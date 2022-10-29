Anne Frank's Best Friend, Hannah Pick-Goslar, Dies at 93

Holocaust survivor and best friend of Anne Frank, Hannah Pick-Goslar, died at the age of 93 in her Jerusalem home on Friday, according to the Anne Frank Foundation.

The two Jewish girls met in kindergarten in the Netherlands and attended the same schools in exile. The last time they saw each other was in 1945 on German soil in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, shortly before Anne Frank's death.

Even in her old age, Pick-Goslar continued to write about her experiences of persecution as well as her friendship with Frank, something she said to be her duty "because I survived and Anne did not."

Frank also wrote about Pick-Goslar, nicknamed Hanneli, in her diary which she wrote in Amsterdam while in hiding from German Nazis. Frank's diary is one of the most internationally widely read documents about the Nazi era.

The Amsterdam-based foundation paid tribute to Pick-Goslar's commitment, saying "she believed everyone should know what happened to her and her friend Anne after the last diary entry, no matter how terrible the story."

There are also books and films about the friendship of the two Jewish girls. Just last year, the Dutch film "My Best Friend Anne Frank" was released.

Pick-Goslar was born in Berlin in 1928. Her family emigrated after the Nazis seized power in 1933, first to London and then to Amsterdam, where Hannah met Anne.

Anne Frank and her family went into hiding in 1942, and were discovered and deported in 1944. Her father Otto Frank was the sole survivor.

Pick-Goslar was deported with her family in 1943 and sent to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in February 1944. After liberation, she emigrated to what is now Israel in 1947.