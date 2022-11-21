Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Opinion |

How ‘Progressive’ Feminists Are Failing Haredi Women

When I challenge sex-based oppression in my Haredi community, I expect resistance from its leadership. What I don’t expect, yet regularly encounter, are self-identified feminists justifying this same oppression – in the name of ‘cultural sensitivity’

Yehudis Fletcher
Yehudis Fletcher
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Yehudis Fletcher
Yehudis Fletcher

My mother and sisters don’t drive. I always measured my journeys in buses or taxis, no matter how many children or bags I was schlepping. I was reminded, again and again, that women are daughters of the King, and as members of our own royal family, we have drivers. Nu, if that driver works for the municipality and not directly for us, so be it.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?