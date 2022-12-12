She Was Banished by the Nazis for Dating a non-Jew. Now She's Finally Being Commemorated

In 1938, Johanna Felsen was deported from Germany to Poland, never to be heard from again. The crime of this 24-year-old Jewish woman was having a relationship with a non-Jewish man, violating the Nuremberg racial purity laws.

Her parents Markus and Anna, and younger brother Leopold, fled to England soon afterward, and from there to the United States. Leopold, who would eventually become a distinguished physicist, rarely spoke about the persecution he had suffered as a young boy in Nazi Germany or about the sister who had disappeared with hardly an explanation.

“For me, Johanna had always been a shadow figure in the family,” recounts Leopold’s son, Michael, a retired attorney with the U.S. Department of Labor who hails from Boston.

About 20 years ago, while on a business trip to Warsaw, he tried to find out what had become of his aunt after she was transported to Poland. His investigation turned up what he describes as a “precious artifact”: a single page from the 1940 census in Kraków, with Johanna’s address, a few other details and a photo.

After making inquiries with the International Red Cross based on his discovery, he was told that she most likely had been sent from Kraków to the Warsaw Ghetto, where she probably died of starvation or disease.

This was the most conclusive information the family had ever received about her whereabouts during the war.

Open gallery view The Kraków census entry for Johanna Felsen in 1940. Credit: Michael Felsen

On a trip to Israel a few years later, Michael visited Yad Vashem – the national Holocaust commemoration center – hoping to discover some new information about his aunt, but without success. To make sure there was some record of her life and death, he filled out a form providing all the details he knew about Johanna, so that her name might be added to the Yad Vashem database of Holocaust victims.

And that was how the cultural historian in the German city of Munich recently tracked down this 72-year-old grandfather, sending him an email that left him in tears.

“My wife and I were in Brussels, having lunch at a restaurant, and suddenly this email pops up from this historian who is inviting me to a ceremony that will be taking place in a month, honoring 20 Jewish women who had attended the same public high school and who had all died in the Shoah. One of them was my aunt Johanna,” Michael recounts.

“Each of the women, she informed me, would have a metal plaque with her name and picture on it installed at the entrance to the school. As I was reading this email, I started crying and my wife could not figure out what was going on.”

Michael immediately wrote back that he would attend. He then contacted his three sons, asking whether they wanted to join him. Of course they did, they told him, and so did their partners and children.

Altogether, 13 representatives of the Felsen clan were present at the November 23 ceremony held at the Luisen-Gymnasium in the Bavarian capital. They included Michael’s 4-year-old granddaughter Misa Johanna, named after her great-aunt. The Felsens were the only living relatives of the 20 Holocaust victims in attendance.

“That made the experience even more powerful for me,” says Michael, who was asked to speak at the event. “I felt I was speaking there not only on behalf of one victim but on behalf of all of them, and I felt incredibly lucky that this cultural historian had somehow managed to find me.” Michael was told that just one living relative of the other 19 women had been located, but that this person was unable to attend the ceremony.

Open gallery view The November 23 ceremony honoring 20 Jewish students of the Luisen-Gymnasium school who were murdered by the Nazis. Credit: Kulturreferat München/T. Hauzenberger

Haunted by memories

Founded 200 years ago as a “school for ladies,” Luisen-Gymnasium had been popular among Jewish families from its early days because of its reputation for religious tolerance. The 20 Holocaust victims memorialized at the ceremony attended the school between 1908 and 1938. The oldest was 43 at the time of her death and the youngest 18.

The victims included Henriette Krochmal, a pianist; Marie-Luise Kohn, an artist; her sister Elisabeth Kohn, a lawyer; Anneliese van Wien, a pharmacist; and Margit Gutmann, a classicist. Several of the women were already married and had children of their own.

Perhaps the best-known among them was the resistance fighter Olga Benário – who has been the subject of several operas, plays, films and books over the years. After joining the Communist Party, she eventually made her way to Brazil, only to be extradited by the Nazis in September 1936. Two months later, she gave birth to her only child while being held in a Berlin prison. She was subsequently sent to various concentration camps, before being gassed to death alongside other female political prisoners in April 1942.

Students currently attending the high school were charged with assembling biographies of each of the 20 women, including information about where they died.

During their trip to Munich, Michael and his sons visited the municipal archives, where they were able to see Johanna’s criminal file. “It’s not clear who blew the whistle on her, but apparently the Nazis had searched my grandparents’ home and found evidence there of the correspondence between my aunt and this non-Jewish man,” he recounts. “She tried to fight against the deportation order but failed.”

The reason she was deported to Poland was because her father, Michael’s grandfather, had been born in Poland.

In his speech at the ceremony, Michael talked about the persecution his family had suffered under the Nazis before they fled to the United States. Not long after Hitler had seized power in 1933, the family was locked up in the small textile and dried goods store they owned and Nazi guards were stationed out front. A Catholic family living next door smuggled in food for them through a back entrance. Michael’s father, Leopold, was beaten by Hitler Youth and forced to sit in the back of the classroom with the other Jewish children.

For decades, Michael says, he has been haunted by thoughts about how Johanna spent her final days.

In his speech at the ceremony, however, he focused on what was known and indisputable.

“The central, piercing fact that we do know, of course, is that she, like her 19 Gymnasium schoolmates, was struck down by a brutal regime intent on stigmatizing her as evil, inferior and impure – the hated ‘Other,’” he told the crowd gathered at the high school. “Which leaves us all with the still-gnawing question: How can it be that these 20 young women, so full of life and promise, could have been so hated?”

His family’s wish, he concluded, was that “these young women’s faces will illuminate the world – and will remind us every day that without a culture of care and respect for all people, even great civilizations can so easily fall into darkness.”