How Feminists Are Failing Haredi Women

My mother and sisters don’t drive. I always measured my journeys in buses or taxis, no matter how many children or bags I was schlepping. I was reminded, again and again, that women are daughters of the King, and as members of our own royal family, we have drivers. Nu, if that driver works for the municipality and not directly for us, so be it.

We sweat in the heat, wait in the cold, our bags cutting into the palms of our hands. We sit in the back because “es pas nisht,” it is unbecoming, for us to drive ourselves. Once, I told my mother that when I grew up, I wanted to learn to drive, and I wanted to have my own car. She answered me simply. “We will see what your husband says.”

I was not allowed to sing or play a musical instrument in public. I was taught that the Talmud says a woman’s voice is the equivalent of her nakedness. I didn’t see or read the text on which the rules are based for myself until recently, because I wasn’t allowed to. Reading the sacred texts of the Talmud is, in my community, forbidden for women, because “one who teaches his daughter Talmud, it is as if he has taught her prostitution.”

I had to rely on the men around me to interpret practical Jewish law. Like the Jews at Mount Sinai, I was expected to say “na’se venishma,” I will do, and then I will hear, or understand.

There was no scope for me to swim in the sea of Torah, to try on the text for size, to hold my ear to the pages of my history. Instead, I would be told what to do, first by my father, and then by my husband. I got married when I was 18, and I was expected to bear sons, to continue that same line of dependency.

Open gallery view Ultra Orthodox Jews attend a celebration marking the completion of the seven and a half year learning cycle of the Babylonian Talmud Credit: AP

I’m not a little girl anymore. I drive my own car, and I have spent the last ten years working on the front line to confront violence against women and girls in my community. In my experience, victims of sex-based oppression who begin to let others know that they will not allow themselves to be dominated any longer are subjected to skepticism, if not hostility.

There is no irony in my father’s voice when he dismisses my calls for internal change as “feminist dogma.” If only he knew that liberal feminists may not choose the way of life that he advocates, but would defend to the death his right to impose that life on me.

When I challenge sex-based oppression in the Haredi community, I expect to face resistance from my own community’s leadership, who will do anything, including employing liberal talking points, to maintain the status quo. What I don’t expect, yet regularly encounter, is the justification of this oppression by our friends on the left. Far too often, I find liberal feminists have arrived at the bizarre point of defending oppressive regimes in the name of cultural sensitivity.

For instance, Reform Rabbi Robyn Frisch commented on her son’s decision to marry via the shidduch, or traditional Jewish matchmaking process, saying she is “humble enough to recognize that the way I experienced dating, romance and engagement is just one way to do things, and it’s not objectively ‘better’ than others.” In other words, it’s “normal for them.”

My own father’s position doesn’t surprise me. He doesn’t veer from his singular belief about women and their position, he has no doublespeak.

But apologists for sex-based oppression inside my community are well aware of the hard-won theoretical and practical battles feminists have fought over the last century. In fact, they often employ, often employing feminist language in the service of the oppression. Shouldn’t sexual liberation also include opting into a lifelong monogamous relationship at the age of 18? (It would be, if women could freely leave that marriage. It would be, if that marriage was freely chosen to begin with.)

Open gallery view An ultra-Orthodox Jewish bride arrives at her wedding ceremony Credit: AP

They declare that women choose to belong to a community in which they cannot drive, sing, or use their own portrait or photograph when advertising their businesses. They insist that outsiders (and anyone who rejects the community’s ideas is, by virtue of that rejection, an outsider) are imposing a different, alien and unwelcome conception of freedom and fulfilment on them.

They demand that women who live this life be viewed as agents of their own restrictions, as if opting out doesn’t cost every ounce of energy; as if choosing anything other than marriage and babies, in the right time and the right order, doesn’t come at a price so high it can hardly be considered a real choice at all. As if starting a child on a path to motherhood before her frontal cortex is developed, and then telling her she must choose between leaving her babies behind in a life she doesn’t believe is right for them so that she can live a life that is right for her, is freedom.

They call on identity politics and weaponize box ticking exercises in multiculturalism to deflect critique and silence rebellion. And every so often, they raise the ultimate trump card: accusing activists like me of antisemitism.

