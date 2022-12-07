Senate Committee Passes Resolution Honoring Victims of Attacks on Jews in Argentina

WASHINGTON – The Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday passed a resolution honoring the victims of the 1992 bombing of the Israeli Embassy in Argentina and the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish Community Center.

In 1992, Hezbollah set off a bomb in the Israeli embassy in Argentina, killing 29 victims. Two years later, Hezbollah operatives drove a bomb-laden truck into AMIA, a Jewish cultural center in Buenos Aires, killing 85 and injuring over 300 in the deadliest terror attack in Argentina's history.

The resolution, led by committee chair Sen. Robert Menendez and introduced in July, condemns the attacks while also reaffirming U.S. solidarity with Argentina’s Jewish community, the largest in Latin America, as well as victims of the attacks and their families.

Open gallery view Chief Rabbi of Argentina, Gabriel Davidovich, holds a menorah at the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Dec. 05, 2018. Credit: AP

The bipartisan resolution — co-sponsored by Democratic Sens. Ben Cardin, Tim Kaine and Chris Coons and Republican Sens. Marco Rubio and Tom Cotton — also urges the international community to renew efforts to ensure the Hezbollah terrorists behind the attacks be held accountable.

“With rising levels of antisemitism worldwide, it is more important than ever that the United States stand in unequivocal solidarity with Jewish communities, condemning anti-Semitism no matter where it rears its ugly head and demanding justice for the victims of any hate crimes,” Menendez said.

“Today’s passage of this resolution does just that. It sends a clear message that we will never forget the victims of the 1992 bombing of the Israeli Embassy and the 1994 AMIA Jewish Community Center in Argentina, and that we will continue to demand accountability for these attacks, regardless of how long it takes,” the New Jersey senator added.

Open gallery view Jewish men looking on as rescuers sift through the rubble at the site of a car-bombing at the Jewish Community Center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 18, 1994. Credit: Bloomberg

U.S. antisemitism envoy Deborah Lipstadt travelled to Argentina earlier this year to mark the AMIA bombing anniversary. “It has not gotten the attention in the Jewish community, much less the world, that it deserves given that it was the largest number of fatalities at a Jewish institution since the Holocaust,” Lipstadt said prior to her trip.

Open gallery view U.S. Special Envoy on Antisemitism Prof. Deborah Lipstadt, Jerusalem, in 2019. Credit: Olivier Fitoussi

An internal Mossad investigation earlier this year discovered that the attacks were carried out by a secret Hezbollah unit without Iran's assistance on the ground or Argentine complicity, contradicting long-held intelligence assumptions.

Israel still believes, however, that Iran approved and funded the attacks. The U.S. government also directly ties Iran to the attacks, describing them as a "clear example of Iran’s support of international terrorism," while noting that "high-level Iranian government officials were directly implicated in the attack, and [Hezbollah] carried it out at the direction of the Iranian regime."