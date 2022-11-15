Montenegro is a small, lush and mountainous country that exudes serenity. A couple of weeks ago, leaders of Jewish communities in the Balkan countries gathered in these pastoral surroundings to discuss their future. I attended on behalf of the World Jewish Congress.

The attendees from Bosnia, Croatia, Macedonia, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Albania, Serbia, Montenegro, as well as Hungary and Greece, were particularly concerned with questions about physical survival and personal security.

These are small communities, remnants of a once-glorious culture in the Balkans that thrived, was nearly obliterated in the Holocaust and is now gradually disappearing. They have strong emotional ties to the past, but in the present are losing many of the characteristics they had for centuries.

Leaders of Jewish communities in the Balkan countries gathered in Montenegro, last month.

The Jewish communities in the Balkans are dying. The larger of these communities number just a few thousand people, and the smaller just dozens. Many consider themselves to be Jewish but admit that they know hardly anything about Judaism.

A Jewish wedding is held perhaps once a year, and intermarriage has become routine, local rabbis told me. Chabad Houses, always a refuge for Jewish and Israeli tourists, are the only place where kosher food can be obtained. There is no kosher slaughtering and all the beef is imported from other countries.

A yearning for their heritage and vague childhood memories still attracts the adults. They are searching for what once was and is now gone. The young people no longer feel a sense of belonging. Many of the local synagogues try to get a minyan (prayer quorum) on Friday evenings, but it’s hard. To keep the embers burning, they sometimes have to resort to paying people to come to services.

In the face of this distress, the absence of international Jewish institutions – the Jewish Agency, the Jewish National Fund and the World Zionist Organization – from Balkan countries is quite glaring. The institutions that are supposed to be focused on ties with Diaspora Jewry are not to be found. Some of the leaders of local Jewish communities had never heard of these institutions, whose mission is supposed to be ensuring Jewish continuity.

The World Jewish Congress does provide aid and was the organizer of the conference, which was attended by 400 Jewish participants. A key item on the agenda was personal safety in light of soaring antisemitism in Europe – antisemitic attacks increased by 30 percent in 2021. Conference participants said that with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, antisemites began accusing the Jews of spreading disease.

Hanukkah in Podgorica, Montenegro's capital, in 2019.

One of the major positive aspects of the conference was seeing that many of the key Jewish leadership positions in these countries are held by women. The head of the Jewish community of Montenegro is a woman, as is the head of the Jewish community in the Croatian city of Split. The office of the World Jewish Congress in the capital Zagreb is run by Maya Semesko, a Croatian woman who also speaks Hebrew.

Many of the communities have no rabbinical leadership or Jewish spiritual authority. Many are barely able to hold prayer services on Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, to organize a small Hannukah celebration or a Passover seder. The number of people in attendance dwindles from year to year. The young people are not really interested.

This is not just the story of the Jewish communities in the Balkans. Things are very similar in much of Latin America and Asia, and to a certain extent in communities in North America and elsewhere in Europe. Statistics show that the smaller the community, the higher the proportion of intermarriage.

Sofia Synagogue, interior.

Judaism is flourishing in the country that fulfilled the Zionist dream, but meanwhile, globalization is blurring identities and small communities are having a harder and harder time maintaining themselves.

This is the soft underbelly of the Jewish people in the Diaspora. There is no longer a young generation or full-blown Jewish life. The Ladino language disappeared after the annihilation of much of European Jewry, and all that remains are descendants of survivors and their families who still seek to preserve their ancestors’ heritage.

Montenegro is a beautiful place. Perhaps the presence abroad of many Israelis throughout the year, particularly in the Mediterranean and Balkan countries, will be what propels the process of shoring up these communities, even if this amounts to a struggle against the forces of nature.

The peacefulness of Montenegro is pleasant and addictive, but it’s hard not to also think of it as silent testimony to a splendid community that lived here for centuries and is on the brink of disappearing.