From outside the community, I have often encountered arguments from self-identified feminists that curiously echo the forms of repression under which I grew up. They haven’t usually considered Haredi women in their thinking (although some focus on us exclusively), but I have found common ground with women from other minority backgrounds, against whom the same tropes are employed.

Saba Mahmood is a leading academic thinker on these issues. A former professor of anthropology at the University of California, Berkeley, Mahmood argues for situational – rather than universal – ethics. She and others argue that “Western” feminism has no standing to critique the lack of women’s rights within conservative non-Western cultures, in which my own Haredi community would be bundled.

She contends that the assumptions embedded within feminist theory and secular liberal politics stymie inquiry into the lived experience of religious women. But I live it. I refuse to stop living it. I don’t need others to enquire into it, I need them to simply listen to me telling them what it is like for me, and for the women who talk to me. That it is beautiful in some ways and ugly in others, that it is ours to cherish, and yes, to change, so that we can continue to grow as individuals and as a community.

Adopting Mahmood's situational ethics means the minority community is treated as an autonomous, homogenous group. Any trespass by “outsiders” who seek to protect “insiders” from harm is met with derision and disdain, not only by those insiders who stand to benefit from the status quo, but by those who profess to embody universal human rights. All this, for the “crime” of importing the white, Western feminist values of sexual equality, reproductive freedom and the ability to marry who they want, when they want to, if they want to.

Open gallery view A gender-separated staircase in a Haredi neighborhood in Beit Shemesh, Israel Credit: Gil Cohen-Magen

Sartre is talking about antisemitism when he says: “They know that their remarks are frivolous, open to challenge. But they are amusing themselves, for it is their adversary who is obliged to use words responsibly, since he believes in words,” but his words fit perfectly with the situation I am describing, too. Defenders of my oppression offer ludicrous excuses for why I should be treated in the way that I am – and enjoy watching others scramble to refute them.

What hits me like a boot to my gut is the rejection of these values from self-proclaimed feminists and progressives who enjoy far more privilege than the women and girls in my community. People with access to education and personal autonomy who help themselves to all the benefits of progress yet deny those rights to others.

The argument that white feminists inevitably draw on a colonial background of supremacy, and therefore cannot participate in global feminism that includes communities of color, suggests that feminist theory is inherently unsuitable for export outside the West. The same contention is made about “alien” feminism and the Haredi community. All this undermines the global capacity of the feminist project, instead confining feminism into a local, community-specific form.

Egyptian-American journalist Mona Eltahawy says that “When Westerners remain silent out of ‘respect’ for foreign cultures, they show support only for the most conservative elements of those cultures. Cultural relativism is as much my enemy as the oppression.”

Open gallery view United Torah Judaism headquarters on Election Day, in 2021. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Mona’s experience in Egypt, and her experience of Western feminists downplaying her oppression, is familiar to me here in the United Kingdom. In 2019, Israel’s High Court of Justice made a Haredi party remove a clause in its rules barring women from joining it, but rather than taking even a symbolic step towards inclusion, the party declared there was no longer such a thing as membership.

Haredi parties that keep women off of their slates still rely on our votes. No one stops those parties from taking their seats, effectively edging women out of public life. There is a resulting double standard in which sex-based discrimination is viewed as “normal for them.”

I find immense comfort and validation in reading Martin Luther King’s Letter from a Birmingham Jail, in which he talks about the white moderate, who has his own timetable for another man’s freedom. My struggle for an end to sex-based oppression in my community deserves to be tackled now. Are all women entitled to a reprieve from this domination?

As a Haredi woman, I have found that in both my personal and professional life, some people think the answer is no. Feminists are so afraid of ‘colonizing’ a community with ideas alien to it, that they are content leaving the women inside that community ineligible for the feminist project. What they don't realize is that Haredi Judaism isn’t unique or special in the way women within it experience oppression. If you cut us, we bleed. Our patriarchy is as banal and as grinding as yours.

Yehudis Fletcher is a social and political activist. A graduate of social policy at Salford University, she is a research fellow at the University of Kent, the co founder of Nahamu, and an independent sexual violence advisor. Twitter: @YehudisFletcher