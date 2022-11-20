Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Once in BDS’ Crosshairs, Award-winning Play Cancelled in Germany Over Alleged Antisemitism

The play, which also faced backlash from BDS activists in 2019 for receiving funds from Israel, was accused by Jewish student groups of relativizing the Holocaust, making comparisons between Israel and Nazi Germany and 'Israel-related antisemitism'

Jonathan Shamir
Jonathan Shamir
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Jonathan Shamir
Jonathan Shamir

A German playhouse succumbed to mounting accusations of antisemitism to call off the production of ‘Birds of a Kind’ on Thursday, even though the play has been performed in Israel in the past and even faced calls for a Palestinian-led boycott.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?