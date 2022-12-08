Policeman Tasked With Securing Jewish Sites Implicated in Planned German Coup

A former police inspector who had overseen the security of Jewish institutions in Germany's Lower Saxony region was part of a group of suspected far-right extremists who allegedly sought to overthrow the German state in an armed coup, according to German media.

The suspect, identified as Michael F., lost his position at the Hanover police department earlier this year after comparing pandemic restrictions to the actions of the Nazi regime — a year after he was fined for performing a Nazi salute at an anti-lockdown protest, Die Welt reported.

"We are very concerned that Michael F. is one of the suspects in a suspected terror network. Exactly what we warned about at the time happened,” Rebecca Seidler, head of the regional association of Jewish communities in Lower Saxony told the German paper.

“As early as 2020, we noticed that Michael F. was becoming radicalized and maintaining contacts with right-wing extremist groups. Because he created security concepts for the Jewish communities and thus has detailed knowledge of the security situation of Jewish communities, there is a security risk that must now be taken seriously. I expect security agencies to discuss with us how to reduce a security risk to our communities.”

The former policeman was arrested during a nationwide series of police raids in which some 3,000 officers conducted searches at 130 sites in 11 of Germany's 16 states against adherents of the so-called Reich Citizens movement.

Twenty-five suspects were arrested and prosecutors said those detained are alleged to last year have formed a “terrorist organization with the goal of overturning the existing state order in Germany and replace it with their own form of state, which was already in the course of being founded.”

Open gallery view Police secures the area after 25 suspected members and supporters of a far-right group were detained during raids across Germany, in Berlin, Germany December 7, 2022 Credit: CHRISTIAN MANG/ REUTERS

The suspects were aware that their aim could only be achieved by military means and with force, prosecutors said.

They are alleged to have believed in a “conglomerate of conspiracy theories consisting of narratives from the so-called Reich Citizens as well as QAnon ideology,” according to a statement by prosecutors. They added that members of the group also believe Germany is ruled by a so-called ‘deep state;’ similar baseless claims about the United States were made by former President Donald Trump.

“The Jewish communities in Lower Saxony now need the best possible protection from state security. It cannot be ruled out that sensitive information about security concepts is circulating in these violent right-wing extremist circles,” Dr. Josef Schuster, the president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, said on Wednesday.

Open gallery view Supporters of the far right German AfD wave flags as part of an anti-immigrant, anti-government protest; the poster reads ‘No Islam in Germany.' Berlin, Germany. May 27, 2018. Credit: Michael Sohn/AP

There was a sharp spike in the number of antisemitic crimes in Germany last year, according to a report released by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution this summer, with the majority being perpetrated by right-wing extremists.

Based on statistics reported in May by the Federal Criminal Police Office (Germany’s equivalent of the American FBI), the report showed that the vast majority of incidents were linked to right-wing extremism. However, antisemitic incidents involving Islamist extremists were also on the rise, with 122 reported cases last year compared to 26 in 2020.

“Clearly the pandemic and QAnon and [the anti-lockdown] Querdenken movement spread conspiracy theories globally based on the old antisemitic stories,” Stephan Kramer —a former general secretary of the Central Council of Jews in Germany who now serves as head of the domestic intelligence agency of the German state of Thuringia— said at the time.

“That is a reason why I think we will see an increase of antisemitism in the coming months and years, because more people believe that ‘something must be right with those stories,’” he said, adding that “Jews still make the best scapegoats.

The Associated Press contributed to this report