Mass Grave of Jews Murdered a Century Ago by Communists Discovered in Moldova

A mass grave containing thousands of bodies, many of whom were Jews who were murdered during the Communist period, was discovered near the city of Tiraspol in Transnistria, a breakaway region of Moldova.

Rabbi Pinchas Zaltzman, the rabbi of Moldova, told Haaretz that the grave contained Jewish victims murdered after they were accused of opposition to the Communist regime between 1917 and 1930.

The mass grave was found last summer by pro-Russian forces who were digging trenches in an old army base, to use it and build fortifications around the city in its war against Ukraine. So far, 30 killing pits have been found, and it is believed there are a few more pits, containing victims numbering between thousands and tens of thousands.

Near the grave, documents were found with personal information about the deceased.

Last month news of the mass grave was brought to the attention of the Jewish community, and the rabbi took over the site. “The sights were shocking. It’s inconceivable to the human mind how the Communist regime treated people just because of their religion and belief,” Zaltzman said. “The pits were full of bones, along with personal possessions like shoes, remnant of clothing, wallets and cups,” he added.

Sources in the Jewish community and the rabbi said that documents found near the grave bear personal information about the victims and the reason they were executed by the Communist government. One of the victims was described has having been a teacher in a Jewish school, and another supposedly had connections in Palestine.

Transnistria is a separatist, pro-Russian region, which claims independence from Moldova. Its president, Vadim Krasnoselsky informed Zaltzman and Yuri Kreitman, chairman of the Jewish community in Tiraspol, of the discovery. “The earth is soaked with the blood of the innocent, Jews and non-Jews, in that time terrible things were done on our soil,” Krasnoselsky said, according to Zaltzman. The latter, with the assistance of volunteers, intends to map the rest of the pits and turn the place into a cemetery in keeping with Jewish law.