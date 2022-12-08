It was one of the largest police operations against extremists in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany: More than 3000 policemen searched over 130 properties in Germany, Austria and even Italy. Twenty-five people from the so-called Reichsbürger Bewegung (Reich Citizens Movement) were arrested, and more than 50 were accused of forming a terrorist organization.

Their alleged goal: a full-scale coup to abolish Germany's constitutional order and establish a state modelled on the German Empire of 1871.

Among other things, the plotters planned to storm the Reichstag building in Berlin, trigger civil war-like conditions by attacking the power supply, and depose the federal government in order to seize power. Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) spoke of the "abyss of a terrorist threat."

Unlike other terrorist groups, which are often homogenous in their ideology, the constituent factions in this case are relatively diverse, within the context of the antisemitic, authoritarian hard right. Amongst the individuals arrested are Reichsbürger, right-wing extremists, antisemitic Holocaust deniers and QAnon conspiracy believers.

Particularly noteworthy: These are people from all walks of German life – a prince, judges, doctors, as well as eccentric esoterics and former soldiers from elite units with access to weapons.

One of those arrested was a former police inspector who had been responsible for overseeing the security of Jewish institutions in Germany's Lower Saxony region – and thus had detailed knowledge of the security provisions of the Jewish community there. He was fired from his job earlier this year after comparing coronavirus restrictions to Nazi Germany, and was previously fined for performing the Nazi salute.

Since Shakespeare's The Tempest, we know that misery acquaints a man with strange bedfellows. For this group, the miserable shipwreck is Germany, and the monsters are our elected leaders, whom they deem illegitimate.

Most people in Germany will have heard about the Reichsbürger cult but registered it as a group of yahoos engaging in buffoonery that had no chance of impacting their lives.

Their rhetoric about the "mainstream media" and the "establishment", railing against a "coronavirus dictatorship" and the "Rothschilds," or their call to "Wake Up" were considered indicators of people one should never take seriously but instead acknowledge the level of comic relief they provide. Particularly when these same people issue imaginary ID cards of the German Reich, refuse to pay taxes or even appoint themselves Reichskanzler.

German special police forces search Bad Lobenstein, Thuringia, eastern Germany, part of nationwide early morning raids against members of a far-right terror group suspected of planning an attack on parliament

However, the truth is that this mistake has been made for far too long – including by the German authorities themselves – and now, with challenges for people rising, these extremists are increasingly becoming a problem.

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Germany's federal domestic intelligence agency, estimates the Reichsbürger scene numbers approximately 21,000 followers, a dramatic increase since the 9000-strong group in 2016. About five percent of them, roughly 1150 individuals, are far-right extremists and 1,011 extremist crimes have been linked to its members.

The high potential for violence among so-called "Reich citizens" is particularly worrying: Across Germany around 500 people associated with the movement "still have at least one gun license," the intelligence service warns.

Some have already used their weapons and shown a proclivity for violently resisting the authorities.

When a bailiff tried to seize property in 2016, a Reichsbürger opened fire. He was later sentenced to 7 years in prison for attempted murder.

In October 2016, a special task force officer was shot dead by a Reichsbürger during a raid. The perpetrator is sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and two counts of attempted murder.

In February of this year, a Reichsbürger evaded control and rushed towards a police officer, severely injuring him. He is on trial for attempted murder.

In recent years, Reichsbürger have gained new attention and followers through the protests against Covid-19 measures. They fly the Reichkriegsflaggen, or National War Flags, associated with imperial Germany or the Third Reich, at their rallies, and this has become normalized at demonstrations. In 2020, a mob composed of its members tried to storm the Reichstag in Berlin – fortunately, to no avail.

Masked police officers arrest 'Prince' Heinrich XIII during a raid against so-called 'Reich citizens', far-right extremists who are charged with seeking to overthrow the state by force, in Frankfurt, Germany

However, it was already apparent that the movement no longer consisted of merely confused individuals but of unmistakably well-connected, well-funded and well-armed people who openly flaunted their far-right revolutionary fantasies.

One reason for the growth of this far-right milieu is undoubtedly social media networks with their segmenting, selective and amplifying effect, which have become breeding grounds for the parallel worlds of conspiracy theorists.

However, the German far-right party, Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), has played a more prominent role in the public's radicalization. Several of the party's state branches and wings are now under surveillance by Germany's intelligence service, while the party itself has been classified as a "suspected case" of right-wing extremism, under suspicion of trying to undermine Germany's democratic constitution.

AfD supporters wave flags in an anti-government protest in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany

It is particularly piquant that one of those arrested yesterday is a former judge and member of parliament for the AfD, which raises renewed questions about the party's involvement in, or tolerance of, anti-democratic, extremist forces in Germany. Birgit Malsack-Winkemann was to be appointed as the Reich's Minister of Justice, if the coup had succeeded. With access to the Bundestag, she was supposed to facilitate entry to parliament for the coup terrorists.

Words matter. If people are constantly told the lie that the democratic status quo is actually a dictatorship, a fraction of them will eventually start to believe it and take action against it – just as we saw on January 6 in Washington, D.C.

And where the conspiracy theories that the state has failed, is compromised by inchoate forces or actively and malignly seeking to restrict their freedom, the attractiveness of the anti-democratic idea of leaving the system, as propagated by Reichsbürger, rises. This makes it easier for extremists to recruit people for their crude worldview.

A supporter of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party performs a Nazi salute during a protest against the government and rising energy prices in Berlin, Germany this year

The composition of the coup d'etat plotters and the seriousness with which they planned their course should be a bright, blaring warning light for Germany. The plotters came from within the legislative elites, from within the military elites, from within the social elites: They have determination and capacity, resources, know-how and social capital. In their minds, if not in reality as well, they were working on setting a coherent plan in motion.

This group was still miles away from ending the political system in Germany. But we cannot make the mistake of considering the Reichsbürger comic relief any more. The raids on Wednesday have shown that the outward absurdity and fake German Reich titles veiled a substantial purpose: Preparing for the targeted killing of people considered part of the illegitimate system they sought to overcome.

With Germany facing an extended period of economic challenges, the simplified explanations, hyper-nationalism and weaponized nostalgia of the far right may find further receptive audiences. After the shock of a counter-terror operation unprecedented since the end of WWII, we have to hope the German state has the capacity and determination to root out the antisemitic, totalitarian extremists lurking in its own institutions as well as outside them.

Thomas O. Falk is a journalist and political commentator. He has covered politics for The Spectator, The Diplomat, GB News, Al Jazeera, South China Morning Post and others. He is currently pursuing a PhD in politics and lives in London. Twitter: @topfalk