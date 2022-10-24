Jewish Agency in Russia Claims It Isn’t Encouraging Aliyah After Gov't Seeks Liquidation

The Jewish Agency in Russia is not encouraging aliyah, the organization claimed in a letter sent to Russia's Justice Ministry, months after the Justice Ministry requested to outlaw the organization in light of growing immigration to Israel.

The statement contradicts one of the Agency’s central obligations, as stated in an accord it signed with the Israeli government in 1979, where it was explicitly noted that the organization's objective was “coordination of aliyah activities in the diaspora including facilitating the transport of olim and their possessions to Israel."

The Agency’s claim also contradicts the mission statement published on its website: “The Jewish Agency provides the global framework for aliyah." On its English language website, the Agency claims that aliyah is one of the organization’s main objectives, emphasizing that “For 90 years… we continue creating links globally – bringing Jews to Israel and Israel to Jews.”

The Russian Justice Ministry claims the Jewish Agency is violating Russian privacy law, specifically a 2014 ruling that bans collecting, storing and transferring data on Russian citizens abroad. It issued the Agency a letter of notice stating that the organization was “facilitating the migration of Russian Federation Jews to return to their homeland – Israel.”

Open gallery view Entrance to the Jewish Agency building in Moscow, in July. Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

In order to carry this out and raise funds towards this purpose from registered members, the organization is collecting personal data in violation of Russian law, the ministry claimed. The letter also referred to the fact that the Agency has a preference for encouraging the migration of “Russian citizens working in the field of science and business, whose departure to permanent residence outside of Russia significantly reduces Russia’s scientific and economic potential.”

The ministry also listed a number of further alleged violations of Russian law and declared that a legal process has commenced to outlaw the Agency’s Russian activities.

In a written response to the Ministry on June 27, the Jewish Agency stated that “the accusation is not substantiated according to our organizational protocols…nor by our actual activities.” The Agency wrote that between April 1st 2019–March 31st 2022 the organization “focused solely on organizing social events, running social clubs and realizing social initiatives…the organization did not plan or carry out any events related to aliyah of Russian citizens.”

Open gallery view Jewish Agency lawyers at the entrance to a court hearing in Moscow, last week. Credit: ALEXANDER NEMENOV /AFP

Last week, a group of Russian Jews attempting to flee Russia told Haaretz that the Agency’s activities in Russia have been paralyzed, at a time when Russian families require Agency services and assistance to escape the crisis. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid reacted to the developments in interviews with Russian language news outlets RTVI and NEWSru, saying that “Israel has taken steps to ensure that we can let Russian Jews emigrate to Israel, if the Jewish Agency’s activity in Russia is threatened.”

In a request sent to the Prime Minister’s Office, which was later sent to the Foreign Ministry, Haaretz inquired about the steps mentioned. The Foreign Ministry claimed that the “Nativ” organization was responsible for issuing aliyah permits and added that they “are aware of the obstacles the Jewish Agency is dealing with in Russia”.

The Jewish Agency refused to hand over a copy of their organizational protocols in Russia following a request from Haaretz, and declined to comment regarding their denial they were encouraging aliyah.