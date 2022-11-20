Once in BDS’ Crosshairs, Award-winning Play Cancelled in Germany Over Alleged Antisemitism
The play, which also faced backlash from BDS activists in 2019 for receiving funds from Israel, was accused by Jewish student groups of relativizing the Holocaust, making comparisons between Israel and Nazi Germany and 'Israel-related antisemitism'
A German playhouse succumbed to mounting accusations of antisemitism to call off the production of ‘Birds of a Kind’ on Thursday, even though the play has been performed in Israel in the past and even faced calls for a Palestinian-led boycott.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
In the News
Paid by Sealartec