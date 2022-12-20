Planning to Convert to Judaism? You Need to Watch This Film

Two young men from Toronto – one the son of immigrants from the Caribbean, the other Russian-born. A Polish-Catholic woman from Warsaw. A mother-daughter pair, originally from Costa Rica, now living temporarily in Jerusalem.

What all these people share is a fervent desire to be Jewish.

“Converts: The Odyssey of Becoming Jewish,” which premiered at the Jerusalem Jewish Film Festival this week, follows these individuals, all raised as devout Christians, on their personal religious journeys. In doing so, it provides a rare glimpse into what goes on behind the scenes when people born into other religions resolve to throw in their lot with the Jewish people.

Without giving too much away, there is not always a happy ending to their stories.

Marriage is by far the top explanation for most conversions. What distinguishes the protagonists of this feature-length film, co-directed by Rebecca Shore and Oren Rosenfeld, is that love and marriage are not at all factors in their decision. These are people who have found their way to Judaism on their own: They are Jews of choice in the truest sense.

With the incoming Israeli government planning a major overhaul of the conversion system, this documentary hits the big screen at a particularly timely moment. Indeed, if the new governing coalition’s plans are realized, life for converts in Israel will become even more difficult than it already is. Non-Orthodox converts, for example, would lose their right to citizenship if a proposal by the religious parties comes to fruition.

But this film is not about the problems converts face once they have passed all their tests and dunked themselves in the mikveh (Jewish ritual bath), officially becoming certified as Jews. Rather, it focuses on the process of getting there – which comes with its own particular set of difficulties.

For starters, Judaism is not a missionizing religion. Quite the opposite, in fact. Rabbis are taught to turn away and actively discourage non-Jews who express interest in joining the faith. That is exactly what Rabbi Jarrod Grover tries to do when two young Canadian men in their early twenties beg him to guide them through their conversions.

Open gallery view Daniil Konishchev, left, and Adam Kerr in “Converts: The Odyssey of Becoming Jewish.” “Believe me, I have tried to get rid of them,” says their rabbi. Credit: Holyland Productions

“Believe me, I have tried to get rid of them,” this Conservative rabbi from Toronto’s Beth Tikvah Synagogue reveals to the filmmakers. “But the fact that they have returned and returned and returned tells me that this is a unique case.”

Adam Kerr was 25 and in his final year of university when he discovered Judaism. Raised as a Pentecostal Christian, his father was born in Jamaica and his mother in Trinidad and Tobago. What long troubled him about Christianity, he relays in the film, is the concept of the middleman, exemplified by Jesus Christ.

“In Judaism, it’s just you and God,” he notes.

Accompanying Kerr on his spiritual journey is Daniil Konishchev, his very close Russian-born friend. Konishchev insists that it was his own decision to convert but admits that going through the process with a close friend makes it easier. Born into a Russian Orthodox family, he explains his decision to renounce Christianity by the “many questions it leaves unanswered.”

Kerr’s deeply religious father cannot make sense of his son’s decision and resolves to cut ties with him. His mother, on the other hand, says that if Judaism will make him happy, she will support him.

Jewish journey

The filmmakers also tag along with ‪Bianka Sieredzinska, a chemistry student at the University of Warsaw, when she visits her parents in the city of Radom to break the news to them. Although they make an effort to appear supportive, it is clear from the expressions on their faces that this is not happy news for them.

Sieredzinska, who was raised Roman Catholic, says that from a young age she felt there was “something missing” in her life. Seeking spirituality, she experimented with Protestantism and later Buddhism, but didn’t find what she was seeking in these religions either. Only when she began attending synagogue in Warsaw, she says, did something click.

Explaining that it is difficult to live the life of an Orthodox Jew in modern-day Poland, Sieredzinska eventually decides to convert through the Reform movement. “I like wearing miniskirts,” she says, while listing her reservations with Orthodoxy.

Open gallery view ‪Bianka Sieredzinska. Raised Roman Catholic, from a young age she felt there was “something missing” in her life. Credit: Holyland Productions

Dyana Cordero and her teenage daughter Galilea began embracing Judaism after learning that they were Bnei Anusim – descendants of Jews forced to convert during the Spanish and Portuguese inquisitions. Unable to convert easily in their native Costa Rica, they make their way to Israel, hoping to undergo the process there. Little do they know, or take into account, the obstacles they will face as noncitizens.

Indeed, under Israeli regulations, noncitizens cannot undergo an Orthodox conversion, as these two women desired, without the approval of a special exemptions committee. The Corderos were rejected by this committee. As a result, they eventually have no choice but to leave Israel (by which time, Galilea is suffering from severe depression and her mother has run out of money to feed them). Their story, however, has a somewhat happy ending.

Not all those going through conversion in this film ultimately complete the process. And even for those who do, like the two young men from Canada, it is not necessarily a final step in their Jewish journey.

Kerr and Konishchev eventually conclude, for example, that Conservative Judaism isn’t enough for them and decide to undergo Orthodox conversions. The film doesn’t make clear what prompted this decision except to hint that it may be connected to their desire to immigrate to Israel, where Orthodoxy is the only form of Judaism officially recognized by the state.

It is probably best not to break the news to them just yet but, if that is the case, they may be taking a bit of a gamble: Under Israel’s new government, likely to be dominated by rigidly Orthodox parties, there’s no guarantee that the Orthodox rabbis converting them in Canada will be deemed kosher enough for the emerging powers that be in Israel.