analogous to building (Shabbat 95a) and watering plants is forbidden because it is analogous to sowing or plowing – though some rabbis disagree (Moed Katan 2b:3). As is plain from these examples, “analogous” is in the eye of the beholder.

And this process of analogy continued also in later generations. For example, Maimonides banned polishing silver on the Sabbath since he deemed it analogous to “hammering,” which had been interpreted by the rabbis as meaning “finishing an object.” Basically, with some imagination any action can be banned on the Sabbath, and as time went by more and more actions were.

Spark of inspiration

This brings us to the end of the 19th century when electricity first entered our lives. One of the first rabbis to deal with the question of electricity on the Sabbath was Rabbi Isaac Judah Schmelkes, the head of the rabbinical court in Lviv (now Ukraine).

Schmelkes ruled (Beit Yitzchak 2:31) that powering an appliance with electricity was somehow analogous to perfuming fabric which was already banned on the Sabbath according to the Talmud (Beiza 33b). Other rabbis came to the same conclusion though by different analogies. Rabbi Abraham Isaac Kook decided that the use of electricity was analogous to lighting a fire; Rabbi Avrohom Yeshaya Karelitz decided that closing an electric circuit was analogous to building; and Rabbi Osher Weiss ruled that powering an appliance was analogous to “hammering,” that is, it constitutes putting the finishing touches on an object.

Some Sephardic rabbis ruled that turning on an electric light on the Sabbath was permitted, including Rabbi Raphael Aaron Ben Simeon (Umizur Devash, Orach Chayim 10), Rabbi Joseph Messas (Mayim Chaim, Orach Chayim 90), Rabbi Masud HaCohen (Pirhe Kehunah, Orach Chayim 16), and others. But in the end, the opinions of the Ashkenazi rabbis prevailed and it is now accepted by all observant Jews that actively turning on a light bulb (not by preset timer) was prohibited on the Sabbath.

While some reject the analogies stated above, all agree that turning on a heating element or an incandescent light bulb is not permitted on the Sabbath. This is plain since the rabbis of the Talmud had banned heating things to a degree that touching them would cause one’s hand to recoil (Shabbat 40b) and also because Maimonides ruled that heating a metal to a degree that it glows constitutes cooking, which was banned on the Sabbath as analogous to the baking on the original list of 39.

Theoretically, this would mean that you can turn on LED lights on the Sabbath since these don’t meet those requirements, but this too is banned. Why?

The reason for this is a Talmudic ruling that one may not add grain to an already running watermill on the Sabbath, an action which would theoretically be permitted, because “it causes noise” (Shabbat 18a). Later rabbis interpreted this ruling to mean that some activities that are technically permitted on the Sabbath are to be banned because they are “weekday activities” and doing them on the Sabbath would impair the Sabbath atmosphere. The logic of this is obviously circular, but it is at the heart of the ban on many activities that would otherwise be permitted on the Sabbath, for example watching television (left on or turned on and off with a timer) or turning LED lights on or off.

In the end, the reason why observant Jews cannot turn on the lights on the Sabbath is the decisions of certain rabbis, and the conservative nature of Jewish Law and its tendency towards adding more and more stringent regulations, sometimes based on dubious logic. It’s a ratcheting effect. Someone is bound to come up with a more stringent ruling and history suggests that ruling is likely to prevail, whether correct or not.