It was one of the largest police operations against extremists in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany: More than 3000 policemen searched over 130 properties in Germany, Austria and even Italy. Twenty-five people from the so-called Reichsbürger Bewegung (Reich Citizens Movement) were arrested, and more than 50 were accused of forming a terrorist organization.

Click the alert icon to follow topics: Germany

Antisemitism

Neo-Nazis