Needed Now More Than Ever, Russians Seeking Aliyah Can't Reach the Jewish Agency

Since the announcement of the mass mobilization of army reservists in Russia, many Jews and people with Jewish roots have been frantically trying to reach Israel. For many of them, the Jewish Agency was seen as the first and necessary stop from which to receive information about making aliyah. Many also see it as a source of possible help – whether in purchasing tickets for rescue flights, or in locating documents or receiving information about the aliyah certification process.

Just as the political situation has reached what many in Russia see as a crisis unprecedented in recent memory, reports obtained by Haaretz reveal that the Jewish Agency's activity is largely paralyzed, due in part to the ongoing trial regarding the authorities’ move to shut the organization down.

According to reports from Russia, a court hearing was held on Wednesday, during which the agency requested a continuance in order to make changes to its activities in the country. Although the agency refused to disclose further details, Haaretz has learned there have been several policy changes within the agency.

For instance, aliyah representatives at the Agency in Russia have been recently put on unpaid furlough, while some of the Agency’s branches in the country were shut down back when the war began in February.

The Marom company, which the Jewish Agency on its official Facebook page calls “our partner in Russia,” is now in charge of dispensing aliyah information and registering applicants to various programs in Israel. But testimonies that have reached Haaretz show that the company's employees and those of the Agency itself have, at times, provided incomplete information regarding the Aliyah options currently open to Russian citizens - during a time when full and reliable information is critical to many of them.

There are also Olim and potential Olim who report receiving no response at all from the Jewish Agency. The situation has led to the flourishing of various Aliyah-related ‘services’ by con artists – as shown by warnings published by Marom itself.

'No one got back to us'

“I contacted the Jewish Agency to look into the possibility of a rescue flight. There were rumors of such flights, and the panic levels were very high,” Arkady (alias), 28, tells Haaretz, after reaching Israel independently, having fled the town of Simferopol in the Crimean peninsula – Ukrainian territory unilaterally annexed by Russia in 2014.

“I also wanted to look into the option of making Aliyah officially (with a pre-approved Aliyah certificate),” he continues. “I tried to contact the Jewish Agency. My father tried too. We tried to contact by Whatsapp, we filled the 'contact us' form on the website, but nothing worked. Finally, my father managed to reach them on the phone, he sent them the details, and they said they would contact us, but no one did.”

Arkady adds that “out of habit,” his and his acquaintances’ first instinct in light of the forced conscription was to call the Jewish Agency, but neither he nor a friend, who eventually fled to Germany, received any response. He further said that he learned, from acquaintances who work for Jewish organizations, that the Crimean branch of the Jewish Agency was closed back at the start of the war.

A source familiar with the details confirmed this to Haaretz, as well as the fact that the phone number for the Agency branch in Samara, a city of over a million people a thousand kilometers south-east of Moscow, is disconnected. Other reports collected by Haaretz show that even when Jewish Agency representatives answer the calls, they aren’t always informed about the options facing potential Olim and don’t always provide relevant information.

Open gallery view Russian Jews listen to Holocaust survivor Mikhail Spectr during the annual Hanukkah Menorah Lighting Ceremony in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2019. Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

Early in the war in Ukraine, Israel launched an emergency Aliyah program also known as “go/no go”. What it means is that those seeking to make Aliyah are not required to await for an Aliyah certificate which they formerly received from the representatives of the Nativ organization at Israeli consulates. They can fill forms online, receive a quick preliminary approval to come to Israel to verify their eligibility, catch a flight and come.

Conversely, they can arrive in Israel without filling the forms, approach the Nativ representative at the Ben Gurion airport, show them their documents for an initial inspection, and later on undergo a final examination of their documents (attesting their Jewish lineage and thus Aliyah eligibility) with a Nativ representative in one of several cities in Israel. The program, originally designed for Ukrainian Jews, was expanded in April to potential Olim from Russia, and since then never formally ceased operations. In May, Nativ stopped offering the online forms, but as of October 6, the forms are once again available at the governmental forms website.

However, the Jewish Agency’s Russian-language website states that the emergency Aliyah program is suspended. The Agency told Haaretz that “The go/no go track is currently under construction and as soon as preparations are complete, we shall announce it on the Jewish Agency website.” This, despite Nativ telling Haaretz that the program is available and active.

