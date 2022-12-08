The ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party is demanding “significant measures for deterrence” against non-orthodox worship at the Western Wall, insisting that the incoming coalition enshrine in law the principle that prayer at the Jerusalem holy site be held only “according to the custom of the Chief Rabbinate,” Army Radio reported on Thursday morning.

According to the report, the party, whose seven Knesset seats give them considerable leverage over prime minister designate Benjamin Netanyahu, demanded in coalition negotiations that “the law will be amended by taking significant steps to deter those who desecrate holy places in their behavior which is not according to the rabbinate and rabbi of the Kotel.”

Such a move would effectively criminalize Reform and Conservative prayer as well as the multi-denominational feminist prayer group Women of the Wall. If Netanyahu concedes to the party's demand, the decision could represent a significant change for a leader who had previously stated that the Western Wall “is a source of unity for our people and not a source of division.”

It remains unclear if UTJ's latest demand includes closing the makeshift egalitarian space that is currently used by non-Orthodox worshipers.

As Prime Minister, Netanyahu brokered a deal in 2016 which would have seen the creation of a permanent egalitarian prayer space at the southern expanse of the Western Wall, but scuttled the compromise the following year after facing intense ultra-Orthodox pressure.

During his recent stint as opposition chief, Netanyahu appeared to backtrack on that rhetoric, amplifying ultra-Orthodox calls to mobilize against the “desecration” of the Western Wall by non-orthodox Jews by sharing a tweet by MK Aryeh Dery, the chairman of the ultra-Orthodox Shas Party calling on “everyone for whom the sanctity of the Western Wall is important to come and pray with us, so that, God forbid, the holy place will not be desecrated.”

Open gallery view A barrier set up to set up Orthodox yeshiva students in area designated for mixed-prayer services on April 27, 2017. Credit: Courtesy of the Reform Movement in Israel

Responding to the spectre of the potential coalition deal, Women of the Wall declared that such a move constituted “a disgrace to the future Israeli government and a disgrace to the entire State of Israel,” adding that it meant “the exclusion of millions of Jewish women and men from the Western Wall by the State of Israel and the explicit declaration that they are not welcome in the Jewish state.”

“We call on Prime Minister Netanyahu not to give in to this shameful demand of Torah Judaism.

The women of the Western Wall will continue to pray in their own way at the Western Wall as they have been doing for 34 years, one month at a time,” the group stated.

Participants in Women of the Wall services often wear prayer shawls and phylacteries, drawing the ire of the ultra-Orthodox, who view those practices as reserved for men. The organization is frequently harassed at the wall, and have even come under violent attack from ultra-Orthodox worshipers, as have organized Conservative and Reform Jewish groups.

Open gallery view Members of Women of the Wall pray at Western Wall, May 10, 2013. Credit: AFP

The continuing violence has prompted repeated calls from Jewish leaders abroad to ensure worshippers safety at the site, including a statement by U.S. special envoy for monitoring and combating antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt, who implied it constituted antisemitism.

Lipstadt’s comments came after video footage emerged of boys blowing whistles to drown out on-Orthodox families holding bar- and bat-mitzvahs for their children, tearing up their prayer books, and calling the worshippers “Nazis” and “Christians.”

Orthodox Jew blowing his nose with torn pages from a prayer book at the Western Wall

“The paratroopers did not liberate the Western Wall in order for it to turn from a site of the entire nation of Israel into a branch of Torah Judaism,” tweeted MK Gilad Kariv, the first non-orthodox rabbi elected to the Knesset.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu’s Likud party agreed in principle to substantially boost public funding for ultra-Orthodox institutions that don’t teach core secular subjects such as math and English – to the tune of billions of shekels a year — leading critics to accuse him of mortgaging Israel’s economic future.