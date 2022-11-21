How ‘Progressive’ Feminists Are Failing Haredi Women

My mother and sisters don’t drive. I always measured my journeys in buses or taxis, no matter how many children or bags I was schlepping. I was reminded, again and again, that women are daughters of the King, and as members of our own royal family, we have drivers. Nu, if that driver works for the municipality and not directly for us, so be it.