Irena (alias), who fled from Russia to Armenia and attempting to make Aliyah with her partner and daughter, told Haaretz that when she called the Marom company on October 6 and 7, their representatives knew nothing about the emergency Aliyah program.

Irena claims she sought to avail herself of the Agency’s emergency extraction flights. In response, Marom asked her to provide the Agency’s Moscow office with an original, notarized release to use her personal data – which is impossible as she and her family are in a foreign country. The Russian Justice Ministry has claimed, in an action filed with the court, that the Jewish Agency violates the country’s privacy laws, and it is possible that the Agency’s use of excessive precautions has something to do with these charges.

In any event, the Marom representatives failed to inform Irena that the Agency does not operate rescue flights from Armenia, but only from Russia itself. She says she found out from a better-informed acquaintance.

Open gallery view A sign at the entrance to a Russian branch of the Jewish Agency for Israel, in Moscow, Russia, in July. Credit: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/ REUTERS

Marom’s website and automated voice response warn of “cases of fraud which have become more common.” The website emphasizes that “Marom is the only authorized partner for registering with Jewish Agency programs in Russia.” Haaretz’s examination has discovered at least two other websites presenting themselves as belonging to or connected with Marom and the Jewish Agency. One of them offers, among other things, “help in obtaining Israeli citizenship based on Jewish roots.” Another website lists prices for services such as “archival document search,” “Immediate Aliyah,” and more. The real Marom’s phone answering system emphasizes that the company does not charge for its services.

In a recording of a call between a man seeking to escape conscription and a Marom representative held in early October and obtained by Haaretz, the representative tells the caller that he must ask the Israeli embassy for an Aliyah certificate. This, while testimonies show that an examination of eligibility for Aliyah at the Israeli embassy and consulates in Russia can presently take many months.

Only then, she says, “You can call us and we’ll buy you plane tickets.” Asked when the nearest rescue flight is scheduled for, she replied that as of now, late December. Similar replies were given to another Aliyah candidate who spoke with Haaretz.

Nativ said that while the claims about long lines are partially true, they are making efforts to improve the situation.

According to Julia (alias), she spoke directly with Jewish Agency representatives after the announcement of conscription began, and was told that there was no emergency Aliyah now. Eventually, Julia says, after receiving the relevant information elsewhere, she plans to make Aliyah with her family independently in late October, and undergo the eligibility test in Israel. “There has been no response from the consulate for half a year,” she adds.

The Jewish Agency did not reply directly to the information about furloughing Aliyah representatives or closing some of the Agency’s Russian branches, saying only that “there is a process of reorganization.” No response was received regarding the nature of the Marom company, its budgetary sources, and its ties with the Jewish Agency. The question of whether Aliyah candidates who do not have an Aliyah certificate are eligible for airfare funding was also not officially answered, but the Jewish Agency phone representative with whom Haaretz spoke said that only certificate holders are eligible for rescue flights.

The Jewish Agency said in response:

“The Jewish Agency provides responses to Russian Jewry both in community education activities and in aid in making Aliyah to Israel. Under this, the Jewish Agency has expanded response to Aliyah candidate through the operation of a call center in Russia. In addition, we offer the option of filing requests for help with Aliyah digitally and make extensive efforts to effectively reply to all requests."

"The Jewish Agency has also prepared to increase seats on flights to Israel for those eligible for Aliyah, and at this time there is no shortage. At the same time, it is important to understand that the availability of flights from Russia to Israel does not depend on the Jewish Agency, but on the number of commercial flights offered by airlines."

"The go/no go track is currently under construction and as soon as preparations are complete, we shall make an announcement on the Jewish Agency website. The Jewish Agency continues to work in Russia and throughout the former Soviet Union. To help with the entire Aliyah process, Olim may contact the call center from anywhere in Russia. Representatives of the Agency in Russia were not all furloughed, but a few were as part of a reorganization."

Nativ said in response:

"The cause of the queues are technical issues (limited capacity and opening hours) and human issues (limited consular representatives). The number of applicants requesting their eligibility checked has doubled in comparison with the same period in 2021."

"Since the end of the summer 2022, drastic changes were made in order to improve the situation, including doubling the number of consular representatives and receiving consular services in two locations in Moscow. We believe these changes will lead to a significant drop in waiting time in Moscow and Saint Petersburg over the next few months."